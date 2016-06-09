60 Best Engagement Rings for Any Budget (2018)

Buying an engagement ring is a nerve-wracking business. In addition to wondering if she’s going to say yes, you might also be worried that she won’t like the ring you picked out, which is why a little guidance finding the best engagement ring is necessary.

While some couples are comfortable going shopping for rings together, many men prefer to surprise their girlfriend with a ring she’s never seen before. Some guys also opt to get the opinions of their girlfriend’s mom or best friend, to ensure the ring will be to her taste.

After all, a woman wears an engagement ring for the rest of her life, so it’s important for the ring to match her personal style, and her lifestyle. For example, a stone that’s too large may be cumbersome for women who use their hands for work. In other cases, a plain diamond ring may not adequately represent her creative, outgoing nature.

If you’re just starting to shop for a diamond engagement ring, you might find this video helpful. This “diamond buying tips for dudes” video has information that can help a first-time ring shopper get familiar with all of the terms and lingo used by jewelers.

Ready to start shopping for that perfect ring? We’ve compiled a list of gorgeous rings that are suitable for all tastes, and all budgets. Whether you’ve looking for a particular type of band, or a certain cut of diamond, our list is here to help.

Whether you’re just starting your hunt for the perfect engagement ring, or starting to narrow down your search to a particular style of ring, our guide can help you find a ring that will make her say, “Yes!”

Read on to see our favorite rings in a variety of styles.

Best Cheap Engagement Rings

Need an engagement ring on a budget? This video has great advice on how to properly budget for buying a ring, and how to pick a ring that’s in your budget.

Traditional wisdom says that a ring should cost the man two or three months of his salary.

That being said, many couples prefer to purchase an inexpensive ring so they have more money to put towards the wedding, the wedding bands, or a new home. A “cheap” ring may also be the natural choice for a woman who dislikes large, gaudy pieces of jewelry.

Spending less on a ring can also be smart if you anticipate needing to get the ring resized, which may incur additional fees.

If you’re looking specifically for a diamond ring, you should know that the cost of a diamond depends on a number of factors. Two important aspects of diamond shopping are color and clarity. Also important are the cut of the diamond, and the total carat weight. These “Four Cs” of color, clarity, cut, and carat weight are the main factors that impact a diamond’s value.

Color is often rated from D (the best) to Z (the worst), though some diamonds may be graded on a 0 to 10 scale as well. The best diamonds are clear in color.

In terms of clarity, the best diamonds get a rating of VVS, which may also be further broken down in VVS1 or VVS2 rankings. Next is VS, followed by SI and I rankings. Again, a 0 to 10 rating is sometimes used to note clarity quality.

Every couple is different, and guys should not feel pressured to overspend on a ring. According to an article on MarketWatch, it’s actually possibly that spending less on a ring is a good thing, in the long run. Those who spend more on engagement rings are more likely to divorce, according to one study quoted in the article.

According to WeddingWire’s 2015 Newlywed Report, the average man spends about $5,000 on an engagement ring, and just under 50 percent of those surveyed adhered to the “two months salary” rule. All of the best cheap engagement rings featured below cost much less than the average guy is prepared to spend.

1. 10k White Gold Diamond & Sapphire Engagement Ring

Believe it or not, it’s possible to get an engagement ring made from real gold, real diamonds, and real sapphires on a budget. This simple ring has a timeless elegance about it, and the sapphires can act as the “something blue” a traditional bride wears on her wedding day.

This ring contains a total combined carat weight of 1/10 carat. The diamonds are rated I-J for color, and I2-I3 for clarity. If you’re looking for a cheap engagement ring that still has a lot of class, this is a ring that definitely doesn’t look cheap. All diamonds in this piece are certified by suppliers to be conflict-free.

Price: $169.49 (67 percent off MSRP)

2. 14k Gold Princess Solitaire Diamond Engagement Ring

If you want a natural half-carat diamond, this is an affordable option to consider. The band is available in rhodium-plated white or yellow gold. The thicker band and bold prongs help to make the ring a statement piece, even with a somewhat smaller diamond solitaire at the center of it all.

The diamonds used in this style are rated H-I for color, and I2-I3 for clarity. If you’d like to see more princess cut solitaire rings, you can browse similar styles here.

Price: $507.83 – $512.87, depending on size and band selected

3. Ularmo 2015 Big Square Stone Engagement Ring

Looking for a seriously cheap ring? If you’re flat broke, this ring gives you a lot of sparkle at a very low price. This ring does not contain any precious stones or previous metals. However, user reviews do not indicate that the ring turns hands green, as it common with some cheap rings.

This is a beautiful ring to consider if you want to propose, but have little money. This ring would also be a nice option for a bride-to-be who wants to wear a ring while traveling, vacationing, or working, but doesn’t want to risk loss or theft of a really valuable piece. A “dummy ring” can give you both a lot of peace of mind.

Price: $3.27 – $3.95, depending on size selected

4. Sonia Jewels Solid 14k Yellow Gold Cubic Zirconia Halo Engagement Ring

If you need an engagement ring on a budget, one strategy to adopt is buying a quality band, with lesser quality stones. This ring has a band of 14k gold, but keeps costs low by using cubic zirconia instead of diamonds. A large center stone, paired with a halo of stones and more stones on the band, gives this piece a lot of shine.

If yellow gold isn’t to her taste, this similar white gold ring from the same company is another option to consider.

Price: $189

5. Amazon Curated Collection 10k White Gold 1/10 CTTW White Diamond Ring

If you want real gold and real diamonds for her engagement rings, this is an affordable option to consider. While the overall carat weight is quite low, the ring has a memorable style. Amazon uses a staff graduate gemologist to ensure that the diamonds are quality. All diamonds featured in the Amazon Curated Collection have been certified by suppliers to be conflict free.

