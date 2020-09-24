35 Best Adult Lego Sets: Your Ultimate List (2020)

On the hunt for the best adult Lego sets or best Lego sets in general? Then you’ve come to the right place. We’ve got everything from Overwatch to Harry Potter toys with a few famous landmarks and artistic pieces thrown in that’s perfect for every kind of budget.
If anyone ever says Lego sets over $200 aren’t worth it, show them the utterly outstanding LEGO DC Batman 1989 Batmobile.
We all struggle to justify spending more on the larger sets. But, when you take a look at how intricate the 1989 Batmobile is, you won’t feel like you’ve wasted a cent.
As an 80’s kid I’m a little biased here, but the Tim Burton Batmobile will always be my favorite. What’s crazy is how much of a killer job Lego has done of recreating this Batmobile. It looks exactly how you remember it.
This thing isn’t small, either. It comes in at four-inches in width and a whopping 23-inches in length. See, I told you it was worth it!
This is a 3,306-piece set which also comes with three mini-figures in Vicky Vale, Batman, and The Joker – all of which are based on the Tim Burton incarnations.
Sure, this is a pricey set. There’s no getting around that. But given how much care and effort has gone into the design, it’s hard to grumble too much about price. As I say, it’s worth it.
Recommended Ages: 16 Years and Up
The Lego Art range is unlike anything you’ve built before. With the rise in popularity of pixel art, it was only a matter of time until Lego added its own unique spin.
The idea with the Lego Art Star Wars Sets is to build a sturdy canvas then fill it with Lego studs to create one of three different pictures.
The three choices here are Darth Vader, Darth Maul, or Kylo Ren. I know some reading this will balk at the idea of making Kylo Ren artwork but seriously check it out. The pop on the lightsaber glow is unreal.
This is a 3,395-piece set, and buying all three versions allows you the chance to make a really stylish three-high Darth Vader piece.
Recommended Ages: 18 Years and Up
The LEGO Star Wars Death Star is another of the best adult LEGO sets.
This 4016-piece set has you building a giant sphere, which isn’t easy at the best of times let alone when you’re incorporating different floors.
In short, this is the ultimate LEGO challenge. The end result is definitely worth your time, though.
Each section has its own theme based on the movies.
One minute you could be building the Emporer’s chamber, the next you’re creating a hanger bay.
I don’t know which area is my favorite. I have thought about it, but they’re all awesome for different reasons.
If that’s not enough, you also get Princess Leia, Chewbacca, Darth Vader, and 20 other mini-figures to act out whichever scene you want.
Admittedly, this isn’t a cheap LEGO Star Wars set, but the price is more than justified.
Recommended Ages: 14 Years and Up
Expensive, yes, but the LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Millennium Falcon is hands down one of the best adult LEGO sets around.
Any set that comes with 7541 (!!!!) pieces is going to keep you entertained for some time.
The exterior of the Falcon features detailed removable panels, lowering boarding ramp, as well as a concealed blaster.
The four-mini-figure cockpit comes with a detachable canopy and interchangeable sensor dishes.
Moving on to the main hold, this area comes equipped with a seating area, Dejarik holographic game, combat training helmet, and an engineering station.
Basically, this beast of a build features everything you’d expect the Millennium Falcon to have.
If you’re after the best, this is it.
Recommended Ages: 16 Years and Up
Oh maaaan! This Lego Stranger Things Set is one of the best Lego sets ever.
Just look at it! It’s two worlds combined into one set. It’s so hard not to get excited about this one.
So, what is it exactly? On the top side you’ve got the Stranger Things world and characters as we know them. But on the underside is the creepy upside down world, where everything looks slightly off.
This is such a cool idea for a set and it’s safe to say the Lego engineers have knocked this one out the park.
In terms of mini-figures, you get everyone you could ever need. Eleven, Mike Wheeler, Lucas Sinclair, Dustin Henderson, Will Byers, Joyce Byers, Chief Jim Hopper, and the Demogorgon are all present here.
It’s Eleven in her disguise as well, and the face really captures her unimpressed look. It’s priceless.
This is one of the pricier sets, but given how much it surpassed my expectations, I can’t really grumble too much. Dare I say it, I think the price is justified. Shocking, I know!
Recommended Ages: 16 Years and Up
Just look at how freaking good the LEGO Hogwarts Castle is.
The whole thing is immense, but for a quick tour, take a look at the castle turrets or the way the ground is worked into the design at the bottom.
Right? It’s such a fun build that’s sure to challenge in all the right LEGO ways.
What the image doesn’t show is what else you’re building.
