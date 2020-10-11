52 Best Gifts for 12 Year Old Girls: The Ultimate List

12-year olds aren’t the easiest to shop for. In fact, preteens are typically considered to be the toughest age group to shop for come the holiday season. Who knows what “kids these days” are into, right?! Wrong. Here are the top 52 best gifts for 12-year-old girls:
One of the most appealing things about the Beats by Dre brand is that they look cool; sounding great is only a bonus. Now, the market-leading headphone company has launched the Powerbeats Pro Totally Wireless Earphones, and smartly, they’ve made the new earbuds available in a variety of great colors, including Spring Yellow, Glacier Blue, Lava Red, Ivory, Moss, Navy, and the standard black.
If you’re looking for your 12 year old daughter’s “big” gift, the Powerbeats Pro is a great option for a number of reasons. First of all, she’ll love showing them off to all of her friends, making you look like the cool parent that we both know you are. Secondly, she’ll be getting earbuds that will encourage her to be active (whether she already is or not). These totally wireless earbuds sound great and have a 9 hour listening time. They’re also built specifically to be sweat and water-resistant.
12 year old girls LOVE to light up their rooms; something about a twinkly glow while hanging out just makes their room seem better. But, you can allow them to take things a step further with smart LED stripe lights, like these Goveee Wi-Fi RGB LED Strip Lights. These are bright and colorful LED lights that she can control right from her smartphone or tablet, or using Alexa.
The LED light strip displays the full 16 million color spectrum, and they’re easy to setup and use, thanks to the intuitive app and well-written instructions.
She’ll be able to make her room glow purple, brighten it up for reading time with bright white light, or sync the lights with her music (there’s a built-in microphone in the LED strip for this very purpose!).
The Gotrax GXL V2 electric scooter is the best value electric scooter on the market, and your 12-year-old will absolutely LOVE it. It has large pneumatic tires that make it great for commuting, and the 250 watt motor is perfect for hitting speeds up to 15.5mph. It has a 12 mile range, and it holds a maximum of 220 pounds.
The GXL V2 has a handbrake that makes stopping easy and intuitive, and there’s a cruise control setting to allow her to get the smoothest ride ever.
An electric scooter is the perfect gift for 12 year olds who might love to visit their friends down the street, go to the corner convenience store, or ride around the neighborhood.
Sitting in a computer chair isn’t very comfortable for extended periods of time, and laying on their bed is a little too comfortable. Get them something for the in between with a giant, mega-sized bean bag. This Big Joe XL Bean Bag comes in a variety of colors, and it’s the perfect addition to their bedroom for when they want to read, play on their tablet, or just hangout and listen to music. This is a guaranteed winner.
If she frequently engages in air guitar, it’s time to turn the imaginary playing into a reality. The Fender Acoustic Guitar Bundle is designed for beginning guitar players. It includes a Fender FA-115 acoustic guitar with a spruce top and a walnut fretboard. There’s also a digital chromatic clip-on tuner to keep the guitar in tune. The instructional DVD shows you how to set up the guitar, play chords, etc. The bundle also includes strings, a guitar strap, 3 fender picks, and a bag in which to store the guitar.
It’s a great first learner’s guitar that also has the Fender name and quality behind it.
Sick of your kids being on their devices all of the time? Get them a ping pong table!
The JOOLA midsize table tennis table is the best option if you live in an apartment or smaller home, because it folds away for compact storage.
The Mr. Ironstone Computer/Gaming Desk with Cup Holder is the perfect way to upgrade her desk space, especially if she loves video games. The MDF PVC laminated cover is waterproof, and the metal frame legs are durable and stylish. The desk can hold up to 110 pounds. The leg pads are adjustable to ensure a level table even on uneven flooring. The desk has a curved design, making it more comfortable, and the 2 cable management holes help to corral those ugly wires. There is also a detachable cup holder on one side, and a headphone hook on the other side.
Especially with her spending more time at her computer desk than ever before, she’d appreciate an upgrade to her setup that not only looks cool but is highly functional as well.
Simply put, skateboarding is AWESOME. Not only does it give her something to do that doesn’t involve a smartphone, but it will get her active and interested in something. Skateboarding also promotes creativity and dedication, and it’ll give her something to become passionate about.
More importantly: it’s a lot of fun!
As close as the faucet or fridge may be, some people forget to drink enough water. This Hidrate Spark 3 Smart Water Bottle is a practical health-focused gift. The bottle uses sensor technology to monitor water intake and then syncs progress to the hydration tracker app. Meanwhile, the bottle illuminates as a reminder to drink more water.