Still not sold on this style? You can browse other cheap engagement rings on sale here.

Price: $173.94

Best 3-Stone Engagement Rings

Still feeling confused about engagement rings? This “Engagement Rings 101” video shows lots of different examples of ring styles and ring shapes, which can help you hone in on the right ring for your partner. It will also help you get an idea of how much ring you can get for $2,000, $5,000, or $10,000.

One popular style of engagement ring is the three stone ring, which has three stones on the band. The center stone is often somewhat larger than the two stones that flank it on either side.

The diamonds may stand alone, or each stone may be encircled by a halo of diamonds to add even more shine.

The three stones can symbolize the couple’s past, present, and future. If you think your girlfriend likes the look of a three stone ring, here are three of our favorite options in this style:

1. Kobelli 1/2 CTTW Three Stone Round Diamond 14k White Gold Engagement Ring

The combined carat weight (CTTW) of this piece is half a carat. The curved pavé band gives this piece a lot of dynamic energy and fluidity. The band is 14k white gold, which looks great with pretty much any other jewelry she already wears.

All of Kobelli’s diamond suppliers confirm that they comply with the Kimberley Process to ensure that their diamonds are conflict-free.

Price: $922.05 – $1,105.23, depending on size selected

2. 1 Carat 14K White Gold Princess Cut Three Stone Diamond Engagement Ring

This is a gorgeous ring, with very good clarity and very nice color. The ring can be made with your choice of white gold, rose gold, or yellow gold. In terms of the band, multiple whole and half sizes are available. All of these customization options make it easy to construct a ring that’s just the right size. The rounded band is a style that should fit comfortably on most fingers.

This ring is backed by a 30-day return policy. The diamonds are natural, and come with a certificate of authenticity. The diamonds are also conflict-free.

Price: $1,560 – $1,660, depending on size selected

3. Amazon Collection IGI Certified 14k White Gold Diamond 3-Stone Engagement Ring

This three-stone engagement ring features round-cut diamonds encircled by pavé-set halos, for added visual impact. The ring has “split shoulders” outside the halos, which are also decorated with diamonds.

The diamond suppliers confirm that they complied with the Kimberley Process, to ensure that their diamonds are conflict free.

This ring is made with diamonds rated H or I for color, and ranging from between I1-I2 in clarity. The combined carat weight of all the diamonds in this piece is one carat.

Not a fan of any of the three stone rings we’ve highlighted? Browse more rings like this on sale here.

Price: $1,176.63 – $1,201.17, depending on size selected

Best Vintage-Inspired Engagement Rings

Vintage-inspired rings are styled after jewelry trends from years gone by. Want some examples? Check out the jewelry in this video, which showcases 100 years of engagement ring styles.

To modern eyes, many vintage rings stand out because they have a shape that’s somewhat unusual, or because the band has added details that set it apart from the rings you’d see in today’s stores. A ring with a vintage or antique look is ideal for a unique woman who wants to stand out from the crowd.

Vintage-inspired engagement rings are great for women who are passionate about history, vintage fashion, or architecture.

Looking at your girlfriend’s wardrobe or her home decor can help determine what era of vintage-inspired jewelry she might like. If you want to see more options, you can browse more vintage-style rings on sale here.

1. TheJewelryMaster’s Edwardian Diamond Halo Engagement Ring

This piece is made in homage to the Edwardian style. The Edwardian period covers the reign of King Edward VII, from 1901 to 1910. This ring stands out for its beautiful floral motif along the band. The center stone is surrounded by a halo of diamonds, for even more dimension.

The ring is made from 14k yellow gold, with a total carat weight of 1.20 carats.

This is a great choice for a woman who is passionate about flowers or British history, or someone who simply appreciates jewelry that doesn’t look like what everybody else is wearing.

Price: $5,813

2. 1.25 Carat G-H Diamond Fancy Designer Filigree Starburst Victorian Engagement Ring 14K White Gold

Queen Victoria’s reign lasted almost 64 years, so rings in the Victorian style can take a variety of forms. This is a more ornate style, but it has a ton of sparkle. Between the larger center stone and the plethora of smaller diamonds that make up the design, this is definitely an eye-catching piece.

Clocking in a just over a carat in total diamond weight, the diamonds used are G or H color, and rated I2-I3 for clarity.

Price: $2,268.84

3. Art Deco Emerald Cut Diamond Halo Engagement Ring

Some art deco rings can be a little much for some women. Many art deco rings we’ve seen are quite large, to better showcase the classic lines of this art style. This vintage-inspired piece embraces Art Deco aesthetics like geometric shapes and symmetrical patterns, but keeps the overall size a bit more manageable.

The band is 14k white gold, while the total carat weight is about one and a half carats.

Price: $3,500

Best Princess Cut Engagement Rings

Want to learn more about the princess cut? This video explains the difference between round cut and princess cut diamonds.

In short, the princess cut is a square cut diamond. From the side, the princess cut looks like an inverted pyramid. The princess cut is a relatively modern cut, and it’s quite popular with today’s brides-to-be.

An interesting fact about the princess cut is that it is often cheaper than a round brilliant cut diamond of the same carat weight. This is because the princess cut retains as much as 80 percent of the rough, raw diamond, making it less labor intensive than a round brilliant cut.

We’ve rounded up three great options below, but you can browse more princess cut diamond rings here.

1. Platinum Princess Cut Blue Sapphire Ring With Sidestones

This elegant ring is positively covered with side stones, which beautifully frame the blue sapphire at the center. This ring might appeal to a woman who has always loved the ring worn by Princess Diana, and later worn by Kate Middleton.

The ring has 0.25 CTTW of diamonds, accented by one and a third carats of blue sapphire. A similar style is also available with a pink sapphire as the center stone. You can also browse more jewelry designs from GemsNY here.

