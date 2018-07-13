10 Best Men’s Toiletry Bags for Travel

A good men’s toiletry bag is a travel staple, and something men who travel often will use frequently. You want one that’s stylish, durable enough to last through multiple trips (ideally for years), has enough pockets to work with the way you organize your things, and fits your type of travel.

If you backpack or camp often, a rugged, durable back will be best. If you travel for business, you might opt for a classic leather bag. However you travel, you want a bag that will keep your toiletries safe, and won’t let them spill into the rest of your luggage.

These men’s toiletry bags are the best for travel for a variety of reasons. For some it’s durability, others it’s size, and for some it’s organizational capabilities or easiness to clean. Whatever type of traveler you are, there’s a men’s toiletry bag for your needs.

Here are our ten favorites:

1. Genuine Leather Hanging Toiletry Bag

This beautiful handcrafted mens toiletry bag is made from genuine buffalo leather. It has high-quality canvas lining on the outside, and the inside is water resistant, so you can hang it in a hotel bathroom without worry. It has YKK metal zippers that are durable and attractive.

The leather has a vintage look to it, which users loved. They found it classy and functional. The hook makes it easy to hang anywhere, and when folded it has a leather handle for easy carrying. You can use it hanging or lying flat.

Inside, it has two wide zippered pouches, and two smaller snap pockets. Users said the toiletry bag held more than they expected, and can even carry full-size shampoo bottles. It has mostly five-star reviews on Amazon, and nothing below a four-star.

Users liked that it fit a lot, but folded into a smaller shape. The craftsmanship and leather were especially appreciated.

Price: $39.49

Pros:

High-quality, buffalo leather

Water-resistant interior

Can carry a lot

Cons:

Might be too large for some

Outside is not waterproof

2. Vetelli Hanging Men’s Toiletry Bag

Vetelli makes another great hanging men’s toiletry bag. This one is designed in Italy and made of high-grade PU leather. It has canvas lining and stainless steel zippers and buckles. One user liked that it has a classic look, but also more style than some plain toiletry bags.

Inside there are four pockets–two zippered pockets and two snap square pockets. The interior canvas is water-resistant. The bag can fit full-size products, or many smaller toiletries.

Users loved that the bag hangs, but can be easily rolled up without feeling bulky. However, some users questioned the quality of the leather. While reviewers were happy they could fit a large number of toiletries, even for extended trips, they didn’t always like that the pockets were horizontal instead of vertical.

All Vetelli men’s toiletry bags come with a lifetime customer satisfaction guarantee.

Price: $39.95

Pros:

Reputable brand with lifetime guarantee

High-quality PU leather and canvas lining

Fits full-size items

Cons:

Some reviewers were disappointed in the leather

Could be too large for shorter trips

3. Silicone Men’s Toiletry Bag

This men’s toiletry bag is attractive, waterproof, and easy to clean. It’s made from 100 percent silicone and is heat and leak resistant, so your liquid items won’t be ruined in high temperatures, or leak out onto your clothes.

It has a heavy duty zipper and zipper head, and is TSA approved. The bag lasts for a long time, because it can be easily rinsed out and wiped down. There are no interior pockets, which was an issue for some users.

It can fit full-size shampoo bottles, but fills up with about three full-size items. You’re better off bringing carry-on size travel toiletries. It comes in four colors and can be used by men or women. Reviewers also liked it as a gym toiletry bag.

Price: $34.99

Pros:

Easy to clean

Durable

Heat and leak resistant

Unisex

Cons:

No interior pockets

Doesn’t fit many full-size items

4. Tumi Men’s Travel Toiletry Kit

Tumi is a well-known name in travel thanks to its high-quality, classic designs. This men’s toiletry kit has a main compartment accessed through a U-zip opening, so it opens wide to reveal all the contents, and a smaller front zipper pocket. Inside, there are three zipper pockets with a clear window, so you can see what’s inside.

The material is a nylon weave, and the interior lining is anti-bacterial, which helps keep odors at bay. The bag measures 6.3 x 11 x 3.7 inches and comes in solid black. It has a handle for easy carrying, which can be unsnapped to hang on a hook in hotels.

It’s best for travel size toiletries, though you could fit a few full-size items. Reviewers like the bag, even at the higher price, because they say it lasts a long time. One user had a Tumi toiletry bag for 25 years. Users liked that it stands upright in hotel bathrooms, making items easy to access.

There’s a Tumi tracer number on the interior, so you can register it online and if you leave it somewhere, it can be easily traced back to you.

Price: $95

Pros:

Excellent quality

Long-lasting and durable

Enough space to carry everything needed for most trips

Reputable travel brand

Anti-bacterial lining

Tumi tracer number

Cons:

Expensive

Not as big as some other bags

5. Herschel Travel Kit

The Herschel men’s travel kit has a classic look, with a bit of fun thanks to the two-toned colors. It has a large main pouch, a small outer zip pocket, and an interior mesh storage sleeve.

