101 Best Gifts For Travelers: Your Ultimate List

Gift shopping for a travel enthusiast? Our top list of gifts for travelers has compiled the best gear, gadgets, apparel, and more for packing up and hitting the road!
Whether you’re shopping for a leisure or business traveler or a backpacker who thrives on adventure and exploration, our gift list has you covered!
The Nano Torch Twist Swivel Head LED Flashlight is an absolute powerhouse illumination device that would make a great gift for travelers of all kinds!
The brand recently sent me out a Nano Torch Twist, and it’s functionality is righteous. This unit features a 750mAh 14,500-USB LI-ion 3.7V rechargeable battery, so it won’t die on you when your disposable batteries do. The flashlight is recharged by micro USB cable (included).
This light is not only compact (about three inches long) but also super bright! It’s most powerful light mode is an impressive 600 lumens for its size. There are also two dimmer light settings, as well as an SOS beacon and strobe setting.
The Nano Torch has a swiveling head, so you can rotate the light source and point it into otherwise impossible to reach spaces. Mechanical work, reclaiming lost items between airplane or vehicle seats and even lighting up the inside of your own luggage are made easy by orienting the head!
The butt of this handy dandy flashlight is furthermore magnetic, so you can attach it to metal objects effectively. There is also a removable, stainless steel clip for wearing this light on your person.
The WT2 Language Translator is a remarkable tool that allows travelers to instantly translate between 40 different languages – covering 85% of the world’s population!
The WT2 Plus translator earbuds can achieve up to 95% ultra-high translation accuracy and work to simultaneously translate phrases in a matter of seconds. With a solid Bluetooth connection, it takes just 1 to 3 seconds to complete voice recognition and translation, so there’s no awkward waiting around.
There are three different translation modes for different contexts and environments – Simul Mode for deep communication, Touch Mode for noisy environments, and Speaker Mode for language learning and business communication. The brand has engineered an impressively capable and versatile device here that can overcome the challenges of any translation scenario.
The translator earbuds are compatible with most major mobile phones and are a breeze to connect with iOS & Android operating systems in seconds by turning on Bluetooth in APP -no Wifi needed. The Bluetooth connection is furthermore stable and fast up to 20 feet, making the WT2 ear buds that much more versatile.
For the international nomad that enjoys venturing far out of their comfort zone in search of adventure and novel experiences, the WT2 Language Translators will make for a wonderful travel companion that will support explorers every step of the way!
The Victorinox Altmont Classic Deluxe Flapover Laptop Backpack is an awesome carry-on option of backpack that those who travel often for work will love in particular.
This is a sharp looking bag offered in a nice array of color schemes that’s just as functional as it is attractive. On the inside there’s a file divider, two padded storage slots, and a space to slip pens, cards, and a key fob. On the exterior, there’s a vertical-zip side pocket containing a bottle opener and a quick-access front storage pocket.
The pack is 18 liters total and can fit up to a 15-inch laptop.
The Almont Classic furthermore wears comfortably due to the airmesh shoulders and padded back panel, so this carry-on is up for anything!
The cleverness and convenience of myCharge’s HubPlus 6700mAh Portable Power Bank make it a stellar gift for travelers that virtually anyone will find to be a super useful gadget!
This power bank has built-in charging cables as well as the option to utilize a standard USB port, so you’ll never be without both an iPhone charger or micro USB. The HubPlus also has a wall plug, so you can plug it right into an outlet to recharge it (takes about three hours).
This 6700mAh option will charge a standard smartphone two or three times, but there are higher and lower capacity HubPlus power banks with varying integrated cords available through this same link.
A streamlined, all-inclusive charging system that’s built reliably at a more than fair price point – myCharge has come up with a killer travel gift with this one!
The PowerFold 8000mAh Power Bank Solar Charger by myCharge is a great choice of power bank for any trip where one can expect to see a lot of the sun!
This is a standard power bank that’s capable of fully charging a smartphone about three times – but it’s built with a deployable solar panel for on-the-go recharging. If the traveler you have in mind enjoys longer trips into the wilderness or exploring abroad in places where it’s sometimes difficult to find a power source, this will make a great gift.
The power bank component is detachable from the folding solar panels, so you can easily leave the bulky part behind when you need to. There’s furthermore an integrated LED flashlight built into the power bank making this a particularly handy gadget!
Here’s a bit of a unique travel gift that could be the saving grace of your favorite traveler’s next big trip!
Genius Caffeine’s Extended Release Caffeine Pills are perfect for when you need to be on point for work meetings after red-eye flights, want to perk up for challenging days of transit or need to overcome a nasty hangover!
What makes these caffeine pills different is the fact that the brand has utilized a controlled release, microencapsulation technique. By doing so, you get a sustained energy boost with no hard crash. Trust us, the person you’re shopping for will thank you later!
The Cocktail Box Co. crafts brilliant little cocktail sets for making yourself a mobile, international mixologist where ever you go. If the traveler you’re shopping for is known to savor a quality cocktail, they’ll absolutely love the concept and functionality of these neat, TSA approved kits.
The Old Fashioned Cocktail Kit featured here provides bitters, orange zest, and cane sugar, as well as a muddler spoon and a linen coaster. There are enough ingredients included here to craft six drinks.
If the cocktail enthusiast you’re shopping for doesn’t have a taste for bourbon or whiskey, consider the Champagne Cocktail Kit, or perhaps the Gin and Tonic Cocktail Kit – the brand has something for everyone! There’s even a variety pack for those that drink it all!
Journaling one’s travels is a worthwhile practice that allows one to reflect on and share details from their past trips. Sovereign-Gear’s Refillable Leather Journal is a great option of travel journal due to its re-usable design and sharp aesthetic.
It’s challenging to remember and find the time to write down your experiences while traveling – this gift will encourage the wanderer you have in mind to keep a record of their adventures.
This 8.5 by 4.5 inch leather journal features a cardholder, elastic band closure, metal toggles, and three non-bleed paper packs. This gift is built to last, and look good as it ages, so this is a travel gift idea that will go on quite a few trips!
Anyone who doesn’t travel with a deck of playing cards is a fool in our opinion. The Seafarers Nautical Custom Deck by Joker and the Theif is an aesthetically pleasing, great feeling set that’s perfect for any card game!
With a deck of cards in your luggage, one can make memories and friends anywhere, any time! One can also gamble and make enemies, but that’s a different story.
This gorgeous card set is perfect for magic tricks, poker and everything in between and will no doubt make a thoughtful travel gift that will likely never be left behind no matter the style trip!
It’s quite likely you’ve seen the Kanken No. 2 Laptop Backpack by Fjallraven around due to it’s awesome aesthetic and functionality, and therefore popularity.
This bag is quite comparable to the Almont Pack by Victorinox already listed in the sense that it’s 18 liters and can accommodate for up to a 15-inch laptop, but it has a very different look that’s in our opinion, more unisex.
The Kanken No. 2 is built from Fjallravens renowned G-1000 fabric. It’s a 65% polyester, 35% cotton, waxable fabric that once treated is super resistant to filth and water. It’s also impressively abrasion-resistant.
Other than its unique aesthetic, this is a fairly straight forward bag with one main compartment (partially occupied by the padded laptop sleeve), and three additional pockets.
The dual carry handles on the top of the bag add some extra character, but considering the smaller size of this carry-on chances are you won’t need them for bearing weight.
Fjallraven’s color selection for the Kanken No. 2 is downright righteous so you shouldn’t have any issue selecting one that suits the traveler you have in mind.
The Duffel No. 4 by Fjallraven is a simple carry-on duffel bag option that has a classy and professional aesthetic for those that like to look sharp while traveling.
We would consider this to be a unisex bag that’s offered in a wide array of colors, so this is a suitable gift for any traveler! The large size linked to here is 40-liters, and simply contains one main compartment and two exterior pockets (one buttoned and one zippered). There is also one small internal zippered pocket for stashing a passport, keys or wallet.
The brand recently sent me out this duffel to try traveling with, and it’s come on a few trips with me now. I love the look and feel of the leather carry straps and am almost always complimented on the duffel every time I travel with it!
The Hex DSLR Sling Bag will make a stellar gift for travelers who enjoy bringing along their DSLR camera and accessories.
This is a straightforward, yet highly equipped sling pack for safely packing your camera and gear while providing a high degree of organization and accessory separation.
There is a killer array of internal and external pockets and sleeves, as well as compression straps for tightening up the load when you need to. The fabrics used are nice and durable, and the overall aesthetic doesn’t scream “I have an expensive camera in here” which is nice when you’re trying to travel with your potentially irreplaceable camera equipment incognito.
