21 Best Wedding Party Gifts They’ll Actually Appreciate (2019)

A bridal party consists of the most important people in your life. There’s no question that they’ve supported you through your entire life, and now through the entire wedding planning process. We’re here to help you find the best wedding party gifts for them- something that’s useful, age-appropriate, and most importantly, affordable (because that big party you’re throwing is costing a pretty penny).
These personalized tote bags can be embellished with each of your bridesmaid’s names and make an awesome bridesmaid gift. There are always quite a few things that need to be carried around on the big day (extra makeup, a shawl, a change of shoes), and she’ll need something larger than her evening clutch. The turnaround time on the totes is quick, so you should have these within a week of ordering. The bag is 100 percent cotton canvas, so it is durable as well as attractive. Don’t forget to grab this wedding planning bag or this bride’s bag from the same company for yourself.
Gift these adorable double wall tumblers to your bridal party. They are customizable for any member of your bridal party including the mother of the bride or groom, bridesmaids, and flower girls. There are a variety of colors to choose from so you can easily match your color scheme. These are created with high quality vinyl and are BPA free. The lids are spill safe with a watertight seal. If you’re looking to gift something similar to the guys, these aluminum personalized water bottles are a great choice.
A fun option for the morning of the wedding or for any pre-wedding day festivities, these tank tops are sure to showcase your entourage. The tanks come in quite a few colors so you can choose your favorite. There’s also a matching “bride” tank top so you’ll stand out in the group. Reviewers recommend sizing up, as the tanks do run one or two sizes small. If you’d like to browse additional “bride tribe” branded clothing and accessories, you can check out tons of other options here.
It’s tricky to travel with jewelry. It typically ends up a tangled mess, with pieces missing that have fallen to the bottom of a bag or suitcase. These jewelry boxes are a wonderful travel solution and also make a great bridesmaid gift. There are separate compartments for necklaces, bracelets, earrings, and rings, and the jewelry box is available in two additional colors. We recommend filling each bridesmaid’s jewelry box with whatever bling they’re going to be wearing the day of the wedding, compliments of you. You can browse some simple but stunning jewelry sets here.
Kendra Scott is one of the trendiest jewelry designers at the moment and it’s no surprise her small jewelry company is growing quickly. Her signature drop earrings make a bit of a statement, but are simple enough to appeal to a broad audience. If the rose quartz option isn’t your style, you can shop some additional color options here. For a more generous gift, you can purchase the matching necklace here.
Any flower girl will be thrilled to have a special piece of jewelry to sport on her… we mean your, big day. This heart charm is available in three various finishes: gold plated, silver plated, or rose gold plated. Each necklace can be ordered with the engraved initial of your choosing. If you prefer, you can also gift a delicate plate bracelet with your flower girl’s name or a star charm initial necklace.
If you’ve purchased totes for your bridesmaids like the ones featured earlier in this post, there’s no question that your flower girl will want a tote of her very own. This flower girl keepsake tote is the perfect choice. We recommend filling her tote with a few flower girl themed books so she can read up before her big debut. You can browse some top choices here.
Every little girl should have a ballerina jewelry box for her prized possessions. Again, this is a great gift to complement the bridesmaids jewelry box gift mentioned earlier in this post. This jewelry chest is designed with a delicate ballerina who spins to the “Nutcracker Suite” when the chest is opened and is lined in a plush, soft pink velvet. A lift-out tray is fitted to hold rings, earrings, and bracelets. If this ballerina jewelry box isn’t quite your style, you can shop additional options here.
A flower girl teddy bear is a perfect gift for any younger girl participating in your wedding. They might not appreciate a jewelry chest or jewelry quite yet, but every child loves a teddy bear. This one can be personalized with your flower girl’s name as a special keepsake from your wedding. If you have a younger ring bearer participating as well, you can gift him this matching bear or this plush ring bearer football.
There will certainly be an abundance of photo worthy moments on your wedding day. A great way to keep your flower girl entertained and let her feel like part of the action, is to give her a great kid-friendly camera. This camera is built to withstand drop, after drop, after drop and features easy and child friendly controls. This camera is also available in blue if you’re looking to get matching gifts for all of the little ones involved in your wedding.
Shake things up with this attractive cocktail shaker and jigger set. It’s a step up from the standard stainless steel option and has a chic and stylish design. The design reminds us of the popular blue enamel coffee mugs, often used camping, so we especially like this gift if your groomsmen are into camping. If this shaker isn’t your style, check out this curated list of mixology gifts, which are all great gift options.
This men’s watch is the perfect mix of sporty, practical, and fashion forward, making it a wonderful choice for a groomsmen gift. The watch is designed for tough hiking trails but also complements a day to day business wardrobe. It’s designed with a genuine leather strap, an easy to operate date window, and an indiglo night-light. All styles are water-resistant and can be worn swimming. If you’d like to continue browsing men’s watches, here is a list of Timex’s best sellers.
We’re big fans of choosing a personalized item for a groomsmen gift, or any bridal party gift for that matter. This black natural leather wallet can be engraved on both the interior and exterior, and comes in a box that can also be engraved. This wallet has two paper money compartments, a flip-out card slot, and nine credit card slots. You can also order this wallet in brown, if that color is preferred.
When considering gifts for guys, Herschel Supply Co. is one of our favorite brands. Their goods are stylish and well constructed with quality fabrics. They’re also typically designed with simplicity, so the styles appeal to a wide range of men. This duffel bag is the perfect option for weekend getaways and comes in a variety of colors so you can choose a different one for each of your groomsmen. Herschel stands behind the quality of their products with a lifetime product guarantee.
If you’re looking for a truly personalized gift that is sure to make a lasting impression, a custom bobblehead doll is an amazingly unique groomsmen gift. Using whatever photos you’d like as references, this company can create custom caricature figurines, made to look like each groomsman. Each figurine goes through an approval process so you can make sure the final product is exactly to your liking. Order completion takes approximately two to four weeks based on order volume, so make sure to plan ahead.
This ring bearer activity booklet has everything you’ll need to keep your ring bearer occupied during the long wedding day. The wedding day can be a lot of commotion, especially for little kids, so it’s great to have something that will hold their attention.
A personalized ring bearer shirt is a great gift for your ringer bearer that he can wear either under his suit jacket or in place of his dress shirt and suit jacket. The best part about these tees is the customizable back, where you can have your name and wedding date displayed. You can also purchase a fun pair of kids’ sunglasses for him so he feels like a real (cute) security guard. If this shirt is a bit too much for your taste, check out this great ring bear badge instead.
Every ring bearer should look just as fancy as the rest of the bridal party. Well made suit accessories for children can be hard to come by, but this shop does it well. These suspenders are extremely adjustable so sizing will not be an issue.
Brayden is a sock monkey ring bearer and makes a great gift for younger boys, especially if they are fans of The Sock Monkey Family. He comes dressed in a tuxedo jacket and bow tie so he’s also wedding ready. If you plan on gifting your ring bearer a handful of smaller gifts in lieu of one large gift, this would be a great item to include.
Every boy would love to be the star of his own children’s book, especially as a superhero. With this Hallmark book, you can personalize the story’s main character to look just like your ring bearer. The skin tone, eye color, hair color, and hair style are all completely customizable. In this book, your superhero races to the rescue, laughs in the face of danger, and fights for what’s right for over 20 pages – and of course wins in the end. If your ring bearer isn’t into superheroes, this personalized story book has a different storyline and is another great option.
You'll get four of these adorable glasses, perfect for your bridesmaids to sip from on the wedding day and take home with them afterward. The glasses are a standard stemless wine glass size with a modern fun design.