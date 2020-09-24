35 Best Adult Lego Sets: Your Ultimate List (2020)

If anyone ever says Lego sets over $200 aren’t worth it, show them the utterly outstanding LEGO DC Batman 1989 Batmobile.

We all struggle to justify spending more on the larger sets. But, when you take a look at how intricate the 1989 Batmobile is, you won’t feel like you’ve wasted a cent.

As an 80’s kid I’m a little biased here, but the Tim Burton Batmobile will always be my favorite. What’s crazy is how much of a killer job Lego has done of recreating this Batmobile. It looks exactly how you remember it.

This thing isn’t small, either. It comes in at four-inches in width and a whopping 23-inches in length. See, I told you it was worth it!

This is a 3,306-piece set which also comes with three mini-figures in Vicky Vale, Batman, and The Joker – all of which are based on the Tim Burton incarnations.

Sure, this is a pricey set. There’s no getting around that. But given how much care and effort has gone into the design, it’s hard to grumble too much about price. As I say, it’s worth it.

Recommended Ages: 16 Years and Up