The Matador Day Lite 16 Packable Backpack is a remarkable innovation in packable storage systems that fits in the palm of your hand when broken down, and then deploys into a 16 liter, waterproof Cordura fabric pack!
This is a great travel gift for the adventurer who could use an additional day-pack when they arrive to their destination. Despite its super tiny profile when broken down, this 4.1-ounce ultralight pack performs quite well.
It’s a simple, but effective storage system that features a main compartment and two side sleeves for stashing your on-hand essentials. The strapping is furthermore puncture-resistant and super breathable, so this pack is truly capable on all fronts.
No doubt both a unique and practical travel gift that is bound to see some regular use!
The Solo Everyday Max Hybrid Backpack is another stellar carry-on option that features an impressive array of pockets, sleeves, carry handles and compartments for those travelers that appreciate a particularly organized personal pack.
Solo New York build impressive packs for the price point that are not only highly equipped and attractive for virtually any context, but also built to last.
This 35-liter carry-on option has a padded sleeve for up to a 17-inch laptop, front zippered pockets, internal organizers, side sleeves and even a separate bottom compartment for keeping shoes separate from the rest of the pack’s contents!
This option truly offers an extensive array of storage and organization potential – making this one capable pack for its size.
The Travel Line Expandable Backpack by Peak Design is one seriously impressive travel bag that you should definitely check out if you’re shopping for a backpack nerd who really appreciates a well designed travel-system.
The brand recently sent me this backpack to field test, and I’ve been quite honestly blown away by its super thoughtful schematic and versatility.
In its 35-liter state, the Travel Line is suitable as a piece of carry-on luggage. If you need a bit of extra volume, it expands an additional 10 liters to a 45-liter pack.
Dual-sided zippers, as well as a rear zip, allow you to access the main compartment from essentially any angle – a massively underrated feature when we’re talking about reaching a hidden phone charger or pair of socks deep within!
Magnetic closure tabs throughout the internal schematic are brilliantly incorporated and add some neat character to this option.
Side sleeves, external tabs, internal zippered pockets and organizers all add up to a seriously orderly piece of luggage that will take your favorite traveler a little while to fully master. Once you become familiar with this pack and learn its ins and outs – it’s just downright awesome!
It can be carried as a duffel or worn as a backpack, checked or carried on, beaten on or handled gently – the options are endless!
Kelty’s Redwing 50 Backpack has been my personal choice of backpacking bag for roughly the past 3 years. This is an excellent size pack with a schematic that’s super conducive for extended trips where you literally live out of your bag.
My Redwing and I have traveled several times in South America, ripped across Europe and done a few laps around the States. The bag is more or less unscathed after the countless planes, trains, overnight bus rides, backcountry treks and hitchhiking endeavors we’ve shared together – an impressive feat no doubt.
The 50-liter capacity of the Redwing is enough to pack plenty of clothes and essential gear, while the back panel, hip belt, and shoulder straps allow you to really load it up without weighing yourself down.
My Redwing doubles as a travel bag for work, and a backcountry bag for wilderness adventures, so to say this high-capacity option is versatile is an understatement. I’m even able to slide four fishing rod tubes (two in each side sleeve) into my Redwing when I embark on international fishing trips!
The internal of this pack has a laptop sleeve and a few organizers, while side sleeves and zippered pockets, as well as a front and top zippered pocket offer all sorts of space to effectively organize your gear load.
All in all, an excellent travel backpack for any style adventurer that comes at a more than reasonable price point. Kelty has no doubt come up with a longstanding winner with the Redwing 50!
If you like the idea of gifting a medium to large-sized suitcase to the traveler you have in mind, the Victorinox Spectra 2.0 Expandable Hardside Spinner Suitcase is a top-notch, highly advanced option they will flip out over!
This unit can perhaps be carried on flights depending on the airline but is more likely to be used as checked luggage. The Spectra 2.0 is 31 inches tall, and 19 inches wide – so it has a large, but by no means huge profile. The depth of this suitcase is expandable, ranging from 12.6 to 17 inches. Its max capacity is 77 liters.
This is a fancy suitcase for a traveler who appreciates quality luggage. All three color options are built from a break-resistant 100% pure Bayer polycarbonate material with a scratch-resistant matte finish, so good luck damaging this fortress!
The Hinomoto dual-caster wheels are built with a soft tread for a particularly smooth roll and full, 360-degree maneuverability. This bad boy glides wherever you do as smooth as butter!
The split-case design allows you to keep this suitcase impressively organized, rather than simply being one large rectangular compartment. Victorinox has really paid attention to detail with this one.
There’s also an integrated TSA compliant lock system, so this system really hits all the bases. A steep price tag yes, but an excellent piece of nearly indestructible luggage that will be around for many years of travel.
Here’s a high capacity luggage option from Thule that’s built for the traveler who’s got a lot of gear and apparel, but also wants the option to deploy their suitcase into a duffel when it makes sense to! The Crossover 56-Litre Rolling Duffel Pack is a tough as nails, go-anywhere option for the gear-heavy wanderer.
Roller bags and suitcases are of course great when it comes to hauling heavy loads, but they’re not always applicable depending on where you venture. Luggage wheels don’t roll over rugged terrain well (although the wheels of the Crossover do better than most) so having the option to pick up your suitcase and effectively carry it is pretty downright cool – it’s the best of both worlds!
This bag is built with aluminum hardware and water-resistant fabrics in order to stand the test of time and to reduce overall weight. The molded polypropylene back panel furthermore ensures the Crossover can handle the abuses of even the most adventurous travelers.
The main compartment is divided into two separate packing spaces, allowing for a heightened degree of organization compared to most traditional suitcases. There is even a removable and lockable crushproof SafeZone compartment integrated into the bag for stashing items like sensitive electronics, sunglasses, and passports.
Thule has also included compression straps with the Crossover so it can be squeezed down in size when you’re not fully loaded.
All in all, an impressively organized and versatile luggage option that is suitable for almost any style trip! Thule has come up with a highly practical and rugged option with this one!
The Big Joe Duffel Bag from Big Agnes is one of our favorite options for adventure travelers who need a bullet-proof, ultra-durable, high capacity luggage system.
The brand sent me out an 80 liter Big Joe to test in the field, and it’s been my go-to bag for my off the beaten path, adventure fishing trips with no itinerary. I can fit an absurd amount of gear and clothing in this bag, all of which stay bone-dry no matter the conditions!
The 420D high-tenacity nylon construction ensures this bag can handle anything, so this is truly a good option for those who are hard on their gear. The zippers, clips and strapping are all furthermore built rugged so no components of this duffel ill quit on you early!
The 80 and 110 liter options do not carry particularly well because of their inherently floppy design even when strategically packed, so the high capacity Big Joe options are really only suitable for travelers who can handle carrying heavy, awkward loads. It’s the price you pay for bottomless waterproof storage.
There are at least backpack straps included so you can throw this unit onto your back for navigating airports and hands-free carrying when you need to, as well as compression straps for cinching down the ‘flop’ in the bag.
The smaller size is great for more casual trips and vacations while the larger options are more suitable for all-out expeditions into the unknown.
These 3.5 by 2 inch silicone luggage tags are perfect for ensuring your identity remains attached to your luggage.
Simply write in your name with a pen and secure the tag to your bag or pack using the robust, included steel cable. They are flexible and built to last, and offered in an array of fun colors. A simple, and practical gift idea for any style traveler whether they often fly or not!
The Pack-It Specter On Board Hanging Dopp Kit by Eagle Creek is a great unisex option of toiletry kit with an impressive array of pockets, sleeves and zippered compartments for its size.
The brand sent me this nifty bag about a year back, and it’s become my go-to toiletry kit. This option has come on quite a few trips with me, and I’ve really got it dialed in terms of how to best pack it. There are seven organizer slip pockets and two zippered compartments, so there’s no lack of organization.
There are some complaints that this bag does not sit upright well, which is totally true, so it’s necessary to hang it in order to properly access all of its components.
I like how thin the silnylon ripstop material that makes up the bag is – allowing you to view the contents of the bag due to its partial transparency. It is, however, a thin material, so it’s important to be careful not to damage this one.
Here’s a high capacity women’s toiletry bag that provides enough capacity and organization for the ladies that refuse to pack light.
The Baosha Travel Toiletry Kit for Women has enough space to double as both a cosmetic bag and toiletry kit and is offered in several different color schemes. This bag measures 10.3 by 5.5 by 6.3 inches and sports an extensive array of mesh pockets, sleeves and compartments.
This bag is furthermore crafted from canvas with genuine leather pull tabs, so it’s just as aesthetically pleasing as it is effective as a travel companion.
