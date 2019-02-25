9 Best Wedding Veils With Crystals for Your Big Day (2019)

A small accessory like a wedding veil can go a long way in helping to define your bridal style. The best part about a veil is that it can be a temporary accessory, worn for just a part of your big day. If you’re looking to incorporate a bit of sparkle without overdoing it, your veil is a great way.
We’ve rounded up the top crystal studded veils for you to shop in a variety of lengths and price points.
One way to save some money is to opt for a blusher rather than a full-on veil. It's also less concealing if you prefer a smaller bridal accessory. This simple style has a crystal headband and a classic tulle blusher, perfect for just about any dress.
You can't beat the price on this highly rated wedding veil. It's a beautiful off-white color with ivory undertones, lace appliques, and sewn crystal beads. It's made with high quality materials that make it look much more expensive than the $10 price point.
If you're looking for a statement piece, look no further. This veil features a high-quality illusion tulle with delicate floral French lace appliques along the edge. It's finished with off-white Swarovski crystals. The metal comb is attached to keep the veil in place.
This veil has some beautiful and unique features including scalloped edges, crystal beading, and some sparkly sequins in the mix. It's a great mid-length veil that's available in both white and ivory, depending on the color of your wedding dress.
This simple and sophisticated veil is perfect for a classic bride. While it does have some sparkle, it's not too overwhelming. It sits at fingertip length, which is a great middle length veil that's not too long or too short.
If you're shopping on a budget, this highly rated veil is a great option. It comes in champagne, white, and ivory so you can select the tone that best matches your wedding dress. It can also be ordered in various lengths, depending on your preference.
This veil has hand stitched rhinestones and pearls, with a mixed metal look. This particular designer has tons of wedding veil styles so if you're not a fan of this look, check out some other options here.
This studded veil is inspired by the famous painting, Starry Night. It's a bit more expensive, but has a regal design and is made with very high-quality materials. It usually ships within three to four days, which is great if you've waited until the last minute to complete your bridal outfit with a veil accessory.
Available in both ivory and white, this simple studded veil has a beautiful ribbon edge that helps give it a bit of definition. The look is certainly still simple given the rest of the design - classic tulle, circular crystals and the two-tiered design.