Price: $4,034

2. 1/2 Carat Princess Cut Diamond Solitaire Engagement Ring

This simple solitaire is an affordable engagement ring. The band is 14k white gold, with a half-carat stone rated between G-H color and SI2 clarity. This diamond is untreated, totally natural, and conflict-free.

Looking for a cheaper alternative? If she’s not demanding a real diamond, she may love this similar ring design featuring a big Swarovski crystal.

Price: $820 – $1,020 depending on ring size selected

3. Amazon Collection IGI Certified 14k White Gold Princess-Cut Diamond Composite Bridal Ring

Like the look of a princess cut solitaire, but want even more diamonds? This interesting ring uses a composite of four princess cut diamonds to give the illusion of an even larger diamond. The band has even more bling, thanks to a double row of round diamonds embedded in the band.

The entire piece has a .5 CTTW, with diamonds in the piece rated as H-I for color and I1-I2 for clarity.

Want a similar ring with more diamonds and a platinum band? You should also check out this bold ring from Esmerelda Jewels.

Price: $562.44 – $576.73, depending on size selected

Best Rose Gold Engagement Rings

Some women prefer yellow gold jewelry. Others prefer silver-toned jewelry like sterling silver, white gold or platinum. But for the woman who wants to stand out, rose gold may be the right choice. Rose gold is a blend of yellow gold and a copper alloy, which has a lovely pink color. You can learn more about how rose gold is made in this video.

Rose gold engagements rings are on trend right now, making them perfect for women who like to be in step with the latest fashions. If your girlfriend wears a lot of rose gold jewelry, it’s a safe bet that rose gold is the right choice for her engagement ring.

We’ve highlighted three of our favorite rose gold engagement ring styles below, but you might also want to browse more rose gold ring styles here.

1. Amazon Collection 10k Rose Gold Morganite & Diamond Cushion Engagement Ring

This elegant ring is made from 10k rose gold, diamonds, and morganite. Morganite is a blush-colored type of beryl that looks particularly elegant with a rose gold band. This is a great ring for an ultra-feminine woman who appreciates bold pieces.

Think she’d prefer a pear-shaped diamond? Check out this alternative style from Amazon’s in-house jewelry designer, which has a cool vintage look. You might also appreciate this bold, handmade rose gold ring.

Price: $312.64

2. Twisting Infinity Gold & Diamond Split Shank Pavé Set Diamond Engagement Ring

This ring contains diamonds and a large moissanite stone. Moissanite is a rare mineral, discovered by the French chemist Henri Moissan in 1893. This ring is a lot cheaper than a similar style with all diamonds.

This ring is available in rose, yellow, or white gold. It’s also possible to get this ring with a platinum band. The twisted band and use of pavé diamonds gives this piece a lot of movement. This ring would look stunning in all of her engagement ring selfies.

If you’re interested in Moissanite rings, we also recommend this stunning, two-tone ring with floral embellishments.

Price: $860 – $1,760, depending on size and metal type selected

3. 14K Rose Gold Solitaire Diamond Asscher Cut Engagement Ring

This ring is unusual because of the use of rose gold, but also because of the cut of the diamond solitaire. The Asscher cut is a relatively rare cut, first developed in 1902 by the Asscher Brothers of Holland. It is sometimes also known as a “square emerald cut” diamond.

This classic cut has an antique look and feel, and has become quite popular in recent years among celebs. Famous women who wore Asscher cut gemstone rings include Elizabeth Taylor, Kate Hudson, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Jessica Alba.

Want to see more rings like this? Browse more Asscher cut gemstone rings here.

Price: $995 – $1,030, depending on size selected

Best Halo Engagement Rings

Halo engagement rings feature a large center stone that is completely encircled by smaller accent diamonds, or other gemstones. Halos are often paired with pavé bands, which carries the look of the halo all the way down the band. You can learn more about halo rings and pavé settings in this video.

We’ve rounded up three great examples of this style below, but you can also browse more options on sale here.

1. Round Diamond 14k Gold Halo Solitaire Infinity Twist Engagement Ring

Some women dislike the look of prongs on a ring. Here, the prongs are more than just utilitarian. By encrusting the prongs in diamonds, the whole piece has added sparkle. This is a bold ring that, while somewhat small in carat weight, still manages to make a big impact. You can also browse other diamond rings from this company here.

Price: $890

2. DazzlingRock Collection 0.45 Carat Weight 10K Gold Round & Baguette White Diamond Engagement Ring Set

One thing you might not think about while you’re shopping for an engagement ring is how easy it will be to match the engagement ring to the wedding band. If you pick out a really unique engagement ring, it can be tricky to find a wedding band that meshes with the design of the engagement ring. For that reason, some guys prefer to buy an engagement ring that’s already paired with a wedding band.

This bold statement ring set is available in white or yellow gold. With just under a half carat of diamonds, this is an affordable ring that still has the dazzling halo effect so many women love. All of the diamonds are conflict-free. Want to see similar rings? Browse more halo rings from this company here.

Price: $379 – $514, depending on size and gold type selected

3. 14K White Gold Princess Cut & Round Diamond Halo Circle Bridal Engagement Ring & Matching Wedding Band Two Piece Set

This bridal ring set includes both a halo engagement ring and a diamond wedding band. The oval shape is a nice variant on the majority of halo ring shapes out there, which often tend to be square or circular. The curved band makes the two rings look beautiful together, and provides a nice counterpart to the dazzling sparkle of the engagement ring.

This ring is offered with a hassle-free, 30 day return policy, so it’s easy to return the ring if she dislikes the style, or in the sad event that she says no.

Price: $1,322

Best Unique & Non-Traditional Engagement Rings

Some brides don’t want diamonds, or clear stones of any kind.

Non-traditional wedding rings can take many forms. They might feature a colorful gemstone, or an unusual decoration on the band. Heck, we’ve even seen some gorgeous engagement rings with skull accents.

If your partner is unique, she might appreciate a ring that’s as one-of-a-kind as she is. We’ve rounded up some fun, atypical engagement rings that will appeal to women who want something unexpected.

Because there are endless options when you search for a non-traditional ring, you may also want to browse more non-traditional engagement rings here.

1. Black & White Diamond Halo Engagement Ring With Milgrain Work

Black diamonds are a great alternative to clear diamonds. We think they’re great for the woman who always wears black. And since black diamonds are a type of trail rating for skiers, women who love alpine sports might also find the choice of black diamonds apropos.

This halo engagement ring features milgrain work along the edge of the band and the stone setting. Milgrain is a row of tiny beads or hemispheres along the edge or boundary of a section of jewelry, which adds a lot of dimension to a piece.

The combination of white and black diamonds really makes the black diamond pop. There is a total of 1.25 carats of diamonds on this piece. The band is white gold.

Like black diamonds, but not crazy about this particular style? Browse more black diamond rings on sale here.

Price: $1,080- $1,105, depending on ring size selected

2. Gurhan Skittle Ruby & High-Karat Gold Stacking Ring

Looking for an elegant, understated ring? This unique ring from Gurhan is sleek, stunning, and unique. The band has a hammered texture that keeps the ring for looking boring.

Rubies are actually a surprisingly popular engagement ring choice among the rich and famous. Celebs with ruby engagement rings include Ashlee Simpson, Eva Longoria, and Jessica Simpson. Red is a color associated with passionate love, making rubies a natural choice for brides who want a unique ring.

Not feeling rubies for your lady? This pearl ring from TARA Pearls is a unique option that might appeal to a woman who loves the ocean. If you want to get her something really lavish and oversized, Judith Ripka’s Vertical Oasis ring is a real showstopper. It’s a bold ring made with mother of pearl. The sapphire accents on the piece add elegance to the silhouette.

Price: $1,100

3. Suzanne Kalan ‘The Classics’ 6mm Round Blue Topaz Ring

Blue topaz is the December birthstone, making this gem a great engagement ring choice for women with December birthdays. This ring is made in the USA, and features 18k white gold, a round blue topaz centerpiece with diamond bezel, and .15 CTTW diamonds.

Prefer white topaz to blue? The same designer makes a stunning white topaz ring that offers a dazzling, kaleidoscopic feel.

Price: $1,200

Best Round Brilliant Engagement Rings

Round brilliant diamonds are stable in shape, and generally considered to be one of the least likely diamond cuts to fall out of a setting. This is a classic shape that can be featured in lots of different settings. It’s also a shape that’s fairly easy to match with wedding rings.

We’ve highlighted three of our favorite round brilliant diamond rings below, but you can also browse more rings in this style here.

1. 1/2 Carat IGI Certified 14K White or Yellow Gold Round Brilliant Cut Diamond Engagement Ring

Looking for a simple, classic ring that won’t break the bank? This understated ring is nice option for those who want to keep their ring purchase under $1,000. The low cost of this ring is down to two main factors. One, this is a simple design that doesn’t have any additional halo or channel-set diamonds in the band. Two, the diamond used is somewhat lower in quality.

The diamond will be a L-M in terms of color, and a I1-I2 for clarity. It’s still a fine diamond, and should be perfect for a woman who doesn’t know much about diamonds in the first place.

If you want a finer diamond, you can also browse more rings in this style here.

Price: $799.00 (45 percent off MSRP)

2. Houston Diamond District 1 Carat Classic Prong Set Diamond Engagement Ring

This beautiful ring has a diamond in the center, along with diamonds on the band on either side of the center stone. The band can be done in yellow, white, or rose gold. The diamond is rated J-K for color, and I2 for clarity. This is an affordable ring that balances classic lines with glamorous bling.

Not feeling these round stones? This vintage-inspired ring is highly embellished, and pretty much the polar opposite of the ring pictured above.

Price: $970 – $1,120, depending on size and ring material selected

3. Houston Diamond District 0.33 Carat Elegant Twisting Split Shank Diamond Engagement Ring

Want a ring with big impact and a small price tag? This ring has it all: an elegant center stone, a graceful, twisting band, and a four prong setting that allows the diamond to really shine. The band is available in 14k gold (yellow, white, or rose). The center stone is a quarter carat round brilliant cut, rated I-J for color and I2 for clarity.

Too modest for your girlfriend? If you want a really lavish round brilliant cut diamond engagement ring, consider this beautiful ring from LA designer Mark Broumand.

Price: $490 – $640, depending on options selected

Best Emerald Cut Engagement Rings

One popular way to cut a diamond is the emerald cut. Not surprisingly, the emerald cut was first used to maximize the appeal of emerald gemstones.

Today, the emerald cut is used for a variety of gems, including diamonds. Emerald cut diamonds don’t have the same type of facets as a brilliant-cut diamond, so some people feel that emerald cut diamonds lack sparkle. While the “fire” of the diamond may be diminished, the emerald cut does create a really cool “hall-of-mirrors effect” that gives the diamond a classic, antique look that’s quite understated.

Emerald cut diamonds are popular with celebrities, and with modern brides who appreciate an antique look in their jewelry. We’ve rounded up three of our favorite rings featuring this cut below:

1. Houston Diamond District 14K White Gold Designer Eternity Channel Set Diamond Engagement Ring

Some engagement rings feature a stunning stone that’s paired with a boring band. In contrast, this gorgeous ring is beautiful from every angle. The band’s every curve is decorated with additional diamonds and milgrain texture.

The emerald cut diamond is a half carat stone, rated F for color and SI1 for clarity. The white gold version is pictured above, but yellow gold or rose gold variants are also available. Overall, this is a perfect ring for a woman who loves antiques, and has a high taste level in general.