What you see is what you get with this one – it’s a simple cinch bag for effectively organizing and stashing small pieces of gear, gadgets and personal items!
The Eagle Creek Pack-It Cinch Organizer contains six separate slip pockets all within one cinch-top opening, making it perfect for storing camera gear, toiletries, snacks, electronics or first aid items to name a few applications.
This would make a great gift for the stuff-it-all-in-there traveler in your life who’s known to need all the help they can get staying organized.
Here’s both a highly effective and affordable jewelry organizer by bagsmart that will make a great travel gift for the glamorous accessory-queen in your life.
Whether the traveler you’re shopping for goes over the top or not when it comes to packing their jewelry, you can’t argue this travel kit isn’t a totally awesome and practical tool for keeping everything tidy and on hand!
There are two visible zip pouches, an earings panel, four necklace straps, two ring bands and an additional small zippered pocket all included within this awesome price point bag.
There are two sizes, and several color schemes/patterns available, all of which feature a nifty magnetic closure.
I was at first hesitant to try using pack-it cubes while traveling, but after attempting this packing style on a few trips I have since become a total convert.
Eagle Creek’s Pack-it Specter Cube Set is exactly what it looks like…. a set of lightweight, ripstop nylon zippered pouches, and nothing else! The idea here is to separate your belongings by category so you have a designated cube for things like socks, underwear, dress shirts or travel gadgets.
I’ve found that this system of packing typically works better with a suitcase than within a backpack due to the way your luggage is oriented, but you can absolutely get creative with how you use these handy-dandy cubes. They are essentially weightless as to not increase your gear load, and also conveniently washable if you end up using them for dirty laundry.
I designate one cube for my socks, another for my underwear and sometimes a third for my fly fishing reels depending on the type of trip I’m on, and by doing so I know exactly where everything is and greatly reduce the “clutter” within my luggage.
A simple system for a complex pack-job, the Specter Cube Set is a major power move when it comes to traveling smart.
The Nite Ize RunOff Pocket Waterproof Bag is a super handy travel accessory that keeps electronics, documents, and small personal items BONE dry.
This slim little carry pouch is totally waterproof, and even touch screen compatible through the transparent window so your favorite traveler can use their smartphone right through the case!
There are several sizes of RunOff pouches, bags and sleeves all available through this same link, so check them all out and decide which one is the most practical for the traveler you have in mind!
Anyone who travels with a lot of electronics and gadgets will appreciate this cable organizer bag from bagsmart.
This is a simple water-resistant nylon bag built with a two-way zipper that’s about 9.5 by 7 inches. It has a nifty little array of elastic bands and mesh pockets for effectively coiling cords, and stashing things like pens, hard drives and charging blocks.
Packing your shoes, or rather re-packing your shoes can really get messy. YAMIU’s Travel Shoe Bags ensure your dirty footwear won’t muck up the rest of your luggage.
These bags are available in either a zippered or drawstring style and are built from a waterproof nylon material. There are a few different purchase options for two, four, or ten bags.
Tell the traveler you have in mind not to rule these out as storage bags for other travel essentials, they are built well and are convenient for all sorts of applications!
Here’s a no-brainer when it comes to pinning down a cheap and easy travel gift. Oursunshine’s Leakproof Silicone Travel Containers are perfect for packing lotions, balms, mouthwash, medications and other liquids while also being totally reusable!
This is a great gift for travelers who are environmentally conscious of their plastic footprint that will allow them to buy their toiletries in bulk and simply reuse these containers.
This set includes two 2-ounce, two 3-ounce, and two 10-gram leakproof silicone containers – all of which are TSA approved. The containers are well-reviewed for being easy to fill and empty, as well as easy to clean.
The N2X Relaxed Fit No Sweat Pant from DU/ER has become my all-time favorite choice of travel pants due to their unparalleled comfort and super handsome aesthetic.
If you’re shopping for a guy who does a lot of travel for either work or play, chances are he’ll be buying himself another few pairs of these bad boys once trying them on! The brand recently sent me out a pair to try traveling in, and I refuse to wear anything else when I have a long flight or travel day ahead of me.
These pants are 52% cotton, 28% Tencel, 19% polyester and 1% spandex – making them both remarkably soft and stretchy for the way that they look. These are some of the sharpest looking pants I own, and they also happen to be the coziest, now that’s what I’m talking about!
The signature invisible DU/ER seat gusset is a big factor to what makes the range of motion in these pants so great – and the design of it also makes tearing the crotch nearly impossible.
The No Sweats are furthermore antibacterial, the Tencel fibers help control moisture by implementing microscopic pores to absorb moisture away from the skin and into the fabric – hence the name “No Sweat”.
No matter what style pants the traveler you’re shopping for is used to wearing, chances are this will be their new favorite. It doesn’t hurt that htese pants look good on everyone too! There’s a basic, but sharp color selection that should suit any gentleman’s style and a nice range of sizing. No doubt a thoughtful and special gift idea that will be cherished on every trip to come!
Leggings are, as you know, LOVED by women all over for their soft, stretchy comfort. Despite the fact that they don’t have pockets, these Lightweight High Waisted Leggings by Felina are a great cozy option for long travel days, and look great for casual wear once you reach your destination!
These leggings are both high-waisted and also have nice and low ankles so they won’t pull out of boots. They are very well reviewed for softness and overall comfort, and this purchase is even for two pairs!
Chances are your favorite traveler already has themselves a nice packable rain jacket – but do they own a pair of rain pants? The Frogg Toggs Pro Action Rain Pants are not anything fancy, but they wear comfortably and keep your bottom half totally dry no matter the conditions!
This is a great option of rain/wetness defense for both men and women, so this travel gift is a go for all the explorers on your gift list.
The coolest and most practical feature of these rain pants is the expanded four inch back rise that enables them to fit under your rain jacket for total, overlapping coverage. Gaps between your outerwear are the quickest way to get wet in driving rain – the Pro Action Rain Pants have you covered!
Frogg Toggs has furthermore built these rain pants with oversized leg openings so fitting larger, cumbersome rain boots through them is a breeze. The elastic waistband also remains comfortable even when layered up making these pants truly easy to get in and out of.
If there’s one garment I make sure to pack on EVERY trip I go on, it’s a bunch of Orvis’s Drirelease Casting T-Shirts. This will make a wonderful gift for travelers who could use a little wardrobe boost when it comes to comfort, convenience and style on the road!
The fabric of these shirts is silky soft while still maintaining a sharp aesthetic. These are awesome for wearing on flights and for sleepwear, but can also surprisingly be worn out on the town.
The actual intended function of this garment is to be worn as a fishing shirt. They provide excellent breathability in even the hottest climates while still protecting from the harmful effects of the sun and also layer quite nicely as underwear when temps are chilly. Drirelease Tees furthermore dry super quickly after getting wet.
Best of all, these shirts are moisture-wicking and built with odor-inhibiting FreshGuard protection – so you can get a loooot of wear out of one wash….trust me.
It should be noted there is a wide color selection, all with contrast stitching, and also short-sleeved options available. Ideal for airplane naps, hiking adventures, choppy boat rides and nights out on the town, the Drirelease Casting T-Shirt is a beyond versatile garment that’s great for travel.
The Orvis Women’s Tencel Drirlease Long-Sleeved Pocket Tee is a ladies-specific option within Orvis’s absolutely awesome Drirelease line.
Just like the men’s version previously listed, this top is one of the ultimate options in travel wear when it comes to versatility. This shirt is super cozy for travel naps and casual wear, impressively attractive for wearing out and built from a downright performance fabric that’s great for fast-paced activities of any kind.
This garment is super breathable, protects from the sun, and quick-drying while also working wonderfully as a base or mid-layer when worn in cold climates. The antimicrobial fabric furthermore does not get smelly or take on odor, so this shirt can be worn many times before needing a wash.
No doubt one of the ultimate options in ladies’ travel shirts, that happens to be a fly fishing garment!
A quality down jacket is a super versatile piece of outerwear that provides remarkable warmth for its weight and packed size. The Whitney DriDown Hoodie by Sierra Designs is hand down one of the best value options on the market that will make a righteous travel companion for any trip with some chill in the forecast.
This jacket is available in both men’s and women’s sizing, so it’s a fit for whoever you have in mind. The brand recently sent me a Whitney DriDown to test in the field, and it’s quickly become one of my favorite down jackets I’ve ever owned.
This option is built with 800 fill power, moisture-resistant DriDown, and a 40D Shadow Rip Polyester shell. It does better in the wetness than most down fills, but you still won’t want to soak this jacket.
