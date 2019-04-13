15 Best Memory Foam Travel Pillows for Any Budget

Owning a memory foam travel pillow is a downright beautiful thing. It’s the kind of travel gadget that ensures you stay comfortable, no matter where you end up! Planes, trains, campsites, hotel rooms, and long car rides are all more comfortably enjoyed with a bit of neck support and cushion – you might even have a shot at a proper nap!
Our list of the top memory foam travel pillows has compiled the best of the best options for comfort and portability, as well as the best affordable options that are worth buying!
The price spectrum is quite wide when it comes to memory foam pillows, but that’s because not all memory foam is created equal. If you have the funds to spring for one of the higher quality options, you’ll LOVE the comfort, breathability, and support they provide. If you’re shopping on a tighter budget, choose one of our value choices and you won’t be let down.
1. Ostrich Pillow Memory Foam Travel PillowPrice: $60.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Velcro closure for custom fit
- Highly compressible and compact - this pillow packs really well
- Removable, machine washable sleeve
- Several color options
- Fairly expensive, but still a great value option
- No included accessories
- Looks a bit silly
Here is an excellent travel pillow option for those who like to pack light. The Ostrich Memory Foam Travel Pillow is a fully adjustable, rollable pillow that can be easily stuffed in or hung externally from your luggage.
This option is fairly low profile, but it still provides some great neck support. One of the sides is higher than the other, so you can rotate it to wherever is most comfortable for you. Cinching the velcro tight will also give you some nice chin support if you prefer to lean into your travel pillow rather than against it.
There are a few different color options available, all of which are removable and machine washable. A bit on the pricy side, but a product well worth the cost considering its portability and attention to posture correction.
Find more Ostrich Pillow Memory Foam Travel Pillow information and reviews here.
2. Cabeau Evolution Cool Travel PillowPrice: $59.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Rolls and packs compact
- Built in cooling vents
- Magnetic snap closure
- High sides for lateral support
- Several available color options
- Not a good choice for people with particularly slender necks
- Looks a bit silly
- Fairly expensive
Here’s a highly supportive and impressively portable memory foam pillow option from Cabeau. This unit might look a bit like a neck brace at a glance, but its one of the most effective devices included in our list for 360 degree neck support.
There are cooling vents built into the design that keep the pillow breathable, and magnetic adjustment straps for fine-tuning the fit. Once properly adjusted, this travel pillow allows you to snooze with full neck and head support virtually anywhere!
The pillow cover is machine washable and is offered in a wide selection of colors.
Perhaps the best feature of this pillow is its packability. This unit rolls up into the included carry bag in moments and is easily clipped to your luggage externally. You could alternatively stuff it into a bag or pack, but it rolls nice and tight!
Find more Cabeau Evolution Cool Travel Pillow information and reviews here.
3. LWZY Memory Foam Travel PillowPrice: $143.85Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Excellent quality memory foam - this pillow is seriously cozy
- Nice chin and lateral support due to the velcro adjustment and high sides
- Macnine washable cover
- Stuffs nicely into a pack or can be secured to luggage externally
- Fully guaranteed
- Expensive option
- Only one color choice
- No included accessories
Here’s a luxury option featuring some super cozy, high-quality memory foam. The U-shaped design is not much different than what you’re used to seeing, however, the sides are nice and high for lateral head support. You’re paying for the quality of the cushion with this option, not any particular innovation.
The velcro closure allows you to adjust the level of snugness, and keep it there which is certainly a nice touch. If you snug it all the way up, this is a great option for resting your chin and sleeping facing forwards. Due to the nature of the memory foam, the pillow is also very easily twisted and manipulated into any position you can think of.
The cover is machine washable so don’t worry about spilling something and ruining this more expensive option. LWZY offers a full guarantee on this pillow so if you’re not totally impressed with its function, a full refund is quick and easy!
Find more LWZY Memory Foam Travel Pillow information and reviews here.
4. Memoryzer Travel PillowPrice: $97.58Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- High sides for good lateral support
- Rolls up and packs compact into the travel case
- Several color options available
- Expensive option
- Snap closure makes this pillow adjustable, but not fully adjustable
- No included accessories
This option of travel pillow has a cool aesthetic and packs nice and compact. It has almost a futuristic look to it that’s a lot less dorky than a lot of the competition. There’s even a sharp color selection to choose from.
