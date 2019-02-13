21 Best Wedding Party Gifts They’ll Actually Appreciate (2019)

These personalized tote bags can be embellished with each of your bridesmaid’s names and make an awesome bridesmaid gift. There are always quite a few things that need to be carried around on the big day (extra makeup, a shawl, a change of shoes), and she’ll need something larger than her evening clutch. The turnaround time on the totes is quick, so you should have these within a week of ordering. The bag is 100 percent cotton canvas, so it is durable as well as attractive. Don’t forget to grab this wedding planning bag or this bride’s bag from the same company for yourself.