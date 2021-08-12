5 Best He-Man Revelation Figures

The He-Man Revelation Skeletor Figure is darn-near perfect. Seriously, if there’s one figure from this range you grab, it’s this.

The more realistic skull (rather than the weird yellow in ye olde He-Man show) really adds to the overall aesthetic. This is a figure that’s just screaming out to be displayed if that’s your thing.

What’s especially clever is how Mattel has implemented the cape. Rather than going for one piece that goes over the head and back, Mattel has broken it down into several sections. The main cape is material while the hood is plastic and attached directly to the head. The advantage of this is the head can still be turned in different directions and isn’t hindered by being anchored to the whole cape. I’ve seen figures in the Hasbro Marvel Legends range opt for an all-in-one plastic cape and the head movement is awful, so props where it’s due.

In terms of accessories, Skeletor comes with four hands – open, pointing, fist, and one for holding weapons – his trademark skull staff, and a staff I’m yet to find a use for.