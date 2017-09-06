For working moms who want to continue breastfeeding after their maternity leave ends, you know that a breastpump (and a supportive work environment) is essential to your continued success. But you also need a place to store that precious, precious liquid gold once you’ve pumped it. There’s really no worse feeling than accidentally letting fresh breastmilk spoil. Even if your breastpump came with a small cooler, you may need some extra capacity for a full day at the office or an overnight work trip.

If you haven’t purchased a breastpump yet, check out our roundup of the top 10 best breastpumps. You may also want to take a look at the top 10 best bottles for breastfed babies, as well as the top 10 best bottle warmers.

Below I’ve rounded up the top 10 best breastmilk coolers in a wide range of styles and capacities to meet your breastmilk storage needs—whatever they are.

1. Medela Breastmilk Cooler Set

The Medela Breastmilk Cooler Set is an inexpensive breastmilk cooler and storage container that fits inside the Medela Freestyle and Pump In Style Breastpump Bags. It works great as an extra storage container to keep breastmilk cool after pumping—a great option for moms working outside the home. This product includes four breastmilk bottles with lids for travel or feeding, and it also includes a convenient extra ice pack with a contoured shape that fits perfectly around your bottles. It’s also compatible with the bottles provided with the Swing and Harmony breastpumps.

This breastmilk cooler is on the small side—it holds four bottles, and that’s pretty much it. Some consumers have noted that the ice pack fully thaws after around five or six hours, especially on hot days, so this may not be a great fit if you are going to be far from a fridge/freezer all day long. Some consumers wish that the bag was more versatile so that it could hold food, bottles with nipples or even larger bottles.

Price: $19.99

Pros:

Includes four breastmilk bottles with lids

Fits inside the Medela Freestyle and Pump In Style Breastpump Bags

Convenient extra ice pack with contoured shape to fit around bottles

Cons:

Small, especially for pumping moms who are gone all day or on overnight trips

Ice in pack fully thaws in hot weather after five to six hours

Some consumers wish the bag was more versatile

2. Sarah Wells Lizzy Breast Pump Bag (Navy)

The Sarah Wells Lizzy Breast Pump Bag in Navy is an attractive all-in-one breastpumping bag that is designed to hold any portable breastpump, along with all of your accessories, bottles, etc. It includes an extra pocket to stash your keys, wallet and lip gloss. Some consumers have even found that it holds their laptop as well! The pattern is cute, and the bag is lightweight and super easy to wipe clean. It comes equipped with thermally lined pockets on both sides of the breastpump bag to keep milk cold for up to six hours. When setting up at your pumping station, you don’t even need to take the pump out—just unzip the side of the bag, and you can connect your pump to a power source.

This versatile bag is on the expensive side at $100. Some complaints include that the zippers feel cheaply made and tend to stick, as well as that the stitching may start to come loose after heavy use.

Price: $99.99

Pros:

Attractive bag with stylish pattern

Thermally lined pockets on both sides of the breastpump bag to keep milk cold for up to six hours

Fits all portable breastpumps

Cons:

More expensive

Zippers are plastic and feel cheap

Stitching tends to start ripping after a few months of use

3. Igloo Iceless Thermoelectric Cooler

The Igloo Iceless Thermoelectric Cooler is a hard-sided large capacity cooler that plugs in to keep your breastmilk (or food or other drinks) cool all day long. The price below is for the 26 quart size, but it also comes in a 28 quart size. This product includes an eight-inch-long power cord that plus into any 12 volt DC receptacle for portable use (think your car’s cigarette lighter). This cooler gets as cool as 36 degrees Fahrenheit below the outside temperature, keeping your goodies cool for extended periods of time without the need for ice. It is the perfect cooler for road trips, picnics or other all day or overnight events where you may need to pump and keep the breastmilk at a refrigerated temperature.

This cooler is a bit on the pricey side. It is most likely too bulky for everyday “bringing into the office” use. Consumers have noted that you cannot fill this cooler up all the way to the top due to the motor being placed at the top of the cooler.

