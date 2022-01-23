55 Best Travel Gadgets You Need Before Your Next Trip

So this isn’t exactly a travel gadget, but we wanted to include these crazy cozy pants here none the less because they will up your travel-game BIG time.

If you’re a guy, the No Sweat Pant by DU/ER should be at the top of your radar for travel-wear. These pants have a relaxed fit that looks as good as it feels, and that’s saying a lot.

The brand sent me out a pair to run gear trials on, and they’ve quickly become one of my favorite pairs of pants I’ve ever owned. The 360-degree stretch capability of this garment is what makes it so darn comfy.

The No Sweats are naturally anti-bacterial and moisture absorbing – two massively underrated features when it comes to travel wear considering your clothes are often stuffed in your bag with other, not so clean garments. You’ll get a lot of wear on one wash with these bad boys, and let’s be honest – who wants to hit a laundromat while in travel-mode?

When it comes to planes, trains, or long travel days of any sort, you’ll be thrilled with how these pants feel and look. The No Sweats have a fairly dressy aesthetic, but might as well be sweat pants they’re so stretchy and soft. You can keep them clean and tidy and wear them out formally, or beat on them relentlessly for virtually every context (like myself).

The pockets are easy getting in and out of and even built extra deep in order to give you plenty of carrying capacity, and as a method of theft prevention.

DU/ER has even put together a sharp color selection to choose from, so you can find just the look you’re going for.