It’s a highly supportive option that provides good lateral support due to the high sides and also gives you a place to rest your chin.
The snap closure design is not fully adjustable per se, but it still allows for some fairly precise sizing to your neck. This pillow is cushioned in a way that doesn’t require a super fine-tuned fit.
Despite its full wrap-around design, this travel pillow rolls and packs nicely into the included carry bag. It’s a highly portable option that is no doubt a good pick for minimalist travelers who refuse to travel with unnecessary bulk.
Find more Memoryzer Travel Pillow information and reviews here.
5. QYSZYG U-Shaped Memory Foam Neck PillowPrice: $120.13Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- High quality foam and fabric
- Effectively relieves pressure on the cervical vertebra (up by your neck)
- Removable, machine washable fabric cover
- Several color options available
- Expensive option
- Can be difficult getting the fabric off and back on when washing
- Delicate closure system
Here’s a more expensive option of travel pillow that features some remarkably comfortable exterior fabric and interior memory foam. This is a standard U-shaped pillow, but the feel and compression of the foam is far superior to the budget options.
The back of this neck pillow is designed to support and release pressure on your cervical vertebrae. It has some specific contouring that holds you in all the right places so there’s no need for any fine-tuned adjustments. There is however a neck snap to ensure the pillow stays put, and also for connecting to your luggage.
The exterior fabric is removable and machine washable, and also available in several colors! The foam is highly compressible, so although this pillow isn’t super compact, it will still stuff and pack nicely. A bit expensive yes, but man is this option cozy!
Find more QYSZYG U-Shaped Memory Foam Neck Pillow information and reviews here.
6. Twist Memory Foam Travel PillowPrice: $24.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Super veratile use as a neck pillow, lumbar support, arm rest and much more!
- Inherent design makes this pillow highly stuffable, and therefore packable
- Snap closure for use as a neck pillow or for attaching to luggage
- Removable, machine washable cover
- No real neck adjustment for fine tuning your position, just a snap closure
- No color options
- No included accessories
The Twist Memory Foam Travel Pillow is a pretty neat innovation in on-the-go comfort. This device can be manipulated in a ton of different ways in order to provide you with a neck, back, arm or leg pillow! If you’re the type of person who shifts around and just can’t seem to find their comfort ‘spot’ while traveling, this could be a brilliant solution.
This pillow is great for lumbar support, works nicely as an underarm pillow, and of course is a great option for behind your head! There’s a snap closure so this pillow can be used as a U-shaped travel pillow, and also can effectively connect to your luggage.
The fabric cover is machine washable, and the memory foam is well rated for comfort and compressibility. Due to the inherent, narrow design of this pillow, it stuffs nicely into any style luggage making it a good choice for the minimalist traveler.
Cheap, versatile and easy to travel with and maintain, no doubt an awesome memory foam travel pillow from Dot&Dot!
Find more Twist Memory Foam Travel Pillow information and reviews here.
7. ComfoArray Head Support Travel PillowPrice: $34.97Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Provides you with chin support
- Highly packable option
- Includes earplugs, eye shade, carry bag and a carabiner
- Removable cover is machine washable
- Fully adjustable
- Lifetime warranty
- Looks a bit silly
- Designed specifically for airplane seats - there is not a ton of cushion with this option
- No color options
This memory foam pillow option from ComfoArray utilizes a unique, but effective design to support your head and neck while traveling. This pillow secures all the way around your neck with a simple velcro strap so there’s even a place to rest your chin if you like to snooze facing forwards. It’s a completely adjustable design so you can find just the right spot for your frame.
I furthermore like the design of this pillow because it rolls up pretty compact compared to a lot of the U-shaped options you see on the market. Sure, it looks a little ridiculous, but you won’t be awake to see the funny looks you might get. The cover is also removable and machine washable.
ComfoArray even includes an eye mask, earplugs, carry bag and carabiner to secure everything with this purchase! It’s an excellent value kit that packs quite nicely. If you’re an ultralight traveler who only has packing space for the bare essentials, this pillow will stuff nicely into the top of your backpack or other luggage outside of the carry case.
Find more ComfoArray Head Support Travel Pillow information and reviews here.