She can choose from 3 light patterns, and the battery at the bottom of the BPA-free bottle is easy to replace. The bottle is durable and has a soft grip body that fits in most cupholders, and backpack pockets. Color choices include black, berry, coral, scuba, storm, and royal blue.
It’s like buying her an advanced water bottle that not only encourages her to drink more water but also looks cool.
The whole idea of bone conduction headphones is undeniably strange, but once you look past the concept, they’re incredibly useful. The AfterShokz Trekz Open Ear Bone Conduction Headphones will allow her to listen to music without shutting the family out entirely, as you can both hear music and those around you.
What’s more, they’re great for running so that you can hear the music and cars and other noises around you for safety.
These light-up unicorn slippers are perfect for tweens. What 12 year old girl do you know who doesn’t have a mild obsession with unicorns?
These babies light-up in the cheeks too. Super cute, and super warm.
Sure, taking photos with your phone is fast, convenient, and immediately shareable to your entire friend list. Although 12 year old girls will not remember the old school trend of instant photographs, the thrill and coolness of having instant photos will never go out of style.
This Polaroid camera is stylish and is available in 4 colors. It has auto-flash and auto adjusts to the environment. The camera takes Polaroid 300 instant film and gives you memorable photos printed in seconds, whether it be an epic selfie or time spent with friends.
The Nintendo Switch basically replaces the Nintendo 3DS (despite Nintendo saying otherwise). It’s a handheld/console hybrid that will allow her to not only play great games on her TV but also on the go as well. Zelda, Mario, and Splatoon 2, as well as many other Nintendo Switch games, are in the works, and they already have more games than they’ll know what to do with.
There are so many great board games for kids available right now, but one of my personal favorites was given to me as a Christmas gift last year. It’s called Betrayal at House on the Hill, and it’s a delightfully spooky survival game that literally everyone loves. The game starts out with you and your friends discovering new rooms in a mansion, and that alone is enough fun to keep you playing. But then, after a certain phase begins, the game gets even more interesting.
At the start of the second phase, there are eight different scenarios that can take place, each of which presents a new set of rules that pits a team of players against one other player, and it creates a new set of rules for victory. It’s a lot of fun, and it’s recommended for ages 12+.
The Fitbit Flex is a great way to allow them to track their fitness. Track steps, distance, calories burned and active minutes, as well as sleep quality.
It’s swim-proof, too, so they can track swimming.
For kids, tracking fitness is more about the fun of sports – seeing how high they can get the numbers just for funsies.
Although many teenagers may want to streak or dye their hair, it doesn’t always have to be permanent. Let her try out fun colors with the Alex Hair Chalk Salon. This kit allows users to create temporary streaks of color in their hair, featuring vibrant neon shades.
The kit has the capabilities to be applied to any color she may have, and washes out easily with shampoo. Additionally, the kit features metallic beads, a hair beading tool, and hair elastics for maximum styling.
“Designed” for the artist in your family, The Fashion Sketchpad is a useful gift for aspiring fashion designers and those who love to draw and create. Filled with over 240 templates, this book provides an easy resource to inspire artists to make and design fashionable clothing.
Also included is a garment glossary, which helps artists learn the difference between fabrics and styles.
The best idea for 12 year old girls is to find out what piques their interest and really lean into it and find something to support that interest. If she’s shown any interest in cooking, check out The Complete Cookbook for Young Chefs. It’s loaded with great recipes that were each tested by more than 750 kids so that they’re just right.
Cuddle up and become a lovely goddess of the sea with this crocheted mermaid tail blanket. Soft, comfy, and perfect for winter, this blanket is a great gift for mermaid lovers and fans alike. This set doesn’t only come with the blanket, which has several colors available. There is also an adorable tote and a necklace included with the purchase. Life doesn’t have to be set in a tropical setting to become a mermaid for the day. Giving the gift of becoming a mermaid makes this one of the best gifts for 12 year olds.
This massive Harry Potter LEGO kit provides everything they’ll need to create the mega Hogwarts Great Hall. It has 878 pieces, including 10 minifigures (Harry, Ron, Hermione, and more), a buildable Basilisk, and more. Once built, the Great Hall is a massive 14″ high, 11″ wide, and 7″ deep. It’s perfect for boys and girls between the ages of 8 and 14, and honestly, I wouldn’t mind having this, myself.
