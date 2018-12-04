25 Red Wedding Dresses You’ll Absolutely Love (2018)

While red wedding dresses have been the customary choice for brides in many Eastern cultures including China and India, they have recently gained popularity among Western brides as well. The color red historically symbolizes good luck, success, prosperity, love, happiness, and fertility.

In recent years, top wedding dress designers like Vera Wang, Theia, and Oscar de la Renta have began incorporating red gowns into their couture bridal lines, making this bold color a more mainstream choice than ever before.

Whether you’re choosing a red gown to align with cultural traditions, or if you just like the bold statement this color makes, there’s quite a few red wedding dresses to choose from. The dresses on this list vary drastically in cut, color, and fabric, so there’s something for every bride.

Many of the dresses can be ordered with exact measurements, so you can skip a trip to the tailor once your wedding gown arrives. We’ve rounded up 20 of our favorite red wedding dresses below. If none of the below styles are quite right, you can browse additional options for red wedding dresses here.

Off Shoulder Red Wedding Dresses

This look falls somewhere between a strapless dress and a full coverage bodice. It offers some additional coverage on the arms and chest, provides some additional support, but also keeps your look fresh and sexy.

The arm coverage allows for additional design elements and often the beautiful neckline becomes the focal point of the dress. We recommend this cut for almost all shapes and sizes, keeping in mind that a few alterations will help keep the dress perfectly in place on your big day.

1. Off-Shoulder Lace Wedding Gown

Combining so many unique and elegant elements, this dress is made to be worn by a bride. The off-the-shoulder design even has a few different elements then we typically see in this style dress. The applique adds a bit of a scalloped finish – so delicate and detailed.

The dress also features a built-in bra, perfect for avoiding any additional money and time spent on finding the right undergarment.

Use the sizing chart that’s made available by the designer against your measurements to find the right fit. The lace-up back is a great feature that allows for more flexibility with sizing and can create more or less space throughout the bodice, depending on the final fit.

Price: $63.99 (50 percent off MSRP)

2. Off-Shoulder Floor Length Wedding Dress

This dress looks like something straight out of a fairytale. The sheer tulle that hangs down from the shoulders is a unique element that we haven’t seen in any other dress, and makes the dress flow even more beautifully as you move.

Since the two hanging pieces cascade down to the floor, they add another layer to skirt, enhancing the lower portion of the dress as well. While this type of bouquet might not be for you, consider a headpiece with the same components – berries, red floral, and some greenery make a great combination.

Price: $119.21 (25 percent off MSRP)

3. Off Shoulder Tulle Wedding Dress With Appliqué

Show stopper is the only way to describe this dress from Bridess. This red wedding gown features a dramatic flounced tulle skirt and train with exaggerated lace appliqué on tulle.

The organically placed flowers around the neckline and shoulders are our favorite elements. For heavier ball gown skirts, we recommend purchasing a bridal petticoat to prevent the skirt from falling flat. This inexpensive option is a great choice.

Price: $249.99 – $259.90

4. Ruffled Drop Shoulder Formal Gown

If you prefer an off the shoulder gown rather than a one shoulder dress, this form fitting one is a great option. The fabric is comfortable, soft, and offers a little bit of stretch. The floor length gown has a unique back, with a fishtail ruffled train. The subtle flare is a flattering cut for all body types.

We recommend pairing this dress with some ruby red statement earrings that will draw everyone’s attention to the neckline, the most unique and sexy aspect of the dress.

Price: $36.99 (53 percent off MSRP)

Long Sleeve Red Wedding Dresses

If you’re looking for something a bit more modest for your wedding day, a sleeved dress is one way to cover up some skin, while still wearing a beautiful silhouette. After Kate Middleton donned a long sleeve lace wedding dress for her marriage to Prince William, this style wedding dress quickly became one of the top sellers.

The additional fabric is a practical choice for cooler temperatures and is often required during religious ceremonies. Here are five of our favorite long sleeved red wedding dresses.

1. Ever Pretty Lace Long Sleeve Dress

Long sleeve dresses are the best way to deal if your wedding happens to fall during the fall or winter months. The other option is a jacket or shawl, but it might get bothersome to have to take it on and off all evening. This dress is an a-line cut so it flatters every figure. It is belted at the waist and flows down the body with a thick and fabric-heavy skirt, again perfect for those cooler months of the year.

If you’d like to add your own spin on this look, consider a black velvet belt. Complete the look with a matching black velvet shoe. This one has an approachable heel that you can wear all night long.

Price: $69.99

2. Women’s Lace Evening Dress

This chiffon dress has beautiful lace sleeves adorned with a red floral overlay. The nude base of the sleeves gives an illusion of free floating flowers beginning at the neckline and cascading down both arms. The seller lists a custom fitted feature, so buyers can either select a size or provide their exact measurements for a custom fitted dress.

If you like the idea of something over your shoulders but long sleeves are too much, you may want to consider a cap sleeve dress – a compromise between long sleeves and sleeveless. You can browse some cap sleeve red wedding gowns here.