Want to see more rings like this? Browse more emerald cut rings on sale here.

Price: $1,280 – $1,430, depending on size and gold type selected

2. Madina Jewelry 2.10 Carat Emerald Cut Diamond Platinum Engagement Ring

If she loves three-stone rings and emerald cut diamonds, this is the perfect ring to match her tastes. The band is platinum, rather than gold. Some women prefer platinum over gold because platinum offers enhanced durability. In addition, platinum does not change color with age, which can be a problem with some white gold products. However, platinum is somewhat heavier than gold, so women with small hands may prefer gold for reasons of comfort.

Looking for a cheaper ring? This rose gold emerald cut ring is a nice alternative that’s a bit more budget-friendly.

Price: $6,799

3. Houston Diamond District 2 Carat GIA Certified Emerald Cut Classic Prong Set Diamond Engagement Ring

A two carat ring is perfect for a woman who likes to make an impact.

This GIA certified diamond rates a I or J for color, and a very nice VVS1-VVS2 for clarity. If the woman you’re shopping for knows a lot about diamonds, she’ll appreciate the high clarity of this stone.

This ring is available in four different band materials: yellow gold, white gold, rose gold, and platinum. This is a big ring for a woman with a big personality.

The diamonds are all conflict free.

Want to see more rings like this? Browse more emerald cut rings on sale here.

Price: $5,137.50 – $6,187.50, depending on size and ring material selected

Best Heart Shaped Engagement Rings

Heart diamond rings are incredibly romantic. While some may find their style a little too “on the nose” for an engagement ring, many women are simply in love with this sentimental diamond cut.

A heart shaped engagement ring is perfect for a young, first-time bride. It’s also perfect for any woman who loves romance novels, red roses, or Valentine’s Day.

This is a cute ring style that might be perfect for your girlfriend or partner. We’ve highlighted three different styles of heart rings below:

1. Heart Shaped Promise Ring With Diamonds & Ruby

This cute ring can work as a promise ring, or as an engagement ring. This is an affordable ring, which is great for couples living on limited means.

The use of both rubies and diamonds makes this piece feel even more special. The version of the ring pictured above is made with sterling silver. The ring can also be made from rose gold-plated sterling silver, yellow gold-plated silver, or a combination of silver and gold tone materials (gold on the band, silver on the setting).

Price: $182 (50 percent off MSRP)

2. DazzlingRock Collection 0.23 CTTW 14K Gold Heart Shaped Bridal Engagement Ring Set

Looking for a bridal ring set? This set comes with a heart-shaped engagement ring and matching pave band. This ring can be made with yellow gold or white gold. The diamonds used will be I-J color and I2-I3 clarity. This is an affordable option that lets you knock out two rings with one purchase, saving plenty of money for the wedding itself.

Price: $279 – $354, depending on options selected

3. TheJewelryMaster 14k Yellow Gold Solitaire Heart Shaped Diamond Engagement Ring

Looking for a ring that’s a full carat? This heart shaped ring is big enough to please the average woman. The solitaire setting really lets the diamond speak for itself. The stone is a white J color and SI2 to SI3 clarity.

Can’t get enough of these heart-shaped rings? Browse more rings like this here. Need to see other options? Browse a selection of engagement rings at prices up to 70 percent off right here.

Price: $4,375

Yellow Diamond Engagement Rings

Yellow diamonds are also sometimes called canary diamonds. They have a luxurious, vintage look, making them highly prized by the rich and famous. Celebs with yellow engagement rings include Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, and Heidi Klum.

We’ve selected several great yellow diamond rings to highlight below, but you can also browse more yellow diamond rings on sale here.

1. 3.65 Carat Fancy Intense Yellow Pear Shaped Diamond Engagement Ring

Looking for a show-stopping engagement ring? Mark Broumand designed this upscale ring, featuring a pear shaped diamond that’s GIA certified at Fancy Intense Yellow SI1. A halo of diamonds, and more diamonds on the band, increase the glam factor exponentially. In addition, there are hidden diamonds on this piece. Three rows of round diamonds crisscross underneath the ring, adding even more opulence to the design.

Want this look for way, way less? Myia Passiello has a similar ring made from platinum-plated silver and a yellow Swarovski zirconia for a scant $79.

Price: $41,970

2. Leibish & Co 3.31Cts Orange Diamond Engagement Halo Ring

This “yellow” diamond is so intensely colored, it’s closer to orange than yellow. It comes with an elegant gift box. Manufactured by Leibish and Co., this ring is made from 18k yellow gold and 18k white gold, and contains only conflict free diamonds.

This is a large ring that is perfect for the woman who loves to cause a stir when she walks into the room. This ring is a stunner, and it won’t look like the rings on anyone else’s fingers.

If the price tag is a little high for your budget, the same designer also offers a less expensive yellow diamond ring that actually has a higher number of carats.

Price: $95,000

3. Leibish & Co 1.25 Carat Yellow Diamond & Platinum Engagement Ring

Looking for a yellow diamond ring that’s petite? This ring is smaller than the other yellow diamonds we’ve featured on our list, but still a nice size for the average woman (and the average guy’s budget). The band is platinum, with two white diamonds on either side of the yellow diamond.

Want to see more options? Browse more jewelry from this designer here.

Price: $8,530

Oval Engagement Rings

Oval engagement rings offer a slightly different look from the more common round cuts. You can see a side-by-side comparison of oval and round cuts in this video.

Oval shaped engagement rings can take many different forms. The oval shape may be very subtle, or quite elongated and almost football shaped. Oval shaped diamonds were quite popular in the 1960s, so some oval rings have a vintage feel to them.

One benefit of choosing oval diamonds over round diamonds is the fact that oval diamonds can look bigger than their actual size, thanks to their elongated shape.

