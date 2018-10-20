10 Best 50th Wedding Anniversary Gifts (2018)

The 50th wedding anniversary, often referred to as the golden anniversary, is such a huge milestone in any couple’s life. It’s hard to imagine the work, sacrifices, and unwavering love that goes into a relationship of this length and magnitude, but it certainly deserves to be celebrated.

The 50th wedding anniversary is one of the most popular anniversaries for throwing a party since it is such a huge accomplishment. Being there to support and honor the couple is enough, but it is customary and appropriate to bring a token gift of some kind. This is also a popular anniversary for children and grandchildren to gift something to their parents and grandparents. Don’t let this one slip by without some type of acknowledgment.

We’ve rounded up 10 of the best gifts for a 50th wedding anniversary at a variety of price points below: