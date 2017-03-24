Top 10 Best Personalized Wedding Cufflinks

The guys have it easy when it comes to wedding attire. With most still opting to rent a tux, accessories are the only thing you’ll have to worry about. If you’re building your outfit from the ground up, then accessories are one of the many items you can choose to personalize and make your own.

Cufflinks are one of the best wedding accessories, completing an outfit and keeping your shirt securely in place for a tailored and sharp look. To make your look more about your personal style, we love the idea of purchasing cufflinks, even if the tux rental has included a pair for you to use. They’re not terribly expensive, and they can be personalized with a monogram or initials for little to no cost (most times it’s complementary).

If you’re looking for a groomsmen gift, this is one of our favorite gift options. It’s inexpensive, there are a ton of choices, and the customization makes it extra special. Looking for other groomsmen gift inspiration? We’ve put together a list of the top 100 best groomsmen gifts here. Are you a bride looking to gift something to your groom on your wedding day? These same reasons make cufflinks an awesome choice for a bride to groom gift too.

Don’t worry if none of these options are exactly what you were looking for you. You can check out additional personalized cufflink options here to find your favorite.

1. Personalized Cuff Links, Money Clip & Tie Clip Gift Set

A product like this takes all of the guess work out of finding cufflinks that match a tie bars and money clip. Not only does this box provide a matching set of men’s accessories, but includes free personalization and a gorgeous personalized gift box, all for a really reasonable cost. If you’re still not a believer, check out the five star reviews for confirmation. You can gift these to a groom or groomsmen confidently, knowing this is a gift they will cherish forever.

Price: $40.98

2. Personalized Gold Filled Engraved Cuff Links

Simple elegance is underrated. You really don’t need much for a special set of cufflinks. If the bride or bridesmaids are accessorizing with gold, we recommend that the groom and groomsmen do the same. If you do want to differentiate each pair for a groomsmen gift, keep in mind that these can be ordered in 14 various font selections for a unique gift for each guy. Alternatively, order a special design for the groom, while the groomsmen remain matching. These come packaged in a gorgeous jewelry box for a lovely and thoughtful presentation. If these aren’t your style but you’d still like to incorporate gold, check out these gold initial cufflinks or these rose gold personalized cufflinks.

Price: $27.99

3. Sterling Silver Custom Made Cufflinks With Initials

While these aren’t cheap, they’re made with 100 percent genuine sterling silver which drives up the cost. Each pair is custom made with a personalized monogram. Due to the custom nature of these, keep in mind that the turnaround time is about two weeks from ordering to delivery. The textured design, circular monogram, and black and silver contrast all add to their modern and sophisticated look. These would be great for a parent to gift to their son on his wedding day or a bride to her future groom. For a really amazing gift, pair these with the matching money clip or tie bar.

Price: $190

4. Personalized Wood Monogram Initial Cufflinks

While silver and gold cufflinks are awesome for a more formal affair, they don’t really go with the vibe of a more rustic wedding. With rustic weddings being so popular, we are obsessed with using wood, stone, or even leather in lieu of pricy metals for a more unique look. Keep in mind that delivery cake take up to 14 weeks with these so allow for ample turnaround time. Choose between walnut, wenge, maple and merbau wood. For a really cool and unique look, order a mix of each for your groomsmen. If you’re a fan of circular cufflinks, check out this pair. If you’re planning on gifting these to groomsmen, pair the cufflinks with a gorgeous wood beard comb from the same company.

Price: $15.99

5. Black & White Personalized Men’s Cufflinks

If your groomsmen/groom are planning on sporting a traditional black tuxedo, this classic cufflink design is perfect. The price is low, so if you’re purchasing for an entire bridal party, you can keep costs down. Any cufflink with a black and white design would work nicely with a tuxedo so if these aren’t your style, browse some alternative black and white cufflinks here.

Price: $9.99 (80 percent off MSRP)

6. Custom Cufflinks, Tie Bar & Money Clip Accessories Set

Simplicity is the reason that this set is a winner. While there’s not much going on in terms of the design, each piece is sophisticated looking and will surely be enjoyed well past the wedding day. The sophisticated and classic design, the high-quality craftsmanship, and the personalization make this appropriate for a groom, his groomsmen, or both. The cufflinks are sterling silver, while the other two pieces are made from aluminum. If you’re thinking about purchasing something like this for your groomsmen, all of the pieces come wrapped in a lovely gift box for easy gift giving.

Price: $50

7. Personalized Round Leather Cuff Links

While these aren’t everyone’s style, we couldn’t help but including them on this list because they’re super unique and one of a kind. If they are your style, don’t hesitate to incorporate these fun cufflinks into your wedding. You can order them in several different leather colors, including red, yellow, green, and blue, in additional to the more traditional browns. We love this choice for a more casual wedding or any man who likes a more rugged look. Each cufflink measures 0.8 inches.

Price: $20

8. Custom Silver Coordinates Cufflinks

Incorporating coordinates into jewelry is a relatively modern way to customize and personalize an already thoughtful gift. We love these cufflinks for a bride to gift to her groom, or a groom to gift to the father of the bride or groom. Each coordinate can be uniquely individualized to that relationship. If you’re not a fan of the coordinate design, these high-quality cufflinks can be designed with your choice of words, a date, or initials. The cufflinks are available in sterling silver (priced below) or 18k gold plating, white gold plating, or rose gold plating for an additional cost of only $3.

Price: $39.95

9. Personalized Gunmetal Cufflinks

The dark color and gunmetal material of these screams masculinity and will certainly dress up any suit or tuxedo. If you’re looking for something extra special for your groomsmen or if you’re a groom who’s looking for that extra special touch, these are an awesome option. The rounded edges keep these from looking too harsh and structured. We also like how the monogram is subtle, adding to the sophistication. Check out this sleek and simple black tie bar for a cohesive look or to add to an awesome groomsmen gift.

Price: $22.99

10. Personalized Brass Men’s Cuff Links

While most of the options on this list are personalized with an engraving of some sort, we also like this cufflink style, with each being in the shape of an initial rather than being engraved or embossed. Originally priced at $35, these are on quite the sale. If you’re shopping for a big group of groomsmen, now is the time to purchase these. You also don’t have to feel guilty if any cufflinks are lost on the dance floor, given the low price point. If a low price point is what you’re after, here are whole bunch of cufflinks that are all under $10.

If you still haven’t found personalized cufflinks that you’re fond of, check out some additional top rated options here.

Price: $8.99 (75 percent off MSRP)