Spin this monster around and there are designated areas to build miniature versions of the Great Hall, the Chamber of Secrets, and much more.
Plus you can build Hagrid’s Hut and a Whomping Willow tree. COOL!
On the mini-figure front, you get all four House Founders – Godric Gryffindor, Helga Hufflepuff, Salazar Slytherin, and Rowena Ravenclaw – as well as 27 micro-figures, five Dementors, Aragog, and Basilisk figures, plus a buildable Hungarian Horntail figure!
If this isn’t one of the best adult LEGO sets, I don’t know what is.
Recommended Ages: 16 Years and Up
If you’re after a gift for music lovers everywhere, the LEGO Art The Beatles Set is well worth checking out.
The 2,933-piece set is all about the Beatles, or more specifically, your favorite Beatle.
You can build all four members with the included pieces, and there’s a rather neat Beatles logo tile to stick in the bottom right corner. Cool!
Now, here’s the problem with this set. Does anyone really want to display one Beatle? John Lennon works, sure, but if you’re a Beatles fan, you’re going to want to collect four versions of this set to build the full band. Having one random Ringo on the wall would look a little off, right?
I should add, it’s still cheaper to buy four of these than the Lego Star Wars Millenium Falcon, just in case you need to convince anyone prior to purchase like I do.
Recommended Ages: 18 Years and Up
For those looking to bring a bit of class to their living area, there’s the iconic Lego Art Andy Warhol’s Marilyn Monroe Set.
This is a 3,332-piece set which tasks the builder with recreating one of Andy Warhol’s most well-known pieces.
If the life-like version isn’t your thing there’s the option to rebuild it in one of three inverted styles or grab four of them to recreate the full line if you’re really looking to supercharge the experience.
A cool little touch I absolutely love is how these Lego Art sets come with a unique Warhol signature block to place in the corner. It’s such a small touch, but it really adds to the overall aesthetic.
Recommended Ages: 18 Years and Up
I was going to start this with how LEGO isn’t just for men and how that’s great, but the more I look at the LEGO Disney Castle, the more I think it’s for everyone.
I’ve just watched the video of this goliath being built (which is attached) and there is so much going on, it’s wonderful.
I had concerns about certain areas – like the lower walls – being large blocks that just clip in.
That isn’t the case, though, every section of this build is multiple bricks that create larger parts.
Let’s now get into the measurements because this thing is massive.
29-inches high, 17-inches wide, and 12-inches deep. Ooft. Yeah, it’s big.
On the mini-figure front, you get Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Donald and Daisy Duck, and Tinkerbell.
The mini-figure selection is great given what the build is, but, let’s face it, the real star is the highly-detailed castle.
JUST LOOK AT IT!
As an aside, LEGO supersite, Bricklink, mentioned how great this thing looks while on display.
So if you do pick it up, make sure you put it somewhere nice, yeah?
Recommended Ages: 16 Years and Up
The LEGO Taj Mahal Building Kit is an absolute monster.
Let’s start with some utterly ridiculous measurements, shall we?
16-inches high, 20-inches wide, and 20-inches deep. WHAT?! Yes, that is indeed massive.
In case you’re wondering, this set is made up of 5923 pieces. I did say it was big!
This isn’t something you knock out in an hour. This is going to take patience, skill, and a lot of time.
If you’re looking for a challenge that results in one of the best-looking LEGO sets ever conceived, this is the one to go with.
Recommended Ages: 16 Years and Up
Ooft. The LEGO Technic Bugatti Chiron is arguably the most complex LEGO car available, and it’s just exceptional.
There is so, so much detail in this thing.
The headlights, the front grill, the hood, the taillights, even the chairs are packed full of detail!
This is the kind of set you really want to zoom in on before purchasing to get an idea of just how much LEGO went the extra mile to make this build extra realistic.
The duo-tone blue color scheme really pops when it’s on display, which is super-important.
You won’t want to leave this one packed away in a draw out of sight. This is a pride of place kind of build.
Recommended Ages: 16 Years and Up
The original Hulkbuster Iron Man was one of my all-time favorite LEGO sets. The LEGO Infinity War Hulkbuster: Ultron Edition is that set, only supercharged.
Gone is the smaller, cartoony aesthetic, and instead, the Ultron Edition leaves you with a much more meaty build.
The arms, of which there are multiple to build, are more detailed in the Ultron Edition, as is the chest and legs.
The whole thing feels more movie-accurate.
The extra mile LEGO has gone isn’t just in how much more deluxe this feels, it’s also got light bricks and a workstation/display stand.
Yeah, it’s pricier than the basic Hulkbuster, but the changes to this model make it the go-to version for any LEGO aficionado.