This bad boy is loaded with interior and exterior pockets for stashing gear and personal items, and also has a self-sealing sleeve for trapping warmth. A cozy hood, elastic cuffs and bungee drawstring adjustable cinch around the waist ensure this jacket is the real deal when it comes to cold defense. You get a lot more jacket with Sierra Designs for the cost than any other brand I’ve yet to encounter!
It should be noted that down jackets make a fantastic travel pillow on flights and bus rides due to their softness and compressibility, and also a great personal blanket because of how well they trap heat. I typically bring a down jacket on every trip, even if the climate where I’m heading is warm for those reasons.
They pack super compact, provide unparalleled warmth, and work great as a cozy companion when you want to catch some Zs on travel days – it’s tough to beat the effectiveness of a down jacket on all fronts when it comes to travel and the Whitney DriDown is a fantastic go-to option.
Make sure to check out our list of the best down jackets if you like this travel gift idea!
The Air Travel Compression Socks by Wanderlust are a great gift for travelers who oftentimes experience pain, swelling or general discomfort in their feet or legs on long flights.
These socks have been mindfully designed to apply just the right amount of pressure to your feet, ankles, and calves respectively in order to keep your legs and feet comfortable during long durations of sitting. They are also a great pair of socks for active wear!
Enhanced arch support, a seamless toe box, underfoot padding, and elastic cuffs all combine to relieve conditions like plantar fasciitis, diabetic swelling and arthritis. These socks furthermore don’t bunch up or leave you with red marks after wearing!
Chaco’s Frontier Waterproof Chukka Boots are my personal all-time favorite travel shoes. These boots are super comfortable for long days with a lot of walking, impressively durable against wear and tear and have a strikingly sharp aesthetic that’s somehow both casual and classy.
The waterproof and salt-repelling Snowplow Leather uppers of the Frontier Chukka Boots are what makes them so resistant to the elements as well as tough against abrasion. They are furthermore seam-sealed, featuring a suede padded collar for some serious comfort!
The non-marking Chaco Grip full rubber block outsole is virtually indestructible and feels great underfoot while the men’s specific removable LUVSEAT PU footbed keeps you walking on clouds all day long.
The only downfall to traveling with these boots is that they don’t pack all that compact within your luggage due to their high-top design, so they’re better off worn on travel days rather than packed.
The Women’s Elsa III Canvas Sneakers by KEEN are a stellar choice of travel shoe for the ladies that work wonderfully as a go-anywhere, do-anything piece of footwear.
These sneakers work well with all sorts of outfits, are comfortable for all-day wear and pack nice and compact making them one of the ultimate travel options for women.
The Elsa IIIs feature KEEN’s cushioned Luftcell PU insole and heel panel for a cozy and secure feel and have a general athletic fit for really seizing the day! A high-traction rubber outsole ensures these sneakers have a real, secure grip, unlike most casual looking sneakers, so they’re truly up for anything. KEEN has furthermore given these sneakers a water-repelling treatment to keep your socks dry when the forecast goes south!
There’s a great array of both modest and loud colors and patterns to choose from, so selecting the right aesthetic for the traveler you have in mind is made easy!
Here’s a unique and practical gift idea for a traveler who sometimes, but not always wears a hat. The Headsweats Performance Crusher Hat is a super packable cap that you can fold and stuff in your back pocket it’s so compact!
The idea behind this hat is to have a cap when you need it. The brand recently sent me out a Crusher Hat, and I stuff mine into my camping bag for if and when I need it. It’s mesh-backed for great ventilation, and honestly has a pretty great look that I sometimes choose to wear out over my other caps!
I’m personally a HUGE fan of Headsweat’s Ultra Bands for their killer versatility while traveling. These simple polyester blend buffs do it all, from sun protection to cold-defense out in the elements.
This polyester tube can be worn like a headband, facemask, cap, and more, therefore making it suitable for all sorts of applications. I’ve used mine as a sun buff while hitchhiking on sunny interstates and then as a face mask after jumping in the back of a pick-up down dusty roads! I utilize mine as a gator and tuck it above my ears and under my hat when I don’t have a hood and wish I did, and have even used my Ultra Band as a sleep mask!
These bands dry out super quickly and can be worn for quite a while before feeling like you need to wash it!
It’s an affordable, super practical gift for travelers of all kinds that comes in an awesome array of colors and patterns! A great go-to option from Headsweats for any occasion!
Most avid international travelers can spend countless minutes staring at a map, getting lost in thoughts of adventure and “where-to next?”. This 78 by 46 inch Giant World Map by Maps International will make a wonderful addition to any traveler’s home decor!
This is a political map that distinctly displays countries by color, and also features some topographic shading both on land and in the sea. It’s also laminated on the front so it will last a lifetime. The lamination also means this map can be written on (and wiped clean) with dry-erase markers, so the international traveler you’re shopping for can plot their next big trip!
This Scratch Off World Map Poster by Maps International is a unique and fun interactive travel gift that allows explorers and wanderers to “scratch off” the countries, states and regions they’ve visited!
This is both an attractive and tasteful piece of home decor, and an ever-present encouragement to keep embarking to unvisited locales! The map is available as either a 22 by 17 or a 33 by 22 inch option, so you can go big or small.
No doubt a neat gift for travelers that will be the most potent conversation piece in one’s home!
Here’s one more map-themed gift for those travelers that are truly interested in cartography.
History of the World Map by Map is a fascinating text that attempts to present the history of the human timeline through maps and a history of map-making. It’s a combination of writing, maps and other visuals that come together in order to paint a picture of our history – from ancient to modern times.
An undoubably neat writing approach and concept for a book overall that anyone who enjoys putting their own dots on the map is bound to enjoy!
This 50 piece waterproof set of immigration stickers will make a killer gift for travelers who love to go abroad and add stamps to their passports!
Each sticker represents the stamp you receive when going through immigration for a wide array of countries across the world. They have a totally authentic look and are water and sun-proof in order to last for years on water bottles, laptops, bumpers, windows, luggage and more!
Sawyer Products MINI Water Filtration System is hands down one of the best gadgets one can pack in their luggage depending on the context of the trip. This teeny-tiny filter allows you to drink from virtually any freshwater source, including wilderness water and otherwise unsafe tap water.
There are several ways to use the filter – you can store water in the included bladder or a water bottle and save it for later, or drink directly from freshwater sources utilizing the included straw.
This is one of our top picks from our list of portable water filters – filtering out 99. 99999% of all bacteria, including salmonella, cholera, and E. Col and also 99. 9999% of all protozoa, such as giardia and cryptosporidium. It furthermore filters out 100% of microplastics – pretty impressive stats for the cost and size of this filter.
No traveler should leave home without at least a minimalist first-aid kit. Welly’s Human Repair First Aid Travel Kit is the perfect little array of medical supplies for bringing along on any trip.
The brand recently sent me a few of their various first-aid kits, and this is definitely the go-to for travel. There are several triple antibiotic ointments, hydrocortisone anti-itch ointments, hand sanitizers, and 30 colored flex-fabric bandages included here.
You could bring along a lot more than this if you choose to – but chances are if your on the go injury needs more than a band-aid and some ointment you should probably get some real medical attention.
A great compact kit for self-repair that will hopefully stay in the packaging, this kit from Welly is a thoughtful gift that shows you care!
Does the traveler you’re shopping for happen to have a burly beard? Help them keep it soft, shiny, clean and full with a container of Honest Amish’s Beard Balm.
Working this product into your facial hair is meant to soften coarse and rough beard hair, and stop itching and dandruff….what bearded man couldn’t use that on essentially any trip? It’s USA made and just two ounces as to be TSA compliant!
How about a nice men’s comb to go with that beard balm? Striking Viking’s Folding Wooden Beard & Mustache Comb is attractive, and just the right size for travel.
A full beard doesn’t maintain itself! This sandalwood comb is built for everyday use, so it should hold up for many years of beard-manicuring at home and on the road.
Badger makes an awesome array of balms, oils and personal products for all sorts of applications, but their Lavender and Bergamot Sleep Balm is an all-time favorite of myself and many fellow travelers.
This is a great product to have on hand in your toiletry bag that will help you to get a little rest when the resting gets tough! Rub a bit of this balm into your temples, wrists, and forehead and take in the pleasant aroma of the included essential oils – it encourages natural sleep and has a definite calming effect.
I love using my Badger Sleep Balm on long flights and overnight bus rides, as well as in noisy hotels and hostels where it’s sometimes difficult to catch some Zs. This two-ounce container is TSA approved and easily stashed in any pocket.
This product, and all other Badger Balms, are USDA certified organic and petrolatum-free.
Oftentimes while traveling it’s impossible to fit a shower in. The Body Wipe by ShowerPill is a neat product that allows you to actually effectively clean yourself up when there’s no opportunity to shower as opposed to a mediocre sink-bath!