Music can be a girl’s best friend, especially when singing along to her favorite artists and bands. The Singing Machine Bluetooth Karaoke System features a Bluetooth speaker that connects to any device to change her playlists at ease. If she feels like singing along, a microphone is included to become a star.
Also, if her and her friends want to sing along, there is an input for an additional mic, making this machine a great choice for the future “The Voice” contestant in your family.
At this age, a girl just entering her teenage years is bound to be texting away on her phone, emojis included. Emojis/emoticons have been around for a long time on the internet but have recently become a craze in the cell phone/SMS world. The funny and often relatable faces make them so attractive to avid texters and funny personalities alike. This adorable pillow represents a popular “emoji” face that just screams “I love this!”. She will love this cute addition to her room, and it’s the perfect gift for the emoji lover and speedy texter.
The new Nintendo 3DS is a powerful on-the-go system, having better capabilities than ever before. Featuring updated graphics, a more user friendly screen, and just an overall better look and feel, the new 3DS is designed to handle more powerful games.
For your 12 year old gamer girl, this galaxy 3DS is a great choice for a giant library of games, including the new Pokemon Sun and Moon. What’s special about this console is the gorgeous purple galaxy design. It stands out from the other Nintendo 3DS colors, making it both a stylish and great gift.
Virtual reality headsets are the new craze in both the video game and tech world. However, many headsets are very expensive or nearly impossible to find. A fun VR experience doesn’t have to be expensive, and can be pretty creative too. This DIY virtual reality viewer allows children to create and design to their heart’s content.
This set has a blank cardboard viewer, as well as stencils, paints, paper, and more to accessorize. How does the VR part work? Simply attach an iPod or smartphone to the where they eyes are and run virtual reality apps that can be downloaded from the store. This makes for a personalized VR experience that doesn’t break the bank.
Since the release of the new toy line, DC Superhero Girls have taken over the toy world with fun and creative toy options. This line has also been considerably good at producing movies and publishing books as well. DC Superhero Girls: Finals Crisis is a novel in the series that is relatable, dealing with the pressures of final exams which she may face already in middle school.
Although she may not be in high school just yet, this book still is a great choice with the DC Superhero Girls dealing with both school and the villains in their way.
What do you get if you combined music video capabilities with the fun of karaoke and a bit of silliness in between? A selfie mic of course! A bit of a ridiculous concept, the selfie mic is a version of the infamous selfie stick, only with a microphone attached to the end.
After hooking up your cell phone and downloading the app, you can choose from a library of songs with new music added every day. When using the app, you can sing, record, and share your videos. If you don’t want to sing solo, make it a fun activity with friends. The selfie mic is one of the most popular gifts for 12 year old girls this year.
Although the winter months might be cold and not fit for most outdoor activities, there are still many winter sports to get into, including ice skating. These skates are a great place to get her started, whether it be an outdoor or indoor rink.
True to shoe size, the American Athletic skates are great for casual skaters or those who are looking at getting into a new sport. If she isn’t into figure skating, there are also several types of hockey skates available for the future hockey player in the family.
One of the top toys on the holiday list, the Klutz Make Clay Charm set provides a fun DIY experience for creative minds. Coming with more than 35 charms to wear, the charm kit has plenty of options to make adorable keychains to accessorize most anything.
This set includes 9 various colors, a clay shaper, a glaze/brush applicator, charm loops, jump rings, and a drying and display stand. Don’t know where to start? There is also an instructional booklet that guides her along the way.
Another fun DIY project, this adorable kit gives you the materials you need to sew mini-treats. Including 18 food plushies, this kit is a great starter project for those who want to learn to sew. Similar to the charm kit, the sewing kit features an instructional booklet on how to make the fruits, cookies, and more.
According to the product page, this kit includes “9 colors of felt, 32 yards of floss, 2 embroidery needles, 1 oz. of polyester fill, 19 paper patterns, 60 pre-cut felt eyes and cheeks”. The projects are small in scale and provide great practice for larger projects in the future.
LIFX bulbs are a great way for her to add a bit of fun flair to her bedroom. It’s a colorful light bulb that is connected to their smartphone (or tablet), allowing them to change the color of the light in their room to whatever they’d like.
Want a pink hangout spot for when their friends are around? Check. Want a low glow with a candle-like flicker? Check. There are 16 million colors to choose from, and changing the color is as easy as tapping a button on their smartphone.