The bag measures 6 x 9.5 x 4.5 inches, so it’s best for travel size toiletries. The single top zipper is durable, but doesn’t make for the most accessible design. It has a side handle for easy carrying or hanging.

Users like that the bag is sturdy and stylish, and comes in 13 different designs for both men and women. They said the bag is basic, practical, attractive, and good quality for the price. It comes with a limited lifetime warranty.

Price: $29.99

Pros:

Well-known brand

Multiple designs

Classic look

Durable

Limited lifetime warranty

Cons:

Smaller than other bags

Can be difficult to access contents

6. Canvas Men’s Toiletry Kit

This beautiful canvas men’s toiletry kit is naturally water-resistant and has incredibly strong stitching that helps it last for years. The exterior is made of hard waxed canvas, while the interior is a soft canvas. The exterior wax is 100 percent natural and applied by hand.

This bag has a classic look, and is fairly simple. It’s 5 x 5 x 9.5 inches, and has an interior zippered pocket and cast metal zippers. It’s made in a small studio in Denver, Colorado.

Users loved the sleek design and beautiful craftsmanship. They said the material and zipper were durable and snag-proof; sturdy and attractive. However, because the bag is waxed by hand, it requires extra care when cleaning to maintain the look.

Price: $39.95

Pros:

High-quality and attractive

Durable, hand-waxed canvas

Made in the USA

Snag-proof zipper

Cons:

Has to be cleaned by hand

Only one interior pocket

7. GOX Travel Toiletry Bag

This ultra-light, water-resistant bag is great for backpacking or other outdoor travel. It’s 100 percent ripstop nylon, lightweight, brightly colored for easy spotting, and at 9.8 x 4.3 x 3.7 fits everything you need.

The main compartment opens to a webbed waterproof pouch on one side, and three elastic mesh pouches on the other side. It comes in four colors and has a lower price than most men’s toiletry bags.

Users love it for their gym bag, for camping, for backpacking, and for other travel. They call it the “perfect size” and loved the multiple compartments.

Price: $12.99

Pros:

Affordable

Lightweight and water-resistant

Multiple pockets

Durable

Cons:

Some people prefer a leather or classier look

8. Large Men’s Toiletry Bag

This men’s toiletry bag is huge, making it great for extra long trips or if you travel with only full-size items. It’s great or hanging in a hotel bathroom. Inside, it has numerous zip pockets in every section of the bag, plus a few non-zip pouches.

The two side sections can be unzipped, to take off or add space to the bag. They can each then be used as their own smaller bag. With all pieces intact, it measures 13 x 3.5 x 11 inches. The bag is water-resistant, but not leak-proof.

Users liked that they could unzip and mix and match the pieces of the bag to fit different trips, and that they could save bathroom counter space thanks to the hanging hook. One reviewer used it to carry camping kitchen supplies, not toiletries, and found it worked well.

Price: $20.99

Pros:

Very spacious

Multiple pockets

Affordable for size

Water-resistant

Detachable side pockets

Cons:

Too big for some

Not leak proof

9. Basic Men’s Toiletry Kit

If you’re looking for a basic men’s toiletry kit, the version from AmazonBasics is a good staple item. It has a standard hanging design with multiple pockets, and is made of 1680D polyester.

The black bag has a main compartment with a mesh divide and internal storage spaces, and two external storage compartments. The top hook hangs from a hook or towel rack, and tucks in when not in use.

It measures 9.6 x 8.2 x 3.3 inches, so it can fit a few full-size items, but is best for travel size toiletries. There’s a top carry handle as well. Reviewers found it useful for basic purposes, but not as high-quality as other brands. Still, for the price they found it a decent toiletry bag that worked well for most types of trips.

Price: $12.72 (33 percent off $18.99)

Pros:

Affordable

Multiple pockets

Hanging design

Cons:

Not as high-quality as other brands

10. Pantheon Toiletry Organizer

This toiletry bag has a classic design, but with the benefit of a u-shaped pocket for easier access. It’s made of Cationic Oxford cloth, which is lightweight and water-resistant, but not as durable as some other brands. It comes in four colors.

When zipped the bag is compact, but it opens up to a spacious design with a large main compartment, a zippered mesh pouch, and a smaller front zipper pocket. It has a side handle for easy carrying.

Users loved the multiple pouches and the u-shape zipper, which they said allowed them to fit in more items. They also liked that it could be used for men or women, and for other uses like the gym.

Price: $12.99

Pros:

Lightweight

Spacious, with u-shape zipper

Multiple compartments

Affordable

Cons:

Not as durable or waterproof as other brands

Not as large as other brands