8. MLVOC Travel PillowPrice: $22.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Great price point
- Fully adjustable rope-lock
- Breathable, sweat resistant, machine washable fabric
- Includes eye shade, earplugs & carry bag
- Not very compact for the minimalist traveler
- Might not cinch as tight as you'd like if you have a particularly thin neck
- Boring color options
Here’s a great value option from MLVOC that budget buyers will love. This travel pillow is fairly large, so minimalist travelers beware! There’s a lot of cushion with this option and a fairly high neck-back so if you’re in the market for something with a lot of support this could be a solid choice.
The fabric material is removable and conveniently machine washable and is also impressively breathable and sweat resistant. This pillow does a good job at keeping you from overheating when traveling in warmer climates,
The closure has a fully adjustable neck-lock so you can secure the pillow in just the right spot once you find it. There is also an eyeshade, earplugs and carry bag included with this purchase so you’ll be in pretty great shape for an anywhere-nap!
For those who don’t mind traveling with a somewhat cumbersome travel pillow, the comfortability and savings of this option is well worth the larger size.
9. PostureX Memory Foam Neck Pillow With Cooling Gel TechnologyPrice: $27.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Cooling gel pad on pillow top keeps you cool
- Removable, machine washable cover
- Provides nice chin support when turned around
- Great price point
- The blue color is pretty loud!
- Fairly firm memory foam - great for support but not for packing compact
- No color options
Here’s a bigger and bulkier option by PostureX that makes up for it’s added packed size with its extreme comfortability. This option is particularly thick and high-walled, making it a great option for those seeking some serious neck support.
This pillow is coated with a cooling gel so it always stays cool to the touch. Spin it around and you’ll have some brilliant chin support if you want to nap leaning forwards. You can’t really make any fine-tuned adjustments, but it’s such a thick pillow there’s really no need to.
The cover is removable and machine washable, but unfortunately there’s no variation in color choice if you’re not a fan of the blue.
Find more PostureX Memory Foam Neck Pillow With Cooling Gel Technology information and reviews here.
10. Very Comfy Travel Neck Support PillowPrice: $15.75Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Super packable & portable
- Very affordable option
- Removable, machine washable cover
- Rope lanyard for easy attachment to luggage
- Does not provide 360 degree support
- Quality of the memory foam and fabric is not impressive
- No color options
Here is the ultimate option in portability. This tiny memory foam travel pillow is simply a small cushion. There are no features other than supreme packability due to its size and stuffable nature of the memory foam.
Some might prefer being able to effectively utilize this pillow in all sorts of ways, unlike a U-shaped option that has limited versatility. Set this pillow down on a table, use it as a lumbar support, or pop it behind your neck like you would a standard travel pillow.
The quality of the foam is not remarkable by any means, but considering there is no real posture support function with this pillow it doesn’t really need to be – it’s just a squishy cushion!
There’s a low profile lanyard for attachment to your luggage, or you can go ahead and stuff it into an already full bag – at this price you won’t feel bad about beating up on this option! No doubt a great budget choice of highly packable travel pillow if larger, stand-out travel gadgets are not your thing.
Find more Very Comfy Travel Neck Support Pillow information and reviews here.
11. K Ka Ua Neck Roll Memory Foam Cervical Bolster With Bamboo CoverPrice: $34.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Single piece memory foam construction means this pillow will hold its shape for years
- Hypoallergenic bamboo cloth pillow case is removable and machine washable
- Versatile function - use this pillow as a lumbar support, head rest or for your arms and legs!
- Great for use at home!
- Fair price point
- Not terribly portable
- White pillow case has potential to stain
- No way to secure it to your luggage
Here’s a different approach to the memory foam travel pillow. While this option might not be ideal for airline travel, it’s perhaps the ultimate road trip choice. You’ll never leave the house for even a weekend trip without this pillow once you’ve tried it, and you’ll likely use it at hotels and at home as well.
What you see is what you get with this one, it’s a simple cyndrilical memory foam pillow with a hypoallergenic bamboo pillow case. You can use this pillow for any type of cushion or support you’d like. It’s a great lumbar option, neck rest or perfect for just leaning into a car window on long rides.
This pillow will hold its shape for years due to the quality of the foam so don’t worry about it wearing out. Unfortunately, it’s all white, so be careful not to stain it! Good news is, the price is more than reasonable!
Find more K Ka Ua Neck Roll Memory Foam Cervical Bolster With Bamboo Cover information and reviews here.