Recommended Ages: 14 Years and Up
Even if you have no idea who Voltron is, this LEGO Ideas Voltron Building Kit is too good not to consider.
What’s better that one LEGO build? How about five different builds that combine into one ultra build?
Basically, you’ll be building five different animal machines, all of which can be repurposed into one giant robot.
Imagine Power Rangers. Yeah, it’s pretty much that.
Riiiiight? It’s awesome, and easily one of the best Lego sets there is.
Recommended Ages: 16 Years and Up
How freaking cool is this Lego Building Model Yoda Kit?
It is such an incredible bit of design work. Making a Bionicle-style figure is hard, but building an entire character out of Lego so it looks realistic? That’s where the skill of Lego’s master builders come into play.
Something I love about this model is how it still manages to have some articulation. The hands move, as do the eyes, meaning you’ve got a few different posing and facial options.
This is a 1,711-piece set, so this one isn’t a quick 20-minute affair. While this will test you, the result is well worth the effort.
Oh, and it comes with a Yoda mini-figure to sit alongside this behemoth. Neat!
Recommended Ages: 10 Years and Up
While the LEGO Volkswagen Beetle isn’t as technical as the Bugatti, it’s a great (and much cheaper) alternative for the LEGO gearheads out there.
Curved fenders along with the iconic hubcaps, rounded headlights, and wing-mounted turn signals help to make this Beetle feels as authentic as possible.
The adorable surfer accessories on the roof combined with opening hood, trunk and doors are pure icing on the cake.
There’s even a mini engine in the back, too.
As I say, it’s a great set with an even better price tag to boot.
Recommended Ages: 16 Years and Up
The LEGO Statue of Liberty is the most American LEGO set you’ll ever see.
The Statue of Liberty stands at 14-inches in height. It’s the perfect size for displaying.
What’s crazy is how much detail there is in the base.
The statue part is super-detailed, and the base utilizes smaller, one-block bricks to create something highly detailed.
This set is going to take some patience to get up and running, but it’s absolutely worth it in the end.
Just look at it! It’s glorious!
Recommended Ages: 16 Years and Up
I’m kind of in love with the whole Hidden Side range at the moment, and my favorite has to be the Hidden Side Haunted High School.
You may have already built a Lego house before, but you’ve not built one quite like this.
This has all the detail you’d expect from a high-end Lego set – different colored bricks, depth, all that stuff – but what sets this kit apart is all the spookiness.
Fangs, claws, drop-down walls – there’s a ton of neat tricks that go into the design of this set, and I’m sure even adults will think this is one of the best Lego sets around.
The spookiness covers everything, even the mini-figures. You still get some regular humanoid Lego people, but also ghoulish mini-figures.
What’s more, spin this build around and there’s a fully-furnished interior to play with.
And as this is a Hidden Side set, download the free Hidden Side Lego app and you’ll be able to play games within the set via your mobile device. So it’s two gifts in one, essentially!
Recommended Ages: 9 Years and Up
It’s a LEGO James Bond Aston Martin! How cool is that?!
If that fact this is an Aston Martin isn’t dope enough, this also comes with a selection of built-in-Bond.
Rotating license plate? Check. Rasing bullet shield? Check! Working ejector seat because why the hell not? CHECK!
This set also features a pop open hood and trunk and openable doors.
It’s a cool set, and the James Bond booby traps make it even cooler.
Recommended Ages: 16 Years and Up
You know what the best thing about the LEGO Star Destroyer is? It’s the fact it opens up.
Although this is a highly-intricate set, LEGO still managed to make the inside not just be a butcher shop of LEGO guts.
Open this baby up and you’ll find a working elevator leading to Snoke’s chamber, a bridge area with seating, and a passageway leading into the control room.
On the mini-figure side of things we’ve got Supreme Leader Snoke, First Order Officer, First Order Stormtrooper Sergeant, First Order Stormtrooper and First Order Shuttle Pilot, BB-9E and Medical Droid figures, which are buildables.
This is a great set that looks epic once it’s all pieced together.
And it opens, which makes it more playable (you’re totally going to play with it, go on, admit it).
Recommended Ages: 9 Years and Up
This LEGO Ideas Ship in a Bottle set is a really unique idea.
It’s also one of the cheaper LEGO sets, which is always nice.
Nothing in this set is particularly difficult, yet somehow when it all comes together, it looks complex.
There’s so much I love about this set.
The blue studs to create the water, the actual glass bottle is genius, and the stand is cool.
It’s fun, and sure to stand out in any collection.