These wipes are proven to kill 99.9% of germs and leave your skin feeling clean and moisturized. There is aloe vera and witch hazel in there, so this product is actually quite pleasant feeling, as opposed to a sterile and potent cleansing product that feels more like first-aid then it does a personal-wash!
One wipe goes a long way (your whole body) and does not leave your skin feeling sticky in the slightest. Layovers, long bus rides and flights just got a whole lot less smelly for the traveler you have in mind!
Nylon hammocks are ultralight and pack super compact for go-anywhere travel. Wise Owl Outfitter’s Portable Nylon Hammock is a top reviewed option that includes everything one needs to hang out and relax!
This set comes with tree straps and carabiners, so there’s nothing else needed to kick back and enjoy the hammock. It weighs just 26 ounces and packs down to fit in your hand!
A killer travel accessory for camping and outdoors themed trips, in particular, that’s also quite honestly a practical relaxation station for any trip where there are trees and sunshine present!
Depending on the context of the trip, Rumpl’s Original Puffy Blanket could make for a stellar travel-buddy.
This is essentially just a down blanket that provides some serious warmth for its weight, but the applications are endless with an outdoors/travel accessory like this!
These blankets truly insulate you once wrapped up. If conditions are cold, unfurl this 2-pound stuffable blanket from its 7 by 16 inch water-resistant sack (single person size) and deploy it! Alternatively, this blanket works wonderfully as a cozy companion or travel pillow regardless of the temperature!
The Original Puffy has corner loops for effectively staking it, a cape-clip for wearing it and is conveniently machine washable. It’s even built from recycled materials, so you can feel good about that!
Check out our list of the best camping blankets for some alternative options of varying size, compressibility and price.
Depending on the context of the trip, UCO’s 4-Piece Mess Kit could be a helpful piece of gear to bring along for storing and transporting food items.
This BPA and phthalate-free kit comes with a plate, bowl and 3 in 1 spork utensil. It’s great for stashing leftovers for later, or for packing a light lunch to be taken on the go.
It’s machine washable and also microwaveable, making it quite a versatile little mess kit for the cost. While it is compact ( 8 by 8 by 3 inches), flying with this kit may be a bit overkill (unless you truly have the space) so this travel gift idea is more geared towards road trippers!
A travel flask is a thoughtful and hilarious gift for travelers that is bound to see some regular use.
This 18 ounce, BPA free plastic flask by GSI Outdoors is great for bringing a bit of booze on the go, and is both leakproof and essentially indestructible. It weighs just four ounces, has a humble aesthetic and even features an integrated shot-glass (the cap!).
Tell the traveler you gift this one to not to rule this container out for use as a vessel for anything in their toiletry bags. I’ve used my flask in the past for holding a bit of water in order to brush my teeth and wash my face on long bus rides that lack restrooms!
A simple, but brilliant travel gift that will no doubt be well received!
Traveling with a vacuum insulated thermos or bottle for maintaining the temperature of your hot or cold beverages is underrated. It’s an easy thing to leave behind because you can, of course, drink out of anything, but the thermal qualities of a container like the YETI Rambler 18 Ounce Bottle are highly appreciated when you least expect it!
I own this bottle and have used it for brewing hot coffee in the chilly Irish autumn, and also for keeping margaritas iced down in the blaring summer heat of the Argentinian Andes. You never know when you might want an ice-cold, or piping hot beverage to retain its temperature – traveling with a bottle like this solves the dilemma!
The 18 Ounce Rambler is built from top quality 18/8 stainless steel and includes a totally leakproof cap to ensure it won’t spill within your luggage. These bottles furthermore last impressively long – I’ve owned mine for 3 years now, and it looks almost as good as new!
Check out our top list of thermoses for some awesome alternative options also great for travel!
The HYDAWAY Collapsible Water Bottle is a neat tool for minimalist traveling that allows you to collapse your water bottle to just an inch and a half thick and then deploy it when you need it.
That backpacker buddy of yours who’s always trimming pack weight and minimizing what they bring along on trips will love the remarkable portability of this food-grade silicone, 17-ounce water bottle.
It’s even machine washable and also has a wide mouth opening so keeping it clean on the road is a breeze! Check out the sharp color selection and choose the one that best suits the traveler you have in mind!
The Hydro Flask Stainless Steel Cooler Cup is a great travel gift that can double as an insulating coozi, and a vessel to drink from.
This is simply a stainless steel container fitted to receive standard bottles and cans with a silicone “neck” for safely securing whatever you put in there. It works great as either a coozi or a beverage cup, making it more versatile than alternative metal coozi options.
Hydro Flask’s TempShield insulation really effectively keeps beverages cold or hot when used with the lid – the brand recently sent me a Cooler Cup to field test and it works better than any neoprene, foam or metal coozi I’ve ever used.
There is a sharp color selection to choose from, so you can select just the right aesthetic for the traveler you’re shopping for.
This Telescopic Stainless Steel Straw Set by scurry is a wonderful environmentally conscious gift for a travel enthusiast who’s mindful of their waste impact on the planet.
This nifty little kit contains two collapsible straws with carrying cases that easily clip to your luggage or that can be slipped in your pocket! There’s also a cleaning brush included so you can go ahead and drink whatever you’d like without worrying about stickiness or residual flavor.
There are tons of reusable, metal straws on the market, but the portability, convenience and cost of this kit is unmatched!
Pretty Useful Tools builds some pretty hysterical and honestly awesome multitools and tool kits, their Stainless Steel Detachable Kitchen Multi Tool being a crowd favorite.
This 12 in 1 nifty kitchen companion includes utensils, openers, graters peelers and more, all within the 6 by 1 inch housing! The tools are all stainless steel, and therefore actually effective for use cooking, prepping and eating.
Check out their multitool specific to cheese and wine for a slightly classier culinary travel gadget.
The Prepara Cocktail Garnish Multitool is the perfect gift for travelers who are known to truly go over the top when it comes to preparing cocktails.
This hilarious little pocket-sized tool is equipped with a knife, corer, huller, pitter, soft fruit peeler and zester. It’s literally all here! Your favorite traveler will be turning hotel rooms, campgrounds, buses and more into a full-blown cocktail bar once they learn to utilize this tool!
You can’t go wrong with a Swiss Army Knife, no matter what kind of traveler you’re shopping for. These multitools are the epitome of both class and functionality – making a trusty travel companion for any trip!
The Evolution Pocket Knife comes in huge array of models, the S54 Tool Chest Plus pictured being the most inclusive and complex option coming in with 31 functions. If you think the traveler you’re shopping for would appreciate a slightly less cluttered version of this pocket knife, there’s a full spectrum of tool-inclusiveness here.
The Swiss-made stainless steel construction of all of the Evolution models encased in the classic polished red ABS scales translates into total durability. Victorinox furthermore offers a lifetime guarantee with their multitools, a sure sign of confidence in their product!
A watch is perhaps the most classic gift you can impart on a travel enthusiast, and for good reason. A quality timepiece like Bertucci’s A-2T Original Classic Watch not only looks sharp and makes a statement but is also a convenient tool to own for timekeeping no matter what happens to your cell phone!
We’ve all become increasingly reliant on our phones for just about everything – including keeping an eye on the time. During travel, phones often lose battery due to all-day use, or worse, can be lost! Having a timepiece on your wrist ensures you always know the hour and can guarantee you’re on time for flights, dates, and appointments!
Bertucci recently sent me a A-2T Classic Watch, and I love both its aesthetic and function. I’m often complimented on my watch, and never have to rudely pull my phone out to check the time when engaged in conversation. It sounds like a minor detail, but when traveling and making new friends and acquaintances, people notice this stuff!
I would suggest a nylon band for traveling purposes because they dry quickly and are more or less indestructible. Speaking of integrity, this model watch is waterproof down to 100 meters and built with a 40-millimeter titanium case with mineral dial window – tough stuff!
Having a calculator on hand for quick number crunching is a lot more convenient than you might think, especially if the traveler you’re shopping for often goes abroad and needs to make quick currency conversions on the regular.
The Vintage CA53W-1 Calculator Watch is furthermore the perfect tool for splitting up food checks and dividing the price of accommodations when traveling in a group to name a few other applications.
This watch has a really neat, vintage aesthetic depending on who you are, and comes at a laughably low price for how capable of a timepiece and travel tool it is! Casio claims this is a men’s watch, but it will look fine on the ladies too if it’s their style.
Now you can tell your favorite traveler to crunch those numbers and catch that flight!
This Natural Silk Sleep Mask from Alaska Bear is the cadilac of travel sleep masks. If the person you’re shopping for struggles to shut out the world during their travel naps and designated sleep hours, they’ll love owning this super soft, full enclosure sleep system.
