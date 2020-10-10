17 Awesome Lego Architecture Sets

“God save the Queen!” Buckingham Palace has served as the official headquarters and residence of the United Kingdom’s sovereigns since 1837. Alongside Trafalgar Square, it’s one of London‘s most iconic landmarks. At 780-pieces, the set includes the majority of the locale’s infamous landmarks. Included are the east wing, forecourt and palace gates, the Mall, Victoria Memorial, a red double-decker bus to encompass the city, and a black taxicab too.

The Buckingham Palace Lego Architecture set measure in at 3-inches high, by 7-inches wide, by 7-inches deep. And it even comes with a collectible booklet so that it’s not just fun to put together, but informative too.