We’ve rounded up three of our favorite oval engagement ring designs below. You may also want to browse more oval engagement rings on sale here, to get a better sense of the wide range of styles an oval ring might take.

1. 3 Carat 14K White Gold Oval Cut Classic Prong Set Diamond Engagement Ring

This ring has three carats of diamonds, and a band made from 14k gold. This oval engagement ring is available in a huge range of sizes, from 3.5 to 12. This is perfect for getting exactly the right ring size from day 1, instead of having to wait for the ring to be resized after you propose.

If you want to see more rings like this, browse more jewelry from AGK Diamonds here.

Price: $7,670 – $9,900

2. TheJewelryMaster Oval Diamond Halo Semi Eternity Bridal Set in 14k White Gold

Prefer to buy her wedding ring and engagement ring at the same time? This elegant bridal set consists of a halo engagement ring, along with a wedding band that adds a semi-halo when paired with the engagement ring. Crafted in polished 14k white gold, with approximately 0.88 carats, this is a great deal on two rings.

Want to see other options? Browse more bridal ring sets here.

Price: $3,835 (50 percent off MSRP)

3. Angara.com Oval Aquamarine & Diamond Floral Vintage Ring

This ring has a floral motif, making it great for women who love flowers. It also looks a bit like a snowflake, making it equally nice for women who love winter. The aquamarine has been treated to offer extra brilliance, but the diamonds are untreated.

Want to see another option like this? A similar design we like is this aquamarine halo ring from Solomon Brothers Fine Jewelry.

Price: $2,099 – $2,959, depending on size and band material selected

Pear Shaped Engagement Rings

A pear cut diamond is somewhat similar to a marquise cut. Both cuts have a vintage feel. However, pear shaped diamonds have one rounded end and one pointed end, while a marquise has two pointed ends and looks a bit like a football. Here’s an example of a marquise ring.

We’ve selected three beautiful pear shaped rings to highlight below. You can browse additional rings in this style here.

1. Houston Diamond District 1 Carat 14K White Gold Vintage Style Channel Set Filigree Pear Shape Diamond Engagement Ring

This is a ring that makes a huge visual impact. The band color, diamond quality, and band design combine to make a ring that feels one-of-a-kind. And considering the price, this is a ring that gives you a lot of bang for your buck. We think this looks stunning in rose gold, but you could also opt for white gold, yellow gold, or platinum.

Price: $1,820

2. Caratera Fine Gold Jewelry Rare African Red Ruby 1CT Gemstone Ring

Rubies, emeralds, and sapphires all look lovely when cut into a pear shape. This ring from Caratera Fine Gold Jewelry features a pear cut ruby, surrounded by 14 round cut diamonds.

This piece has an antique look, making it perfect for women who want an unusual, vintage-style ring. You can browse similar rings on sale here.

Price: $1,401.99

3. 18K White Gold Pear Cut Solitaire Diamond Engagement Ring

Looking for something clean and classic? This is the kind of ring we can see on the finger of the woman who loves Audrey Hepburn or Anne Hathaway’s signature style.

Adventurous women often pick pear-shaped diamonds, because they are different from what the majority of women wear. This stone and band combination are elegant, but with a touch of the unexpected.

Price: $1,580 – $1,930

Platinum Engagement Rings

Platinum is more expensive than gold, but it is also less prone to tarnishing over time. It’s also more durable than gold, making it ideal for pieces where the prongs that hold the stones in place are quite delicate.

Some women who have a nickel allergy find that platinum is more comfortable to wear than gold jewelry, since nickel is often mixed with yellow gold to produce white gold.

Below, we’ve featured three stunning engagement rings with platinum bands. You can browse additional platinum rings here.

1. Shiree Odiz Boutique Jewelry ‘Snow Fountain’ 2.02 Carat Diamond Engagement Ring

Handmade by New Jersey designer Shiree Odiz, this “Snow Fountain” ring is a lovely choice for the woman who loves diamonds and platinum. The center diamond is a 1.32ct diamond rated as D color and SI2 clarity. The small stones are natural diamonds, graded at F for color and VS for clarity. The ring shank is 4.6mm wide, and the diamonds are AIG certified.

This ring is backed by a 30-day return policy, and a lifetime warranty for any repairs and maintenance needed over the lifetime of the piece. The purchase price includes free shipping and free returns. You can browse more stunning pieces from this designer here.

Price: $3,400 (8 percent off MSRP)

2. Eternity Wedding Bands LLC Platinum Women’s Roman Numeral Ring With Diamonds

Some women prefer flat engagement rings, rather than a ring that has a large solitaire stone that stands up high above the band.

Women who need to use their hands for work may find that a ring with a low profile is a better fit for their busty lifestyle. This customizable design from Eternity Wedding Bands LLC is a nice choice for women who want a no-frills ring that’s built to last.

The ring can be customized with elegant roman numerals, to commemorate an important date in your relationship. You could commemorate the day you met, the day of your first date, or even the day you plan to pop the question. You could also opt for engraving your two initials instead. The ring has one CTTW of diamonds, with diamonds rated G-H for color and SI1-SI2 for clarity.

Not a fan of this design, but like the idea of a flatter ring? This elegant, understated engagement ring from Natural Diamonds of NYC is a great alternative for those seeking a durable platinum ring.

Price: $1,999

3. Love Diamonds Moissanite Engagement Ring

For the bride-to-be who isn’t obsessed with diamonds, a moissanite ring can be a nice choice. It looks like a diamond, and is a lovely gem in its own right, but it costs a fraction of what you’d pay for a diamond of the same size. This engagement ring from Love Diamonds is a great option for a guy who wants to customize a piece of jewelry, and make something really special for his partner. The main stone is moissanite, which can be ordered in a variety of sizes. The band is covered with diamonds, adding lots of sparkle to the ring. The ring can be ordered in a wide variety of sizes, including quarter sizes. The band can be made from platinum, though this will increase the price slightly. This is a great ring for someone who wants a durable band, but at a reasonable price. You can browse more jewelry from this designer here.