When she’s on the go, she needs a purrfect purse to carry. The cat purse by YallFairy comes in three colors and is very cute design for any cat lover out there. Inside the purse is a zipper compartment to keep valuables, accessories and more. There is also a zipper on the back for added storage. The colors available include a very vibrant blue, soft pink, and dark black. If your 12-year-old is not a cat lover, there are also other purses out there that feature different animals.
If you’re having trouble finding anything to buy for ANY age, Funko Pops are a great go-to option, as there is something available for everywhere. If they’re even slightly into pop culture like movies, games, or TV, you should have no trouble finding a Funko Pop vinyl figure that’s perfect for her. From Magic the Gathering characters to various superheroes to K-2SO from Rogue One, Funko has something for everyone.
In just a week, Pokemon fans around the globe will be checking out the newest game, Let’s Go Pikachu! and Let’s Go Eevee!
This game is for the Nintendo Switch (the best handheld system available right now), and it uses mechanics similar to the wildly popular Pokemon Go!. So, if she went crazy for Pokemon Go, she’s going to want the newest Pokemon game..
New and improved, the Amazon Fire Tablet is a great gift for her internet browsing, video streaming, and Kindle reading needs. Now with twice the amount of storage and up to 12 hours of battery life, the Fire is faster than ever. It also includes the ability to download a variety of apps from the store and access to millions of movies, shows, and more. It’s easy to use and good for a first tablet.
A great go-to gift for preteens and teens alike is a Bath and Body Works gift set, simply because everyone loves to smell good. Perfume is just one of those things that enhances their day slightly. One of the best scents available at Bath and Body Works is the classic Japanese Cherry Blossom scent, and this set comes with body spray, shower gel, and body lotion.
PlayMonster’s 5 Second Rule game is incredibly fun, and it’s a game you can play over and over again without it getting old. The game is simple to play, too. Players will pick a card, and then with just 5 seconds on a timer, they’ll have to name 3 things that fit that topic. It’s a lot harder than it sounds, but it’s so much fun, which is why we consider it one of the best gifts for 12 year old girls.
It’s tough to take the perfect selfie, and I can’t promise that these PopSockets will help her do that. But they’ll definitely make it easier to do so. These PopSockets stick to the back of their smartphone (or tablet) to make it easier to grip while texting, taking selfies, watching movies, or playing games.
They’ll also allow her to tilt her phone up on a table for hands-free use. Best of all, they come in a variety of fun colors and designs to fit her own style.
Make her room a relaxing spa with this special day at the spa kit, complete with many ways to “chillax” and have a good day off of school during winter break. Including 30+ pieces, this kit contains everything she would want to have in a home spa, from an inflatable pedicure pool to an eye mask.
It also includes a nail dryer for fast drying as well as press on nails and nail polish. There’s also a file and buffer to make the most out of her manicure.
The Complete Mother-Daughter Book Club Collection is a great way for you to bond with your daughter. It includes Little Women, Anne of Green Gables, Daddy-Long-Legs, Pride and Prejudice, Betsy-Tacy, and Jane Eyre. Books are a great way to relate to your soon-to-be teenager.
Want them to actually want to make healthier drink choices? You might want to check out infuser water bottles like the Live Infinitely Infuser Water Bottle. This will allow her to infuse her water with fruit (or cucumbers, etc) to make her water taste better. These are the highest-rated infuser bottles on Amazon, and they come in a variety of colors. It comes with over 20 recipe ideas as well, so be prepared to make a grocery run.
The Amazon Echo Dot was one of the hottest holiday gifts of 2016, and I can’t think of a better gift for a 12 year old. Not only does it serve as a sort of virtual assistant for them, but it also doubles as a music player, homework helper, and more. Alexa will quickly become their new best friend, as it works with so many of their favorite apps, including Spotify, Pandora, Audible, Tunein, and more.
With it, they’ll be able to play their favorite music without lifting a finger — all they have to say is “Alexa, play Taylor Swift” and they’ll be dancing in seconds.
Anyone who has been following my writing knows how much I love Funko Pop vinyls. They’re cute and simplistic vinyl figures that make for perfect shelf fodder. There are plenty of Star Wars Funko Pops available, one of which being this Rey figure. She stands at roughly 3.5-inches like the other Funko Pops, and she has the appearance that she has in the movie when we first meet her, with those strange-looking goggles.