12. Enzo’s Private Selection Cooling Gel Travel Neck PillowPrice: $29.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Built in cooling gel keeps the pillow from getting hot and sticky
- High sides for lateral support
- Removable, machine washable cover
- Two year warranty
- No fine tune neck adjustment
- A bit bulky for the minamalist traveler
- No included accessories
Here’s another cooling gel option that’s designed to provide a lot of neck support. This option is built with a high back and sides for good lateral support. If you spin the pillow around, you can comfortably lean forwards into this cool to the touch pillow.
The incorporation of the cooling gel is a nice feature, especially when traveling in the heat. This pillow both breathes well and won’t get hot and sticky behind your neck. It’s an innovative design that still utilizes a removable and machine washable cover.
There’s a snap closure for securing the pillow to your neck or your luggage, but you cannot make any fine adjustments. The pillow is fairly thick, however, so you likely won’t feel the need to shift it around much.
Find more Enzo’s Private Selection Cooling Gel Travel Neck Pillow information and reviews here.
13. Everlasting Comfort Memory Foam Neck PillowPrice: $24.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Includes eye mask, ear plugs and carry bag
- Orthopedic raised lobe contouring so you can lean your head to either side
- Built in sleeve can stash a phone, headphones or snack!
- Adjustable neck strap
- A bit bulky due to all the memory foam, this is not a particularly packable option
- Some complaints about a chemical smell before washing
- No color options
Everlasting Comfort has come up with a great memory foam travel pillow with this product. Unlike most U-shaped travel pillows, this option is built with orthopedic raised lobe contouring so you can comfortably lean your head to either side and still be supported. The plush velour cover is also removable via zipper so you can easily keep this pillow clean.
The memory foam ear plugs, eye mask and travel bag pictured are furthermore all included making this purchase a great value! It’s everything you need to successfully nap virtually anywhere during a long day of travel. It’s not the most portable option even when stuffed in the carry bag, but if you’re not an ultralight backpacker than it’s certainly compact enough.
This pillow even features a slim pocket on one of the sides for stashing a phone, snack or other small items. Adjustable straps with snap closure also work better than you might think at keeping the pillow in the most comfortable position for you.
All in all, this is a highly reviewed memory foam travel pillow (with included accessories) that you should get some good use out of.
Find more Everlasting Comfort Memory Foam Neck Pillow information and reviews here.
14. Travelmate Memory Foam Neck PillowPrice: $12.28Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Zippered, machine-washable plush velour cover
- Removable insert to adjust plumpness/support
- Buit in elastic strap for connecting to your luggage
- Highly affordable
- No color selection
- Complaints about the durability of stitching, go easy on this one
- The removable insert can shift around on you depending on your build
Here’s a great budget memory foam pillow from TravelMate. This option is your standard, U-shaped travel pillow, but there’s a removable insert in the back of it to control how plump the pillow is, and therefore, your level of support.
The cover is removable and machine washable so you can easily keep this pillow clean between trips. Unfortunately, there is no color selection, but the dark blue aesthetic is pretty neutral. The foam is quite soft with this pillow, so if you’re looking for something to really sink into, this is a good option.
Although this is a cozy choice, the long term durability is questionable. There are complaints about the quality of the stitching with this pillow, so be mindful not to be too rough with it. If you mostly travel on business this pillow should work fine for you, if you’re however an international backpacker who embarks on wild adventures into the unknown, this thing will probably fall apart on you after not too long.
Bottom line, if you know you’ll be easy on this pillow and are shopping on a budget, it’s a great affordable option!
Find more Travelmate Memory Foam Neck Pillow information and reviews here.
15. LANGRIA Memory Foam Travel PillowPrice: $19.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Infinity-shape design cradles your neck nicely
- Elastic strap connects nicely to most seating
- Highly stuffable, packs compact for the minimalist traveler
- Affordable option
- No closure around your neck for chin support
- Some reports of an odor after unboxing
- No color options
Here’s a highly affordable option for the minimalist traveler. This memory foam pillow is straight forward and simple. There’s no adjustment for neck support or any sides to this option, it’s just an infinity-shaped cushion that cradles your neck a bit.
There’s an elastic on the backside for attachment to a seat back or neck rest so you can at least set this cushion up to stay in place on a flight or car ride. The benefit of a travel pillow like this is its portability (and of course its low cost). It will easily stuff into even already crammed luggage so you can pack this pillow on any style trip, no matter how bare-bones you’re pack list is!
Find more LANGRIA Memory Foam Travel Pillow information and reviews here.