Price: $786 and up, depending on customization options

Best Cushion Cut Engagement Rings

The cushion cut is a square cut diamond with rounded corners. This cut is sometimes referred to as an “old mine cut” diamond. This is a traditional diamond cut, making it perfect for women who want a ring with an antique look.

Modern cutting techniques have made slight improvements to the fire of the cushion cut, giving it more sparkle than was possible in centuries past. Because of this vintage and antique-y feel, cushion cut rings can be quite expensive. They’re well suited to luxurious rings that are designed to take her breath away. We’ve rounded up our three favorite cushion cut engagement ring styles below. You can browse additional rings in this style here.

1. Houston Diamond District 3.79 Criss Cross Twisting Split Diamond Engagement Ring

Looking for a truly show stopping ring? This over-the-top ring has a stunning cushion cut diamond at the center, surrounded by four twisting, diamond-encrusted shanks.

The diamond is rated I for color, and VS2 for clarity. This is a ring for the woman of your dreams, the kind of ring that you buy for a woman who you simply cannot live without.

Price: $34,940 – $42,040 depending on size selected

2. Mark Broumand 4.11 Carat Cushion Cut Diamond Engagement Ring

Another ring we love from jewelry designer Mark Broumand is this celeb-worthy cushion cut ring. It’s definitely a serious ring, but if you have a successful career, this would be a very appropriate ring to get for your girlfriend. This style can also be customized to create something really unique for your partner.

The center stone is a 3.01 carat cushion cut diamond, set in platinum with a micropave halo setting that brings the total carat weigh of the piece up to 4.11 carats. The stone at the center is a GIA certified at F-VS1, which is exceptionally white and clear.

Price: $62,045

3. Amoro 18k Yellow Gold Colombian Emerald Ring & Diamond Ring

Emerald engagement rings are a unique way to express your feelings. Emerald rings are also a favorite of celebrities. Comedian Jason Sudeikis proposed to Olivia Wilde with a round diamond ring surrounded by a halo of emeralds. Sudeikis picked emeralds because they matched Wilde’s eyes.

If your girlfriend has gorgeous green eyes, you might consider taking a page out of the Sudeikis playbook and getting her an engagement ring that features a big, beautiful emerald. This cushion cut design from Amoro features a Colombian emerald weighing approximately 4.24 carats, surrounded by sixty eight round brilliant diamonds, rated G-H for color and between VSI-VS2 for clarity.

Price: $55,000

Best Tanzanite Engagement Rings

Tanzanite is a really cool gemstone. You can learn all about where it comes from in this video.

Depending on the light in the room, and the way the gem has been treated, tanzanite can range in color from sapphire blue to violet. It may even look burgundy in some circumstances. Tanzanite is usually a reddish brown in its rough state.

When it goes through a special heat treatment process, the stone takes on a violet-blue hue that is really eye-catching.

This is a non-traditional gemstone choice for an engagement ring, but that makes it even more special. Tanzanite is also a very affordable choice, making it perfect for men on a budget. We’ve rounded up a few tanzanite engagement ring options that you should check out if you want a blue-stone ring. You can also browse more tanzanite jewelry here.

1. Amazon Collection 10K White Gold Oval Tanzanite & Round White Topaz Ring

Looking for an inexpensive engagement ring that still has some pizzazz? This affordable tanzanite and white topaz ring is a creative option to consider. The overlapping design of the bands make the ring look larger than it actually is, and the movement in the piece makes the overall effect quite eye-catching.

Price: $143.63

2. Houston Diamond District 1.35 Carat 14K White Gold & Tanzanite Ring

This understated ring has lots of dazzle and shine. It has clean lines, but still packs in lots of sparkle. The center stone is a one carat tanzanite, surrounded by roughly a third of a carat’s worth of diamonds. The band is made from 14k white gold. The stones are all conflict-free.

Like this style, but want something even more unique? Consider this tanzanite and black diamond engagement ring instead.

Price: $950

3. Angara.com Classic Three Stone Tanzanite & Diamond Ring

This gorgeous ring is available in platinum, white gold, or yellow gold. The side of the ring has a criss-cross design that makes the ring feel even more luxurious and special. We also love the idea of the ring being the “something blue” that she walks down the aisle with. The ring comes with a certificate of authenticity, and is backed by a 30 day return policy in case you need to return or exchange the ring.

Price: $2,179 – $4,293, depending on options selected

Best 2 Carat Engagement Rings

Want to get a sense of how different carat sizes look on a woman’s hand? This video showcases a variety of rings side by side, so you can see how much bigger a two carat ring looks than a 1 carat ring.

There’s no one “perfect” carat size for an engagement ring. Bigger isn’t always better. Some women actually prefer more petite stones. For example, women who are in a profession where they need to wear gloves may prefer a smaller stone that is less likely to get caught on latex gloves. Additionally, some women prefer a smaller stone because they know saving on the ring means they put the savings towards a house, an international honeymoon, or a lavish wedding.

That being said, a two carat diamond right may be the right choice for a lot of women. A two carat stone is fairly big for the average woman’s finger, so it will definitely get her a lot of compliments.

It’s a stone that is an appropriate size for men with professional, top-earning careers. A two carat stone is also a good size for the woman who has been waiting a long time for a proposal, since the oversized nature of the stone sort of makes up for how long she had to wait for you to pop the question.

A two carat engagement ring could be a solitaire with a two carat stone, or it could have many stones with a combined total carat weight of two carats. We’ve highlighted three gorgeous two carat ring styles below. You can browse more two carat rings on sale here.