It’s conveniently adjustable rather than being a one-size-fits-all option that’s too tight for larger heads, and is built from natural mulberry silk on both sides. This mask is cool to the touch and also nice and breathable, so it’s actually comfortable to wear and doesn’t just serve the purpose of blocking light.
There is even a wide color/pattern selection to choose from so you can select an option a bit more fun than the all-black mask pictured!
What traveler couldn’t use another pair of sharp looking, effectively polarized and durable sunglasses to take on their next trip?
- The Dipseas Polarized Sunglasses by Sunski are an awesome unisex option that look great on almost anyone. Purchasing sunglasses without trying them on, nevermind for someone else is challenging, but these shades are almost a sure-shot to be a fit for whoever it is that you’re shopping for.
These are nice quality sunglasses without breaking the bank. Sunski is an excellent value brand overall that builds a variety of killer sunglasses styles at a more than fair price point.
The polycarbonate frame and Triacitate Cellulos (TAC) lenses of the Dipseas will ensure they’ll last for many a travel-stint, so go ahead and give the gift of style and eye protection!
Here’s perhaps the ultimate gift for travelers who have a passion for, or crippling addiction to caffeine. The Nanopresso Portable Espresso Maker by Wacaco allows one to create on-the-go, gourmet espressos anywhere, any time.
This device comes with everything you need to brew coffee (other than coffee grounds and water of course) and is easy to clean and maintenance. It’s just 6 inches long and weighs only 0.74 pounds – a truly remarkable innovation in portable coffee makers.
Operation is more or less as simple as adding boiling water into the reservoir, and then adding your coffee before manually pressing it. There’s even a cup built into the lid so you don’t need to pack one!
Check out this informative video for a detailed look at how this radical travel gadget works!
If the full-blown espresso maker previously listed seems like a little much, but you still like the idea of gifting a coffee-related gift to your favorite traveler, perhaps the Mountain Mojo Collapsible Coffee Dripper is more their speed!
This is a simple pour-over coffee maker, but it’s built to be super compact and therefore suitable for go-anywhere travel. It’s built from BPA-free, food grade silicone which allows it to collapse and fold flat.
This unit works best with #2 or #4 coffee filters, or reusable cloth filters (perhaps more practical for travel).
Make sure to check out our list of the best coffee makers for backpacking if you like the idea of gifting an ultralight brew system!
Every trip, near and far calls for some tunes! The JBL Clip Portable Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker is perfect for travel applications and will make a wonderful gift for any occasion!
This powerful little speaker features clear, bright sound and 10 hours of playtime. It’s furthermore IPX7 waterproof and impressively impact resistant making this compact speaker the ultimate travel companion.
The best feature of this speaker is in the name – the clip! The integrated carabiner allows for easy attachment to backpack straps, handlebars, belt loops or virtually anything!
A loud, compact and reliable music option – what’s not to love!
The Lamicall Phone Ring and Kickstand is a neat smartphone accessory that acts as both an extra grip on one’s phone, as well as a “kickstand” for viewing the screen hands-free! This simple gadget will make an awesome gift for travelers who fly often and/or are hard on their phones.
The ring component allows you to easily grasp your phone, or poke a finger through it when your hands are already full. You can also of course hang your phone utilizing the ring – perhaps practical for bringing it into the shower to play music, or to hang in the kitchen for podcasts while cooking to name a few potential applications.
It connects to your phone with a powerful adhesive.
When folded outwards, the ring can support your phone and act as a kickstand for viewing the screen. Oftentimes flights and buses don’t offer on-board entertainment and you have to rely on your smartphone for movies and media. Having a kickstand is super underrated if you ask me and allows you to simply drop down your table on the seat in front of you, and set up your screen rather than holding it in front of your face for the duration of your travel.
This phone accessory is also compatible with Lamicalls magnetic car mount so if the traveler you’re shopping for is a road-tripper they can secure their phone to their dash in order to utilize the GPS safely.
If you don’t think the traveler you’re shopping for would be into the idea of the attachable phone “kickstand” previously listed, perhaps they would utilize this borderline ridiculous, yet totally practical Acrylic Phone Mount from AUWU during long travel days.
What you see is what you get with this one – it’s a mount for setting up your phone for viewing hands-free. Perfect for airplanes, trains and bus rides where you need to provide your own entertainment.
A memory foam travel pillow is a great gift for travelers that struggle to get comfortable on flights and bus rides. This option from MLVOC is well-reviewed for both firmness and plushness, and even includes a sleeping mask and earplugs!
This option features a rope lock to ensure it stays on your neck or attached to your luggage, and a removable, washable pillowcase. It’s a simple and straight forward travel pillow with some sweet added accessories!
If the traveler you’re shopping for often ventures internationally, they definitely have a need for a charging system that works anywhere. Castries Universal Travel Adapter with 4 USB Ports can be plugged in and utilized word wide so they’re never without power for their devices!
This gadget has a built-in smart IC chip that recognizes the devices plugged into it in order to deliver the maximum current for rapid charging. There’s also an integrated 6.3A fuse which protects against over-current and over-voltage so devices don’t get fried!
The four USB ports mean you can charge up to five devices at a time, so this is a particularly great adapter for travelers who bring along a lot of electronics!
Without a doubt a better option than purchasing the travel-adapter specific to the country you’re in every time you take a trip!
Here’s a bit of a boring travel gift, but none the less a practical and well designed accessory that will see some use. If you’re shopping for a traveler who prefers to be highly organized and on top of their itinerary, they’ll be an instant fan of Vemingo’s RFID-Blocking Family Passport Holder.
This simple carry case flips open to reveal two different layers of storage for passports (up to 5) and travel documents, credit cards, currency and other essentials you want to keep on your person.
It’s built from a durable, tear-resistant cationic fabric to prevent wear and tear and has an integrated RFID blocking shield to prevent personal account information theft.
This carry case is available in a nice array of colors and two different sizes.
Here’s a neat wallet design that classy travelers will find both aesthetically pleasing and practical. The Parliament Slim Leather RFID Blocking Wallet by Ekster is a new, innovative approach to stashing your cards and cash that’s pretty darn cool.
This wallet is built from handcrafted, premium top-grain leather and 6063 T5 Aluminum so it’s just as durable as it is attractive.
There are six slots for placing cards into the wallet that all pop-up to reveal themselves with the push of a button. It’s a really satisfying way to open up your wallet and find what you need, and also makes you look like a secret agent (just saying).
Ekster furthermore builds their wallets with RFID protection so cyber pickpockets can’t access your info. Even cooler than that, there is a tracker card sold by Ekster that slides right into this wallet (or anything) allowing you to connect the card to an app on your phone so you can locate your wallet on the map! You can also use the card to ring your phone if you lose your phone, rather than your wallet – pretty neat huh?
Here’s a unique gift for travelers who like to stay fit and get a workout in no matter where in the world they are! Fit Simplify’s 12 Piece Resistance Band Set can turn any space into your personal gymnasium, and they pack super reasonably for even minimalist travel.
There are five different strength resistance bands here as well as two ankle straps and a door anchor so you can really get a proper workout in. If the traveler you’re gift shopping for is a true fitness enthusiast, then they already know just how much you can do with a simple set of latex bands like this.
This set is particularly awesome because of the clip system at the end of each band for attachment to the handles/anchor, as well as the fact that the bands can be easily used together to combine their resistance.
Chances are the traveler you have in mind will just bring along the one or two bands they use most, trimming down the packed weight/size of this kit even further!
This Cajon Box Drum with Internal Adjustable Snare by Meinl is the perfect gift for traveling musicians who never sit out an opportunity to jam with fellow artists!
This neat style of drum is meant to create the effect of a full kit all within a box you can sit on and play! The center of the playing surface has a deeper, robust sound when struck while the outside and corners are more snappy and crisp. These box drums are really fun to play even for total beginners and add A LOT to jam-sessions that otherwise lack percussion.
There is furthermore an adjustable snare (using an included hex key) that allows you to really customize how this drum sounds!
This instrument isn’t really all that practical to fly with, but it is just 18 by 12 by 12 inches, so it’s pretty impressively portable for a full drum kit when you think of it that way.
No doubt a fun toy to have on hand on road trips, campouts and reunion events that can be broken out in a moment’s notice when the people want to jam!
Long travel days can really be a wearing experience without some entertainment or tools to pass the time. Adult coloring books have been gaining popularity due to the surprising satisfaction they create as well as calming effects.
100 Animals: An Adult Coloring Book by Jade Summer is an awesome little paperback that’s pages are lined with fun and intricate animal images. This book is perfect for slipping into a carry on bag with a handful of colored pencils or markers and then zoning out with once travel is underway.
