17 Awesome Lego Architecture Sets

Lego is one of the largest toy brands in the world. Their products are instantly recognizable to kids all across the globe. But there are plenty of options for adult Legos too, with Lego Architecture sets being amongst the coolest of options. These sets take inspiration from some of the finest architecture across the globe. And Lego puts them into block form in a way that is informative, decorative, and most importantly – fun.

Lego Architecture 2019

In 2019, Lego Architecture had a banger of a year. Lego released a pair of both Skyline and Landmark editions of the theme. The Landmarks include the 1,767-piece Empire State Building set and the 1,197-piece Trafalgar Square of London

As for Skyline sets released in 2019, Lego dropped the Paris and San Francisco sets. Paris sports 649 pieces that build the Eiffel Tower, the Arc de Triomphe, the Louvre, Grand Palais, Champs-Elysées, and the Tour Montparnasse. While the San Francisco box constructs the Golden Gate Bridge, Alcatraz Island, the San Francisco Bay, the Transamerica Pyramid, as well as the “painted ladies” buildings near Alamo Square, 555 California Street, Salesforce Tower, Coit Tower, and Fort Point. 

Lego Architecture Studio

Released in 2013, Lego Architecture Studio is a different take on the typical set's theme. Instead of providing the tools to build a specific landmark, Studio provides over 1,200 bricks that can be used to let your imagination run wild. You'll never run dry of ideas as the set includes a 272-page guidebook that's actually written by prestigious architects. And the adult lego set is even endorsed by renowned firms such as EX architecture, Sou Fujimoto Architects, SOM, MAD Architects, Tham & Videgard Arkitekter, and Safdie Architects.

Lego Architecture London

Released in 2017, the London Architecture set continues to be one of Lego's most popular Architecture kits thanks to it's awesome and recognizable landmarks. The massive London Eye is a fan favorite, of course. But Tower Bridge looks fantastic and Big Ben is iconic too. You'll also build The National Gallery and Nelson's Column too. And at 468-pieces, it's approachable enough for kids to enjoy putting together too. 

There are numerous solo Architecture kits available online too. More detailed versions of Buckingham Palace, Big Ben, and Trafalgar Square can be built too. So whether you want Skyline or Landmark versions of the U.K.'s various landmarks, you're covered. 

Lego Architecture Chicago

The Windy City has a few different options to get its iconic architecture in Lego form. If you're looking for something that represents the city as a whole, the Skylines Chicago set is the way to go. It incorporates the Cloud Gate, DuSable Bridge, Big Red, the John Hancock Center, The Wrigley Building, and Willis Tower all in one box. 

However, if you're looking for more detailed individual options, there are Sears Tower/Willis Tower and John Hancock Center sets available on Amazon. There's also an interpretation of Chicago's iconic Robie House too. 

 