We only get a few brief scenes with Rey’s Speeder Bike in the movie, but that doesn’t make it any less badass. It’s intended to look like a hunk-of-junk in the movie, but a hunk of a junk in the Star Wars universe is still, well, something from the Star Wars universe that is out of this world. We know that Rey got some serious usage out of her speeder bike, using it for quick transportation across the junk-strewn dunes of Jakku. Her speeder bike comes with a special edition Rey, and the bike comes with a projectile. It comes with the vehicle, figure, her staff, the projectile, and instructions.
We love the dynamic created when Rey and BB-8 are onscreen together in The Force Awakens. This die cast Rey figure is fully poseable, and it comes with a blaster, backpack, her iconic staff and a (rather, his) lightsaber. The figures are highly detailed, and well-painted. It also comes with a display stand for Rey. There’s also a Kylo Ren figure available, as well as other Star Wars figures.
-
Elysium is from the makers of last year’s Splendor. It’s quickly rising in the ranks among gaming groups because of its high replay value and fast-paced direct player interactions. In the game, players take on the role of an ambitious demigod who is trying to claim a spot on Mount Olympus. To do so, players will have to recruit heroes, acquire artifacts, undertake quests and earn the favor of the gods. The goal of the game is to earn as many victory points as possible (like in Catan), with Victory points being won mostly with legends that players will write through the cards they’ve transferred to their Elysium. The game is well-made with great-looking graphics, and it’s well worth the price of entry, making it one of the best board game Christmas gifts this year.
Fief: France 1429 is one of those games that will create a perfect evening, meaning it’s super long. Games last from 2 to 3 hours usually, with up to six players. It feels like Risk meets Game of Thrones: The Board Game. Players assume the roles of nobles in the 15th century Kingdom of France, with each player trying to become the most powerful ruler in the Kingdom. To do so, they’ll have to gain control of Fief and Bishopric territories. They’ll acquire Royal and church titles to give their families influence over the lands, with players strengthening their claim to the throne by negotiating marriage alliances between families, setting the stage for a brand new Red Wedding. It’s easily one of the best new board games available.
Weighted blankets are great for reducing anxiety, racing minds, and insomnia – all side effects of being a 12 year old girl. This blanket is 100% cotton with a removable duvet cover. This is a 15 lb model, recommended for 100-150lbs, but there are plenty of other sizing options available to best fit your child.
She’ll appreciate the added comfort when she snuggles into bed and feels the relaxing weight of the blanket.
Social distancing has made photos and videos more important than ever, but being at home doesn’t mean missing out on the action. The Nixplay Smart Digital Picture Frame receives images via the Nixplay app for iOS and Android, or by using email, Facebook, Instagram, Dropbox, Verizon Cloud, Amazon Alexa, and Google Photos. The digital picture frame has a 1200×800 HD IPS display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, and the picture frame automatically adjusts itself when it is in landscape or portrait mode. The model shown above is the 10.1” frame, but it’s also available in smaller and larger sizes, as well as different frames finishes.
She’ll fill it up with pictures of her and her friends, and maybe if you’re lucky, a picture or two of her with her family.
Whether she’s a musician or just learning how to play the piano, this RockJam 61 Key Piano with Stand, Stool and Headphones is a convenient and inexpensive way to play. The full-size keyboard has an LCD screen, and record and playback functionality. The adjustable keyboard stand is sturdy and adjustable to accommodate various heights. The stool is padded enough to provide hours of comfort. The set also includes a pair of headphones, so she’ll be able to play in her room without disturbing anyone else in the family.
As you saw above, there are replica wands available for purchase in the likeness of the wands of just about every character in the Harry Potter series. Here is one last wand that would make an excellent gift. This officially licensed and authorized remote control wand brings the series to life in a whole new way by allowing her to actually control the television with a series of flicks and swishes. Just program it to your television and she can actually become the wizard of the living room! Don’t forget to also purchase the wand stand to keep it safe and handy for the person you are gifting to. Browse more Harry Potter themed electronics here.
U-No-Poo is one of Fred and Goerge’s Weasley’s Wizard Wheezes products, which causes constipation in whoever takes it. It is most commonly used as a practical joke, with someone smashing up the pills and adding them to food or drink. The poster in the window of Fred and Goerge’s shop read:
“WHY ARE YOU WORRYING ABOUT YOU-KNOW-WHO?
YOU SHOULD BE WORRYING ABOUT U-NO-POO
THE CONSTIPATION SENSATION THAT’S GRIPPING THE NATION!”
This replica bottle of U-No-Poo from Honeydukes at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter would make a hilarious gift for any fan. And don’t worry – This bottle is just regular chocolate candies! For more Weasley’s Wizard Wheezes, click here.