If the traveler you’re thinking of isn’t much of an artist, chances are they’ll still love this travel gift idea as coloring books are more about the contemplative, calming state they induce than they are about actually creating art. Well, that’s just my opinion, but the point is that this is a great gift for any level of artist.
If you don’t think animals are the way to go, check out all of Jade Summer’s adult coloring books – there are tons of options to choose from mandalas and flowers to fantasy characters and horror!
This 6 by 9 inch sketch pad and kit by Norberg & Linden will make a wonderful gift for travelers who enjoy doodling, drawing or sketching.
This is an impressively inclusive kit for the cost, including 8 premium graphite pencils, 1 ultra soft all-graphite woodless specialist pencil, 3 charcoal pencils (soft, medium, hard), 2 sharpeners, 1 vinyl eraser, 1 kneaded eraser, and 2 charcoal sticks (soft, medium) as well as the 100 page pad.
All you really need to doodle is a couple of pencils, so whether or not the traveler you have in mind chooses to bring along this whole kit, there’s a ton of materials here to last for many trips to come! The 6 by 9 rather than 9 by 12 inch size of the pad makes this a particularly compact sketch kit and therefore suitable for even minimalist travelers!
A thoughtful gift that supports the passion or hobby of art, you gotta love this idea for the right type of traveler – maybe you’ll even get a hand-drawn doodle in the mail with your next postcard!
The New York Times Easy Crosswords for the Plane, Train, Car or Bar is an awesome affordable travel gift for the wordy exploration enthusiast in your life.
If you know someone who loves to travel and crosswords, well game over. This fun booklet has 200 removable puzzles, so there’s plenty of ammo here! Great for passing the time during travel days and for winding down when you need to!
People who travel with their laptops are typically stressed and concerned for the safety of their oftentimes most important device no matter what kind of carry system they utilize.
A neoprene sleeve like this option from Naukay provides a bit of extra padding and protection for your laptop, and therefore peace of mind during days of travel where your bag is constantly getting tossed around!
I personally do not travel with a designated laptop bag, and simply slide mine right into the specialized sleeve of my backpack. That’s all good and well, but I don’t feel like my laptop is truly secure unless I slip it into my neoprene case for some added impact and wetness protection. I furthermore slip my important documents, travel insurance receipt, and a few pens in there along with my device.
This neoprene sleeve option is available in 13.3, 15 and 15.6 inch sizing so there’s one that’s suitable for almost any size laptop. There’s also a decent color selection so you can personalize this gift for the traveler you know and love.
A quality headlamp is one of the most pivotal items you can take on a trip – no matter where, when, how or why you’re traveling.
You never know when you might need a reliable light source, and if you do, chances are you’re better off having a hands-free device. Biolite’s 330 Lumen No-Bounce Rechargeable HeadLamp is the perfect light for travel applications due to its slim profile, light weight, and rechargeable battery.
The brand sent me this model headlamp a while back to field test, and I’ve found it to be a wonderful travel companion. You can get up to 40 hours of light on one charge, and it has a variety of light modes for different applications.
This light is BRIGHT and also wears really comfortably due to the slim, moisture-wicking headband. There’s even a stuff sack available through the same link that effectively scatters the light of the headlamp if you turn it on in there – giving you a pretty decent lantern for area lighting. It’s also a nifty carry bag to stash the No-Bounce and its charger that’s easily identifiable in your luggage.
Cycling at night, rooting through your luggage in the dark, hiking before sunrise or after sunset or just walking back to your accommodation after a night out are all scenarios where a light like this would be worth having.
Solavae’s Essential Oil Massage Ball Roller is not an ordinary massage ball. This option has a small opening in the bottom for adding in some massage lotion or essential oils for an enhanced massage roller experience.
This is a great travel accessory to have in your bag depending on who you are. If you’re shopping for a travel enthusiast who’s known to have aches and pains, this little roller could be a blessing for them. If the person you’re shopping for often travels with a partner, this is an even better gift idea that the duo you have in mind can use on each other!
It’s super compact, lightweight and capable of busting up and alleviating even some dramatic muscle aches!
TENS devices are a drug-free alternative to treating muscle aches and pains that utilize low-voltage electronic stimulation in order to wake up nerve fibers, increase endorphins and ultimately relieve pain. Irest’s Classic Mini Massager TENS Unit is a super portable, TSA approved option that will make a brilliant travel companion for anyone who struggles with body pains!
Maybe you’ve experienced this type of treatment before at your chiropractor or physical therapy appointments – it’s gaining traction as a safe and effective way to treat all sorts of conditions!
This little device is about as big as an iPod and is charged by micro USB. Operation takes just a few minutes to learn, and the results are quite honestly remarkable. I purchased myself this TENS unit last year and I often buzz my always achy lower back after long flights and bus rides with fantastic results! It’s also a great tool for workout recovery!
There are a few sets of reusable electrode pads for sticking onto your afflicted muscles and cables included, so everything you need to get started is here. There’s also a manual for learning more about how this device works.
There are tons of different modes and intensities, so you can find just the right amount and type of stimulation your muscles want. No doubt a fascinating and possibly life-changing gift idea to be used on the road and at home.
Is the traveler you’re shopping for an avid reader? If so, they’ll love this brilliantly designed, hands-free reading light from Vekkia!
This rechargeable device simply sits around your neck to shine onto the pages of the book your reading, rather than attaching to the book itself. It’s a more effective way to shed light on what you’re reading, and wears lie it’s not even there.
There are three brightness levels for each light, so you can really adjust the level of illumination. It’s perfect for flights where you don’t want to disturb your neighbor with the overhead light, and for reading in bed with a partner.
One charge is good for up to 10 hours of reading, so this unit just might last an entire vacation without needing to be plugged in!
Travel towels are underrated in our opinion. When you’re on the type of trip that doesn’t include hotel rooms with amenities, packing a lightweight, compressible, and quick-drying towel is a wise decision.
Wildhorn Outfitter’s Microlite Travel Towel Set includes three different sized microfiber towels that dry super quickly and stuff down to almost nothing within your luggage!
The traveler you’re shopping for can decide which sizes to bring, and which sizes to leave behind, but all three have their own practical uses. They are ultra-absorbant and come with carry bags and carabiners for externally securing them to your travel pack in order to most effectively dry!
A pair of compact binoculars can be an awesome item to have in one’s luggage depending on the context of the trip! This pair of 8X32 Waterproof Compact Binoculars by Wingspan Optics is lightweight, takes up very little pack space and offers some pretty impressive viewing ability for the price point!
This handy pair of binoculars is great for getting a closer look at sports events, nature viewing and even for peering out over cityscapes from interesting viewpoints. The applications are endless with a pair of travel binoculars when you really start to think about it, and this pair is perfect for the task considering the ruggedness and portable size of the design!
You won’t want to fully submerge this pair of nocs, but they are effectively waterproof against rain and splash as well as highly shock-resistant so the traveler you’re shopping for doesn’t have to be too careful with them!
There are a few different binocular options by Wingspan Optics through this same link of varying size and magnifying power, so check out their full selection in case there’s something even more suited for the traveler you’re shopping for!
TOZO’s T10 Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Earbuds are a fantastic choice of travel headphones for those that appreciate wireless devices.
These headphones and included charging case are nice and compact for easy packing and have a great sound with crisp highs and full bass for enjoying your favorite music and entertainment.
Best of all, these earbuds are totally waterproof – like go ahead and submerge them in water, waterproof! Why travel far from home with headphones that are susceptible to water damage when there are options like this available on the market?
The USB Rechargeable Windproof Arc Lighter from Tesla Coil Lighters will make an interesting and useful gift for travelers who smoke and have a hard time keeping track of their lighter!
This gizmo from our list of the best windproof lighters works wonderfully in even the windiest and wettest conditions, ensuring you have an effective lighter no matter what mother nature has in store. The aesthetic is also quite sleek and sharp, making this neat arc-lighter both a practical tool and a conversation piece!
It’s furthermore USB rechargeable and can last up to a week on a single charge. Owning a reusable, arc lighter like this ensures you keep a close eye on it rather than continuing the bad habit of misplacing cheap, disposable lighters and having to repurchase! It’s a better alternative for practical use, and better for the environment when you consider how many plastic Bics people go through in a year!
DryGuy’s Travel Dry Boot and Shoe Dryer/Warmer is a brilliant portable device for trips into wet and/or cold climates. If the traveler you’re shopping for packs more clean socks than anything in an attempt to keep their feet dry and comfortable, this could be a life-changing gift.