1. Jascina 2 Carat 14K Yellow Gold Ring

This beautiful ring is an affordable way to get two carats worth of diamonds in an affordable package. The center stone is one carat, rated G-H for color and I2-I3 for clarity. The remaining carat weight comes from the diamonds on the halo and band. The subtle floral design of this ring is great for women who love flowers.

Price: $2,935.58

2. 2.5 Carat Twisting Split Shank Criss Cross Contemporary Diamond Engagement Ring

Asymmetrical rings are a great engagement gift option for the woman who loves high drama. Small details like the asymmetrical orientation of the shanks and the the minimalist use of prongs on the solitaire setting make this ring really memorable.

It’s certain that she won’t know any other women with a ring quite like this. The only potential downside of an engagement ring like this is that it can be hard (but certainly not impossible) to match it with a wedding band. However, she can always opt to wear the wedding band on the opposite hand, as is sometimes done in other countries.

Price: $5,229 – $5,329, depending on options selected

3. 2 Carat GIA Certified Classic Sidestone Pave Set Diamond Engagement Ring

This timeless design is a stunning way to offer your hand in marriage to the woman you love best. Available in sizes from three to 9.5, this is a ring that can fit a wide variety of hand sizes. This cushion cut diamond is rated as an D color, with SI1 clarity.

Not sure if this style is right for her? You can browse more two carat rings on sale here.

Price: $9,670 – $12,310, depending on size selected

Best Yellow Gold Engagement Rings

When you’re shopping for yellow gold jewelry, you may encounter gold marked as 14k, 18k, or 24k. These are three of the most common types of gold. The “k” stands for karat.

Gold is a very soft metal that can be dented or damaged when it is in a pure state. It is common to blend gold with other metals to make a ring that is more durable. One karat is equal to about 4.17% gold content, so the higher the karat number, the more pure the gold will be.

However, pure gold isn’t necessarily what you want for an engagement ring. Pure gold, or 24k gold, could be scratched or bent with normal wear. 14k or 18k gold may actually be the best choices for engagement rings, since you want something that will last.

If you’re shopping for yellow gold engagement rings, you can browse some options here, or check out three of our handpicked favorites below.

1. TWJC Wedding Collection 14K Gold Engagement Ring

Totally overwhelmed by the high cost of diamond engagement rings? Depending on the woman you’re shopping for, you may want to consider a ring that had a band of real gold, but a cubic zirconia stone instead of a diamond. Synthetic zirconia has the look of a diamond, but costs a fraction of what you’d pay for a diamond of comparable size.

While cubic zirconia isn’t the right choice for every bride, it may be the best choice for promise rings, or for engagement rings for couples who just can’t wait to get engaged. When presenting a cubic zirconia ring, we advise being honest. Tell her something like, “This ring doesn’t have a real diamond, but someday I want to get you an anniversary ring with real diamonds that will put this ring to shame.”

If money is tight, or you just don’t have time to save up for a more expensive ring before popping the question, this style of ring may work for you. Just make sure you are upfront about the ring’s materials, and don’t try to pass off zirconia as a more expensive gemstone. If she finds out down the line, she may be upset.

Price: $167

2. Gabriella Gold 14K Yellow Gold Natural Aquamarine Ring With Oval Shape Diamond Accents

Looking for a yellow gold engagement ring that doesn’t look like the rings other women wear? This unique style blends 14K yellow gold, aquamarine, and diamond accents to create a ring that will definitely get her noticed. Aquamarine is the birthstone for March, so if your girlfriend was born during that month, she may appreciate this unique engagement ring style.

Looking for a more traditional shape and stone combination? We also love this yellow gold engagement ring from Gabriella Gold.

Price: $1,637.30

3. 14K Gold Round Cathedral Solitaire Diamond Ring

This round diamond is set in a cathedral setting. This setting is a popular choice among those who want to trick the eye into thinking the diamond is larger than it actually is.

The cathedral style takes its name from the arches and prongs that provide a vaulted appearance for the diamond in its setting.

This is a classy, elegant ring that would be the perfect expression of love for a young couple fresh out of school.

If you want to keep shopping for yellow gold engagement rings, you can browse more options here.

Price: $1,285.09

Most Popular Engagement Ring Styles

.

If you lack the confidence to pick a ring out on your own, and your girlfriend doesn’t have any close girlfriends or family members that can help you with your hunt, you may want to choose a popular engagement ring style that is widely beloved by lots of different women.

To put together this section of our list of the best engagement rings, we’ve scoured Amazon and selected rings that were the most wished-for or most frequently purchased. These are ring styles with universal appeal that nearly all women will love.

1. 14K White Gold Solitaire Diamond Engagement Ring

This ring is simple, elegant, and stunning. The center stone is rated G for color and SI2 for clarity, with a total carat weight of just over 1/2 carat. This is a petite, perfect ring for the couple on a budget who still want a ring that has clean lines and timeless styling.

Price: $1,015 – $1,050, depending on size selected

2. Kobelli Diamond Engagement Ring & Wedding Band Set

Want to make sure the wedding band you select perfectly complements the shine of the engagement ring? Buying two rings together in a set can save you time and money, and ensure that the overall effect of both rings together is totally dazzling. This set is incredibly popular right now, and between the design and the price point, it’s not hard to see why. Between the two pieces, there is a total of 2.79 carats of diamonds on this 14k gold set.

Price: $3,009

3. 1.59 Carat GIA Certified Princess Cut 14K White Gold Designer Engagement Ring

This is another ring that has some customization options. You could get this style fabricated in rose gold, yellow gold, white gold, or platinum. The center stone is a GIA-certified diamond, cut in the princess style. We like white gold or platinum for this design, but yellow gold and rose gold also look very nice. All diamonds used in this piece are natural, conflict-free, and untreated.

Still not sure what ring to buy? Browse more popular engagement ring styles here.

Price: $2,040

