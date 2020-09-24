35 Best Adult Lego Sets: Your Ultimate List (2020)

35 Best Adult Lego Sets: Your Ultimate List (2020)

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated

On the hunt for the best adult Lego sets or best Lego sets in general? Then you’ve come to the right place. We’ve got everything from Overwatch to Harry Potter toys with a few famous landmarks and artistic pieces thrown in that’s perfect for every kind of budget.

Sort
Recommended Low to high High to low
Price: $ – $
35 Listed Items

Lego is hands-down the best gift out there. Every kid loves Lego. And if they don't, it's normally a case of they haven't found the right set for them yet. 

I'm all about the Lego gift, so if you'd like to take a deeper dive into the most commonly asked questions pertaining to Lego, read on. 

Best Lego Sets for Kids

This all depends on the age of your child. 

For really young kids, there's no reason to buy them Lego. A 3 year old won't be able to click the pieces together and there's always the worry of them eating the bricks. 

That's why you always stick with Duplo. Those pieces are nice and chunky so they're almost impossible to swallow, and the pieces are much easier to smush together. 

For kids four years and up, the best advice I have is to stick with the recommended ages. 

That may sound obvious, but it's worth reiterating Lego understands what kids of different ages are capable of.

Sure, if your kid is a master builder with a ton of experience, you can move them onto the older sets. Just don't get something too difficult if it's out of their age range unless you're willing to sit and help. If it's too difficult and they'll not want to play with it. 

Best Lego Sets 2019

Other than everything on this list? You're going to be looking at the Lego Hidden Side range. 

Hidden Side is all about recognizable builds with a spooky twist. Think haunted mansions and paranormal school buses and you'll be along the right track. 

What's more, each of the Hidden Side sets is compatible with the Hidden Side app, which is an augmented reality game you play with your Lego toys. If your child loves video games, they're going to love messing around in the app. 

Honestly, check out the Hidden Side range through the link above. There's all kinds of weird and wonderful sets your kids are going to love. 

Best Lego Sets for Adults

This is a tricky one to answer. On one hand, the expert sets are perfect for adults. But, adults also love Marvel and Harry Potter, so the more child-focused sets are also a good idea. 

On this gift guide, you've got the mega builds like the Star Wars Death Star and real-world building sets as well as some of the more colorful kits, like the Lego Hulkbuster. 

It all comes down to the type of adult you're buying for. As a general rule with Lego, bigger is almost always better. So if you're unsure, go with something that'll take a good while to build. Those are always the most satisfying builds. Nothing beats clicking that final brick into place. 

Failing that, don't forget we've also got a gift guide for the best cheap Lego Star Wars sets if you need even more ideas. 

Best Lego Architecture

That has to be the Lego Architecture United States Capitol Building Kit on this list. 

That mammoth set has some absolutely ridiculous detail and is going to take whoever picks it up some time and serious concentration to complete. 

Normally anything that requires time and concentration is something you'd steer clear of, but with Lego, the challenge is what leads to the most satisfying results. 

As I said above, there is no greater sense of accomplishment than when clicking in the final brick. It's kind of like a more enjoyable version of putting up a shelf. You know when you stand back and admire your handy work? It's that, only more painful to stand on. 

I Need Even MORE Gift Ideas!

Don't worry, we're here to help. Head on over to our toys for kids hub and you'll find loads of our expert gift guides all broken down by individual ages. Finding that right gift doesn't have to be a hassle. 

More Killer Gift Guides:

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.

Read More
, , ,