This device simply blasts hot air into your shoes or boots in order to dry and warm them. It’s a passive amount of airflow and heat that is enough to get even soaked footwear dry without damaging even the most fragile fabrics.
This device also works quite well at eliminating moisture from sweat, so it’s not just a cold-relevant gadget. Humid hiking conditions can get your boots damp, and keep them that way – a sure sign of impending blisters and discomfort. The DryGuy Travel Dryer is a nifty solution!
This practical tool may seem not so practical to pack, but you can slide each dryer right into your packed shoes for transport! Perfect for ski trips, hiking expeditions, and generally wet climates, this travel gift idea is bound to be a hit!
Here’s a bit of a ridiculous, yet brutally practical gift for travelers who have a real need (or desire) to look their best while on the road. Lemontec’s Portable Travel Garment Steamer will ensure your clothes and apparel stay wrinkle-free, no matter where you wander!
This travel sized steam-iron takes just 70 seconds to heat up and can then blast the wrinkles out of most fabrics. It’s not a terribly portable device to bring on trips where you’re tight on packing space, but it is a reasonable luxury item to pack if you’re checking bags.
There’s an auto-shutoff feature if the steamer gets too hot, so the traveler you have in mind doesn’t have to worry about burning down their accommodation (although you should always use a device like this with caution).
At the very least, this will be a conversation piece and a memorable travel gift!
Here’s a super cheap gift for travelers that prefer to stay looking sharp on their trips. Honey-Can-Do’s Travel Lint Brush & Shoe Horn is a super simple, but a pivotal accessory to have in one’s luggage when it comes to keeping your clothing nice and tidy.
This teeny-tiny gadget is just a few inches long, but it effectively revitalizes clothing that has taken on pet hair and fibers from other garments. The shoe horn is pretty neat too depending on who you are!
A great stocking stuffer or add-on gift that will likely accompany your favorite traveler on every trip to come!
These Moisture Wicking Hat Liners by No Sweat are a brilliant accessory to own for travel to hot and humid climates that will make for a practical and affordable gift idea!
These pads simply adhere to the inside of your cap and then absorb the sweat off your forehead. It keeps your head and hat from becoming sticky and uncomfortable, and also increases the lifespan of hats you really care about!
Each liner lasts at least a few weeks, and there are six liners per purchase, so the traveler you’re shopping for will be prepared for their scorching hot holidays to come!
Taking pictures is, of course, a big part of going on trips to exciting places. This Phone Camera Lens Kit by CoPedvic could be a neat gift idea for the traveler in your life who enjoys taking lots of photos on their trips but prefers not to travel with a full-blown camera.
Plenty of people with a passion for photography do not own a fancy camera. Phone cameras are becoming more and more capable of capturing some pretty awesome shots these days, and a lens kit like this tremendously enhances what one can do with their phone!
This honestly remarkable innovation in pocket-sized photo-accessories includes a 22X telephoto lens, a 205° fisheye lens, a 4K HD 0.67X super wide-angle lens and even a 25X macro lens! Your favorite traveler will have a full array of tactics for capturing unique and well-composed pictures once they learn to master these various shooting styles and lenses.
There is furthermore a flexible clamp and phone holder, a metal tripod, microfiber cloth, eyecup, and a zippered case included here, turning one’s phone into a borderline fully-equipped photography kit.
This kit works with iPhones, Ipads, Samsung phones, and other Andriod devices, so don’t worry about it being compatible with the phone of the traveler you have in mind. A super unique and thoughtful gift that will forever change the way your favorite traveler uses their phone camera!
Action cameras are a great item to bring along on most trips for capturing photos and footage along the way, and GoPro is without a doubt a leader in the industry. The HERO8 Black is capable of shooting 4K Ultra HD Video and 12-megapixel photos, making it one of the best action cams on the market when it comes to image quality!
As you probably know, these cameras are totally waterproof and super impact resistant. You can drop, smash, splash and spill on this camera as much as you’d like – it won’t mind.
What makes the new HERO8 so awesome is its enhanced image quality, battery life and super convenient touch screen for navigating through the different shooting modes and for viewing your content!
The Hyper Smooth function is another incredible innovation in action camera capabilities that allows for super stable video even when taking part in the rowdiest of activities. This camera takes downright impressively smooth footage no matter how shaky your behavior is while filming.
A time-lapse feature and live photo mode are just another few features that make the HERO8 a sought after camera for even professional level videographers. The applications are endless with this borderline indestructible, high-quality action cam like this!
Super high-resolution digital cameras are the way of the world and of course, shoot remarkable photos, but what about the good ol’ days of snapping polaroid pics that you can instantly enjoy a hard copy of? Fujifilm’s Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera is a modern take on classic polaroid cameras that will make a charming gift for sentimental travelers who love a good photo opp!
This handy polaroid takes great shots and even signals the recommended aperture setting with a simple flashing LED so you can pin down just the right exposure. It has a shutter speed of 1/60 sec and pops out standard 62 by 46 millimeter photos.
Fujifilm has even included a macro lens adapter for close-up photos as well a selfie mirror!
This camera takes a variety of INSTAX mini film packs, offering several different package deals through this link if you’d like to pair this travel gift idea with some ammo for photo-taking!
A classic camera with a modern twist, the Mini 9 Instant Camera is no doubt a unique travel gift that will capture and preserve many fond memories of newfound friends and places encountered on the road!
The Original Lensball Crystal Ball Photography Accessory is a really neat tool for taking strikingly unique photo perspectives that fits right in your pocket!
This is a simple crystal ball that you can point your smartphone camera, or DSLR right through in order to capture some wild, spherical shots! The Lensball inverts your photos while essentially taking the entire frame and squeezing it into the ball. The crystal ball reorients the scene, and then you photograph the ball itself.
There are a ton of ways to get creative with this photo accessory, so if the traveler you’re shopping for has an artistic mind they’ll really love playing with this simple but mesmerizing device!
When your favorite traveler isn’t traveling, they could use some reading material to help inspire their next trip! A print subscription to Travel + Leisure is a great gift idea for travelers who enjoy more vacation, rather than adventure-oriented trips.
This publication covers all sorts of info regarding amazing travel destinations and how to best plan a trip there! There are tips for cutting costs, staying safe, and of course for discovering the best entertainment, food, accommodations, and attractions once you embark on your trip!
Whether you utilize this magazine as an actual trip planner or as fuel for inspiration, it’s still fun to flip through the pages every month (12 issues) and daydream about all the amazing places one can visit in this life! A great coffee table read and vacation tool, Travel + Leisure is both a resource and form of entertainment!
A Print Subscription to Backpacker Magazine is a wonderful gift idea for the outdoor-adventure traveler in your life!
This publication is geared towards wilderness-travel to destinations both near and far, offering “you can do it – here’s how” type information to its readers. It’s a great read for both experienced and novice outdoorsmen and women that’s filled with all sorts of content regarding the best gear, tactics and general info for enjoying yourself in the great outdoors with nothing but a backpack!
There are 10 issues per year, so the adventure-traveler you have in mind will have no shortage of reading material when they’re not out adventuring!
Here’s a handy gift for travelers who make a point to ride bicycles on their trips. The HandleBand Universal Smartphone Handlebar Mount by Nite Ize allows riders to secure their phone to their handlebars or stem in either a horizontal or vertical orientation.
This is a great gadget to bring traveling because chances are you’re cycling in a new place and may need to use your phone’s maps in order to navigate. Having a hands free mount is much safer than rummaging for your phone in your pocket and then riding with one hand while you operate and look at it!
This simple silicone strap wraps around your phone and handlebars, and wha-lah! You’ve got yourself a head-up display! There’s even an integrated bottle opener built into the design because, why not?
This simple Zinger from Loon Outdoors is a great tool to gift if you’re shopping for the type of traveler who’s either prone to losing items on the road, or who needs all the help they can get when it comes to organization.
This 20-inch steel cable with a clip on the end is intended for tool attachment while fly fishing, but it’s perfect for pinning to your luggage (or on your person) and securing small items and tools.
Photographers might secure a microfiber cloth to the end of this zinger in order to clean lenses quickly throughout the day, while shoppers can secure their wallet, keys or even phone to the inside or outside of their pack when navigating busy marketplaces. The applications are endless!
These Reusable Rubber Twist Ties from Nite Ize have an unlimited amount of applications that any avid backpacker or leisure traveler will love discovering.
These simple ties have an ultra-durable rubber exterior and a strong bendable wire core in order to be manipulated around, through, up and over whatever it is that needs securing! I’ve used mine for lashing together fishing rod tubes, keeping wires coiled and hanging my toilet trees bag to name a few on the go uses.
They’re practical, versatile and affordable – what else could you want in a travel gift!?