Recommended Ages: 12 Years and Up
The best thing about the recent Lego releases is the introduction of stuff that looks great on a shelf. Of course, there’s nothing wrong with having any kind of Lego on a shelf, but it’s nice having the option of more mature stuff to show off.
That’s why I love the Lego Star Wars Boba Fett Helmet so much. You don’t need to feel like you’re displaying kids’ toys (not that that would stop me!). These sets are more akin to display busts than your typical Lego.
They even come with a display stand to build. Picture this on a shelf alongside the Lego Stormtrooper helmet or surrounded by Lego Art sets. It’d look cool, right?
Recommended Ages: 18 Years and Up
The Lego Star Wars Stormtrooper Helmet is the perfect accompaniment to the Boba Fett helmet.
Just think about how great they’d both look on a shelf. Display your love of geeky things with pride fellow nerds!
This is a 647-piece set that also comes with a display base. It’s a fun build, too. Anything with spherical-like shapes is always going to test you in all the right ways.
Recommended Ages: 18 Years and Up
The LEGO United States Capitol Building is another one for the How in the Hell Did Someone Design This? category.
There is loads of detail in here, and it’s amazing given how many of the 1032 pieces used are one-by-one bricks.
This one’s built to scale, as well, so if you’ve got the Lincoln Memorial building, that’ll fit with this set nicely.
It’s funny, LEGO’s whole ethos is “Only the best is good enough,” and when looking at this expertly-designed set, those words really ring true.
Genuinely, if it’s a challenge you’re after, this is one of the best Lego sets you’ll come across.
Recommended Ages: 12 Years and Up
If you’re after pure nostalgic fun, here’s the LEGO Ghostbusters Ecto-1.
This set features the four Ghostbusters – Peter Venkman, Ray Stantz, Egon Spengler and Winston Zeddemore – and each come with their own proton pack.
As for the Ecto-1, it looks just like the real thing, and the roof even comes off so you can fit the mini-figures in without needing to deconstruct the whole thing.
It’s a fun set that’s sure to bring back some fond memories.
Recommended Ages: 10 Years and Up
Sometimes Lego Ideas produce some really killer sets. The Flintstones Building Kit is one of those times.
In this set you get to build Fred Flintstone’s house and car, and it also comes with the four mini-figures you’d want in Fred and Wilma Flintstone, and Barney and Betty Rubble.
What I also love about this is how furnished the inside of the house is. TV, sofa – it’s got all the important things in life, albeit in stone-age form.
Admittedly this building kit may be a tough sell for kids, but for nostalgia-loving adults, this set is simply too good to pass on.
Recommended Ages: 10 Years and Up
Do you ever look at adult Lego sets and wonder just how one earth someone came up with the design? The Lego Creator Expert Harley-Davidson Fat Boy is one of those times.
Even people who don’t know the name of the Fat Boy will recognize it. That’s how popular it is. It’s an all-time classic from the greatest motorcycle manufacturer in the world.
The level of detail on display here is insane. From the dual exhausts to the inner gears, nothing has been overlooked. It looks as close to the real thing as you can get. And as you know, with that level of detail comes a really, really fun build project across the 1023 pieces.
In terms of length, it’s a big one, coming in at 12-inches (which is around the size of two action figures lying down).
Finally, you can’t fault this in terms of value. Given the size and intricate detail, price-wise this one ticks all the boxes.
Recommended Ages: 16 Years and Up
The LEGO Architecture Paris Building Kit makes a great showpiece.
This set features mini buildable versions of the Arc de Triomphe, Champs-Elysées, Tour Montparnasse, Grand Palais, and the Eiffel Tower.
I’m always amazed by how recognizable each of these Skylines builds are.
It’s crazy how you build something that in real-life is so big, with so much detail, miniaturized.
If you’re after something different to the usual LEGO sets, maybe for an empty shelf, this is the one.
Recommended Ages: 12 Years and Up
The Hogwarts Castle set is expensive, but if you’re after a cheaper alternative, there’s nothing wrong with opting for The Chamber of Secrets Hogwarts Whomping Willow Set.
In this set you get a mini Hogwarts. It’s not as detailed as the main Castle set, and it’s much smaller, obviously, but for the price, it’s still a fun build.
You also get a buildable Whomping Willow tree, the Ford Anglia toy car, and six mini-figures in Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, Hermione Granger, Seamus Finnigan, Argus Filch and Severus Snape (and a tiny Hedwig).
The Potter kids all have the smaller legs to mimic their age in Chamber of Secrets, which is a nice little touch.
If you’re on a budget, this set is absolutely worth your time.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
The LEGO Star Wars Episode VIII First Order Heavy Assault Walker is surprisingly cheap given its size.
