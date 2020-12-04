101 Best Gifts For Travelers: Your Ultimate List

A quality down jacket is a super versatile piece of outerwear that provides remarkable warmth for its weight and packed size. The Whitney DriDown Hoodie by Sierra Designs is hand down one of the best value options on the market that will make a righteous travel companion for any trip with some chill in the forecast.

This jacket is available in both men’s and women’s sizing, so it’s a fit for whoever you have in mind. The brand recently sent me a Whitney DriDown to test in the field, and it’s quickly become one of my favorite down jackets I’ve ever owned.

This option is built with 800 fill power, moisture-resistant DriDown, and a 40D Shadow Rip Polyester shell. It does better in the wetness than most down fills, but you still won’t want to soak this jacket.

This bad boy is loaded with interior and exterior pockets for stashing gear and personal items, and also has a self-sealing sleeve for trapping warmth. A cozy hood, elastic cuffs and bungee drawstring adjustable cinch around the waist ensure this jacket is the real deal when it comes to cold defense. You get a lot more jacket with Sierra Designs for the cost than any other brand I’ve yet to encounter!

It should be noted that down jackets make a fantastic travel pillow on flights and bus rides due to their softness and compressibility, and also a great personal blanket because of how well they trap heat. I typically bring a down jacket on every trip, even if the climate where I’m heading is warm for those reasons.

They pack super compact, provide unparalleled warmth, and work great as a cozy companion when you want to catch some Zs on travel days – it’s tough to beat the effectiveness of a down jacket on all fronts when it comes to travel and the Whitney DriDown is a fantastic go-to option.

Make sure to check out our list of the best down jackets if you like this travel gift idea!