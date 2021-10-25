Gabby’s Purrfect Dollhouse: Everything You Need to Know

Buy Gabby’s Purrfect Dollhouse Here

If there’s one toy every child is after right now, it’s the Gabby’s Purrfect Dollhouse from Spin Master.

Based on the hit Netflix series Gabby’s Dollhouse, the Purrfect Dollhouse is a fun alternative for kids after something different from the usual 11.5-inch Barbie-style dolls. The dollhouse itself stands at over two feet tall. In short, it’s not short. It’s massive, with a plethora of exciting features to uncover, including sounds, a working Cat-A-Vator, and a Dollhouse Delivery tower.

On the doll side of things, the Gabby’s Purrfect Dollhouse comes with a 3.5-inch Gabby doll, Pandy Paws figure, two Dollhouse Deliveries, accessories, as well as furniture for each room. If your child fancies themselves a home decorator, they’re going to have a blast setting up each room to their liking.





One feature kids are sure to love is the Dollhouse Deliveries. It’s just like how it is in the show. Simply drop a delivery into the tower, then hit the button to get it back. Each of the two deliveries feature an accessory inside for kids to unpack, too.

For kids looking to expand this set, there’s also a selection of deluxe add-on rooms available which can be added to the dollhouse, including a bakery, bathroom, and a bedroom.

Lastly, parents will be happy to hear this dollhouse is all about easy storage. The front can be closed up, meaning at tidy-up time, all kids need to do is put all the accessories and figures back into the dollhouse, then parents can close the Purrfect Dollhouse and pack it away with minimal fuss. Why can’t boy’s toys be like this? I still have nightmares of stepping on Lego pieces.

What Is Gabby’s Dollhouse?

Gabby’s Dollhouse is an animated series currently airing on Netflix from DreamWorks. Colorful characters, including super cute cats, team up for different adventures. Think Hello Kitty meets Barbie and you’ll have a rough idea of what’s what.

What Age Group Is Gabby’s Purrfect Dollhouse Aimed At?

The minimum age for the Purrfect Dollhouse is ages three years and up. In terms of specifics, I’d recommend ages three to 10 as the ideal target demographic. Just ask yourself are they still into dolls? If the answer is yes, then they’re going to love it.

What Other Gabby’s Dollhouse Toys Are There?

Given how popular Gabby’s Dollhouse has become, it’s no surprise there’s a lot of different toys to choose from. If you’re looking for something to go with the dollhouse the Flower-rific and Deluxe Figure Set both feature toys that are designed to scale with the dollhouse itself.

It’s also worth checking out the Gabby Gir l doll if they’re into Barbies. This doll is a more traditional doll with real hair, clothing, and articulation.

Will the Gabby’s Purrfect Dollhouse Be In Stock for Christmas?

As we’ve seen with Moose Toy’s Magic Mixies Magic Cauldron, the biggest Christmas toys are already starting to sell out. My advice? If you’re able to, buying early this year is a small call. Grab what you need as soon as possible, then hide it somewhere.

As I mentioned previously, Gabby’s Dollhouse is huge right now, so it makes sense kids who are fans of the show are going to be asking for the toys to go with it. So buy early and save yourself a headache in the long run.

