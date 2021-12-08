Lego Marvel Infinity Gauntlet: Everything You Need to Know

Grab The Lego Marvel Infinity Gauntlet Here

If you’re shopping for a gift that’s perfect for kids and adults alike, you won’t go wrong with the Lego Marvel Infinity Gauntlet. This thing is everything you could want. It’s fun, an enjoyable challenge, and is an excellent way to showcase their love of Marvel in the most stylish way possible. What more could you ask for in a toy?

How Many Pieces are in the Lego Marvel Infinity Gauntlet Set?

This set boasts 590 pieces. In Lego terms, that’s on the lower end of the scale. It won’t take you an afternoon to build, but given how great the Infinity Gauntlet looks when it’s set up, the amount of pieces and time to build is mostly irrelevant. It looks the part, and the shape work is phenomenal. The sleeve isn’t just flat blocks – there are grooves and plenty of detail – and the fingers are completely articulated, meaning you could have it as an open palm or even in the snap pose. Cool!

What Is the Official Age Recommendation?

The Lego Infinity Gauntlet comes with an age recommendation of 18 years and up. Believe it or not, it’s a surprisingly complex build. The reason being, when you work in a 3D space, with thicker areas like in the sleeve area, it’s not just a case of slapping two chunks together. Lego is all about detail, so to get that details looking sharp, you need to build several individual sections before combining them into one larger area.

Could kids handle it? That all depends on what sets they’ve built previously or how well they can follow the instructions. It’s also worth keeping in mind there’s nothing wrong with parents joining their kids for a build session. I do it with my kids, and while it’s mostly just me searching for parts, they appreciate the support, and that’s all that matters.

How Much Does it Cost?

The original retail price of the Lego Marvel Infinity Gauntlet is $69.99.

Who Is This Gift For?

Oh, this one’s easy. If they’re a Marvel fan, they’re going to love this. Lego is one of those gifts that requires zero thought because everyone loves Lego. Pair it with something iconic like the Infinity Gauntlet and you’ve got the perfect gift on your hands.

Where to Buy The Lego Infinity Gauntlet in Time for Christmas

Grab The Lego Marvel Infinity Gauntlet Here

At the time of writing, there are some options still available. Amazon leads the charge, with a shipping time of four days.

Over at the Lego shop, that store is offering back orders, with a shipping date of January 6, 2022. Maybe pass on this one, then. Meanwhile, Walmart is offering three-day shipping while stocks last. Just be warned, third-party sellers there are offering faster shipping for a much higher cost. Don’t do this if you can. It’s not worth feeding the inflated prices.

What Other Lego Gifts Should You Consider for a Similar Price?

There are, as you can imagine, loads of different options when it comes to Lego. If you’re after similar ideas for around the same price, you bet we’re about to let you know what you need to know below.

For Marvel fans:

For Star Wars Fans:

If none of the above take your fancy, be sure to check out our guide to the best Lego sets for adults or if you’re after something a little more nostalgic, the Lego Nintendo Entertainment System is a must for any gamer’s shelf.

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.