It’s a mid-range LEGO price for something that is giant. In terms of value, it’s easily one of the best Lego sets.
Size-wise, you’re looking at 13-inches high, 13-inches in length, and 4-inches wide.
So, it’s big, in other words.
You also get a decent selection of mini-figures in Poe Dameron, Rey, Resistance Trooper, First Order Walker Driver, and a First Order Stormtrooper.
There’s even an openable section to whack a driver in.
Recommended Ages: 9 Years and Up
In a surprise that’ll shock no Overwatch fan, the LEGO Bastion set has been an Amazon Choice Product for some time.
It’s just a well put together set that mimics the character effortlessly.
It’s got the chunky aesthetic down to a t.
And being able to transform Bastion into turret mode without taking it apart is an excellent design choice.
Overwatch is one of the best online shooters ever made (and sits on a 90 percent Metacritic score!), so to have the characters from the game make the jump to LEGO, and then getting brilliant builds like this Bastion, man, it’s just wonderful, isn’t it?
Recommended Ages: 10 Years and Up
The Architecture range has some of the most unique LEGO builds around.
If you’re after something different. try the LEGO Architecture London Skyline Collection.
In this set you get to build mini versions of five iconic London landmarks – the National Gallery, Nelson’s Column, the London Eye, Big Ben, and Tower Bridge.
It’s a testament to LEGO’s master builders that despite the size of each of these landmarks, they’re all still completely recognizable.
Recommended Ages: 12 Years and Up
Not all Lego sets need to cost over $100 to be great. This Lego Hogwarts Express is just wonderful.
The picture here doesn’t do this set justice. It’s deceptively large, and the image makes it look much smaller than it is. There’s definitely space inside to place mini-figures and set up scenes from the books or movies.
In fact, this set has been designed for easy access. You can yeet the lid and side off one of the carriages easily and get right in there.
I also absolutely love that there’s a whole train platform to build alongside the train. It feels like a more luxury set because of all the extra stuff.
In terms of mini-figures, this set has a great selection in Ron Weasley, Hermione Granger, Remus Lupin, the Trolley Witch, Harry Potter, a Dementor, and Scabbers (that Dementor figure is excellent, by the way!).
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
I wasn’t expecting to like the Lego Harry Potter Knight Bus Kit but it’s such a weird design, it’s hard not to love it.
A few of us will have built buses before, but we’ve never built a three-story bus with a random voodoo head in.
I’m also a big fan of how easy it is to move stuff around on the inside.
There’s an entire section of the side of the bus you can easily swing open so you can get your hand in there and place mini-figure in all kinds of poses.
It’s the little things like that which help make a set great, in my mind.
This set comes in at 403 pieces and also comes with mini-figure versions of Harry Potter, Stan Shunpike, and Ernie Prang.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
I know a lot of collectors are going to turn their noses up at the Lego Movie 2 Rexcelsior and they really shouldn’t. This thing is legit.
Lego spaceships normally follow one of two styles: Star Wars or the real-world. But the Rexcelsior? It’s a really weird design and I kind of love it.
It’s like a blocky fist. I’m trying to think of another Lego spaceship that shares this kind of chunky, squarer design and my mind’s coming up with nothing.
And the best thing about this kit having the blockier design is you can have actual rooms on this inside, rather than flattened down half rooms like in the basic Millenium Falcon.
Plus this thing is freaking huge! There’s some serious heft to it. Whack it on a shelf or in a display and it’s going to stand out.
Sure, it may not carry the Lego Architecture or Star Wars more-popular branding, but this is one set you really shouldn’t sleep on.
Recommended Ages: 10 Years and Up
Right. This LEGO Harry Potter Expecto Patronum building kit is well worth picking up as an add-on to any Lego display.
Let’s get the bad out the way first, shall we? It’s safe to safe, the actual building sections of this set aren’t anything to get excited about. There’s a tree, another tree, and a small pond area. Woo?
None of the above is mind-blowing in the slightest, however, that doesn’t matter.
If you’ve got any other Harry Potter Lego sets, like the Hogwarts Castle, those trees make for great surrounding areas to flesh out a display. So while they’re are underwhelming on their own, they do have an excellent use with other sets.
All that said, the mini-figure selection in this set is second to none. You get Harry Potter, Sirius Black, two Dementors, and Harry’s stag Patronus (which looks brilliant!).
Again, these are mini-figures to help flesh out other Harry Potter sets. If you’ve purchased literally any other Harry Potter building kit, I can’t recommend picking this set up enough if you’re looking to create a truly killer display.
Recommended Ages: 7 Years and Up