Price: $69 – $84.99 depending on size selection

3. King’s Love Rhinestone Evening Dress

A mermaid style gown is designed to hug the natural shape of your body. This dress creates that perfect hourglass shape, but the addition of the long sleeves keeps this dress on the conservative side. Handmade embroidery lines the bottom of the train and the back of the body, adding extraordinary detail to this already beautiful dress.

If you’re looking for a mermaid silhouette but this dress isn’t your style, you can browse additional mermaid style red wedding gowns here.

Price: $126

4. Charm Bridal Evening Dress

This long sleeved red dress is simple in color and shape, but a number of unique details keep it from being boring. The appliqué that runs throughout this gown, along with the thin red belt at the waistline, are unexpected elements that work nicely to transform this traditional silhouette.

Belts are a popular wedding dress accessory as they create a slimming effect on the waistline and add a fun detail to an otherwise simple gown. If you fall in love with a simple gown and would like to add a belt yourself, you can check out some great options here.

Price: $135.69 – $145.69 depending on size selection

5. Ever Pretty Lace Long Sleeve Formal Evening Dress

This is another dress with a dark red tone, making it perfect for fall or winter weddings. The high waistline makes it a flattering choice for anyone with a troublesome middle section.

The lace detailing on the neckline and sleeves also helps draw the eyes upward. This gown comes with ample padding along the bustline so you can likely get away without the additional support of a bra.

Keep in mind that this dress does ship folded, so you may need to steam any fold lines before wearing. You can browse inexpensive steamers here – a great item to have on hand for everyday use and especially on your wedding day.

Price: $49.99 – $59.99 depending on size selection

Embellished Red Wedding Dresses

Many wedding designers incorporate the use of sequins, pearls, beading, and crystals to adorn their creations. You can think of these details like sprinkles on an ice cream cone.

Adding embellishments to any article of clothing typically drives the cost up considerably, but not everyone has thousands of dollars to spend on a gown that they will only wear once. For this reason, we’ve rounded up five red wedding dresses all complete with sparkling details, at a reasonable cost.

1. Orient Bride Mermaid Crystal Gown

Similar to one of the long sleeve options above, this sleeveless dress is covered in clear rhinestones and gold appliqué and is certainly a statement piece. The fabric of this dress does not have much give and the sizing runs slightly small.

You should consider ordering 1-2 sizes up if you’re not planning on a custom order. Keep in mind, this dress is dry clean only so be sure to take care of it accordingly.

In terms of accessories, we recommend some gold statement earrings, similar to the ones seen on this model. You can browse some options here.

Price: $129 – $179.68

2. Artie Floor Length Chiffon Dress

If you’re looking for a lighter weight option, this chiffon gown is a great choice. Jaw dropping details like the cutout racerback and sequin covered bodice are balanced out by the more conservative high neckline. The draped chiffon skirt is floor length and will flow beautifully as you walk.

If you do have a larger bust, we recommend purchasing one of these adhesive backless bras, which will give you additional support without being detected.

Price: $75 – $119.99

3. Dresstore Cap Sleeve Evening Gown

This highly rated gown comes in several red hues including burgundy and a dark red, in addition to the pictured true red. This modest train would work well for anyone looking for a train that won’t get in the way of walking and dancing throughout their wedding day.

The crystal beading around the waist creates the illusion of a belt, giving the same slimming effect as the belted gown above. If you enjoy the look and lightweight feel of chiffon, here are a number of other red chiffon gowns that would work nicely.

Price: $89.90 – $119.80 depending on size and color selection

4. Adrianna Papell Women’s Sleeveless Beaded Waist Gown

If you’re looking for a designer gown without spending thousands, consider designers that don’t typically carry “bridal” specific lines. They will still have amazing dresses, but for a fraction of the cost. This red gown is certainly a great example.

The gorgeous skirt, the sparkly belt, and the sophisticated neckline are all beautiful design elements for a red wedding dress.

If this red dress isn’t quite your style, check out some other options by the same designer – there are so many beautiful gowns to choose from that it’s difficult to call out our favorites.

Price: $223.20

Ball Gown Red Wedding Dresses

When you think of a traditional wedding dress, a big ball gown skirt is likely the image that comes to mind. Ball gowns are a true statement silhouette that most closely resembles that quintessential princess image.

If you’re looking to make a big impact on your wedding day with a sizeable gown, this list of red ball gown wedding dresses is for you.

1. Sequined Lace Evening Gowns

Sometimes it hard to imagine yourself in a dress merely from online pictures, especially when you’re not the same size as the model. This is one of those dresses that is so well made, it looks good on every single person, in every single size.

It’s completely customizable based on your specific measurements, so you won’t need to worry about the constraints of standard sizing. You can tell by the craftsmanship of this dress that the designer is skilled and experienced. Unfortunately that’s not always the case with online dress designers.

Delicate details like the sheer fabric at the décolleté and the shoulders, as well as the beading throughout the bodice and skirt, make this dress worth the investment.

Since this dress is quite detailed alone, we recommend a more simplistic approach to your jewelry. A sparkly drop earring and a diamond-like tennis bracelet are the way to go.

Price: $93.52 (53 percent off MSRP)

2. Elegant Red Wedding Dress

Similar to a number of gowns on our list, this ball gown wedding dress from DAPENE can be custom made with your measurements.

The high waist gives the appearance of an even longer skirt and is also covered throughout with intricate beading. There’s no question this elegant gown will make you feel like a true princess on your wedding day.

Price: $105.99

3. A-Line Evening Ball Gowns With Bow

This satin gown is designed with a beautiful satin a-line silhouette that would look flattering on any body type and size. The narrow and structured bow draws attention to the waist, another flattering feature.

The red is the perfect bold hue, not too orangey and not too dark. Each dress is made with the bride’s custom measurements and has an adjustable back so you’ll be able to avoid expensive alterations down the road.

Price: $104 – $118 depending on size

4. Strapless Sweetheart Evening Dress

This dress immediately made us stop and stare. If you choose this red wedding dress, there’s no question that your guests will do the same. The price is shockingly reasonable given how well made the dress is, and how communicative and responsive the designer is – answering all dress design questions in a timely manner.

The designer can also help guide your final sizing choice if you’re between sizes. The dress comes with a shawl, an added bonus. You won’t have to worry about matching shades of red with an external purchase. Check out this beautiful statement necklace with various hues of red and gold for the perfect accessory.

Price: $69.99 – $89.99 depending on size

5. Bess Bridal Tulle Evening Gown

This elegant dress is the most simple in terms of texture and silhouette, but is also one of our favorite red wedding dresses on the list. The plunging neckline does make it a more revealing option, but the simplicity of the rest of the gown balances out the cut of the neckline.

The banded waist makes it a very slimming choice. If you’re looking to pair your red dress with a traditional wedding veil, you can browse several red veil options here.

Price: $88.89 – $108.89 depending on size selection

6. Mac Duggal High Low Satin Gown

If you’re looking for a more structured dress option, this satin gown goes a step further than your typical ball gown skirt. The longer back of the dress makes it a wedding appropriate option, while the high-cut front adds a fun unexpected element.

If you don’t want a train, the only alteration you should need is to the hem of the skirt to remove any excess fabric. Since the feet are exposed with the skirt design, and since the dress is solid, choose a shoe with some visual interest like this one by Betsey Johnson.

Price: $134.98 – $398 depending on size

7. Adrianna Papell Women’s Sleeveless Gown

This dress embodies the same cut and silhouette of many white wedding gowns but in a gorgeous red tone instead. The cut and color are simple yet stunning on so many levels.

If you don’t like too much bling, beading, or embellishments, you’ll certainly still make a statement in this gown.

Price: $229

8. Ball Gown Dress With Ruffles

This dress is similar in many ways to the popular red Vera Wang dresses, which start at over $7,000 and increase in price depending on the style chosen. While it’s not identical, it has many of the same design concepts, making it a great choice for a very small fraction of the cost.

The organza and taffeta is layered to create a huge, full, ball gown skirt, with so much visual interest. The dress is also available in crimson and burgundy, if you prefer a darker and richer hue.

Price: $255.69

One Shoulder Red Wedding Dresses

One shoulder garments are a popular design choice both in mainstream fashion and in the wedding dress industry. This style is a wonderful option for any bride who wants to bare a little skin without feeling too exposed.

This style is also a bit more unexpected than the more traditional sweetheart necklines, making it easy to transform any evening gown into the wedding dress of your dreams. Here are five of our favorite one shoulder wedding gowns.

1. JY Fashion One Shoulder Evening Dress

This sleek and straight design is figure flattering for many shapes and sizes. It can also be ordered with a built in bra, so you won’t have to worry about purchasing one that works with the dress.

While we tend to like the boldness of the true red, pictured above, you can also order it in a deeper shade of burgundy if that color is more your style.

Price: $59.99

2. Elegant One Shoulder Evening Dress

This form fitting dress by Color E Dress is sure to turn heads on your wedding day. The mermaid style wedding dress is designed to be hip hugging and will accentuate your curves.

If you’re worried about the fabric revealing too much, we recommend purchasing some nude shapewear similar to this design to conceal any lumps or bumps.

If you like the style of this wedding dress but prefer a sweetheart neckline, it can also be made in that style.

Price: $48.99 – $62.22 depending on size selection

3. Floor Length One Shoulder Dress

Another simpler option, this dress is made special by the textural detail throughout the shoulder strap. The diagonal ruching through the bodice of this light and airy chiffon gown flatters many body types.

This gorgeous dress is one of the least expensive options on our list, allowing you to splurge a bit more on accessories.

With one shoulder designs, we recommend steering clear of anything on the neck and opting for a great bracelet instead. Click here to see several great options.

Price: $46.99 – $49.99 depending on size selection

4. Meier Sheer Top Dress

We saved the best for last with this beautiful red wedding dress. It is truly unique from head to toe with a flowy chiffon floor length skirt and beaded lace detail throughout the sheer bodice. There’s no other dress quite like this one. The top is designed to fit snug so that the intricate beading stays in proper place.

If none of these options make the cut, you can browse additional red wedding gowns here.

Price: $79.99

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.