Price: $88.65 (24 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Hard-sided iceless cooler with large capacity

Includes eight-inch-long power cord that plugs into any 12V DC receptacle for portable use

Cools down to 36 degrees Fahrenheit below the outside temperature to keep breastmilk cool for a long time

Cons:

Not easily portable for everyday

More expensive

Can’t fill all the way up to the top because of the motor

4. PackIt Freezable Lunch Bag with Zip Closure (Black)

The PackIt Freezable Lunch Bag with Zip Closure is a soft-sided cooler lunch bag that works well as a breastmilk cooler for moms on-the-go. This bag features PackIt’s patented cooling technology, which utilizes freezable gel that is permanently built into the bag. Just throw it in the freezer for 12 hours, and it’s good to go—no need for ice packs. This bag is made from nontoxic polyester canvas and has a food-safe, water-resistant lining. This bag is inexpensive and comes in 32 fun colors and patterns to choose from. This breastmilk storage device features a zip top closure to lock in cool, dry air. It also includes a buckle handle that clips onto totes, backpacks and strollers for hands-free convenience.

Some consumers have complained that the velcro tends to wear out after a while, but that might not be as relevant for this particular model since it includes a zipper closure. This bag is on the small side, so it may not be ideal for overnight trips or moms who pump a ton of milk every day at work. This bag is not designed specifically to hold breastmilk bottles, so your bottles may rattle around inside if they are not tightly packed.

Price: $19.85

Pros:

Features PackIt’s patented cooling technology with freezable gel permanently built into the bag

Made from nontoxic poly canvas and has a food-safe, water-resistant lining

Inexpensive and comes in 32 fun colors/patterns

Cons:

Not designed specifically to hold breastmilk bottles

Smallish

Velcro tends to wear out after a while

5. Mojecto Large Cooler Bag

The Mojector Large Cooler Bag is a roomy soft-sided cooler bag made from heavy duty, high quality materials. It uses high-density thick foam insulation to ensure your items stay cold for a very long time. This product comes in a pretty shiny blue color and includes a sturdy shoulder strap. It has two insulated pockets to keep your breastmilk cold (it also works to keep hot items hot!). It also includes an extra insulated liner in case your first one wears out. This bag comes with a lifetime warranty! This cooler is not intended for loose ice but works with gel ice packs.

Some consumers are disappointed that the bag does not include a hard base for toting heavier items; with very heavy items the soft bottom tends to sag. This bag is very large and roomy—for some consumers the size is too much to make this bag convenient for toting around every day. Some consumers have reported issues with zippers breaking.

Price: $44.98 (36 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Comes with a lifetime warranty

Made from heavy duty, high quality materials such as high-density thick foam insulation

Soft-sided cooler is thickly insulated for maximum cooling

Cons:

No hard liner on bottom of cooler

Some issues with zippers breaking

Can be too large for easy portability

6. Fridge-to-go Insulated Lunch Box with Cooling Panels (Black)

The Fridge-to-go Insulated Lunch Box with Cooling Panels is another popular cooling lunch bag used as a breastmilk cooler by many moms out there. Its innovative design allows you to freeze the whole lunch bag or to take the freezable panels out and freeze them individually. The Fridge-to-go keeps breastmilk or food cold for up to eight hours at a time. The bag is super durable, made from heavy gauge nylon and featuring a sturdy shoulder strap. This lunch box measures 6.75″ x 6.75″ x 8″, but keep in mind that the freezable ice packs will take up some of that space.

This bag is on the small side, especially once you add in the ice packs. One consumer noted that the bag didn’t stay cold for the full eight hours as advertised. Finally, this bag only comes in a plain black version, so it isn’t as stylish as some of the other options.

Price: $39.95

Pros:

You can freeze the whole lunch box or take out the panels and freeze them separately

Keeps breastmilk or food cold for up to eight hours at a time

Made from durable heavy gauge nylon

Cons:

Smallish

One consumer noted that the bag didn’t stay cold for eight hours as advertised

Plain black bag, no other colors or styles offered

7. Skip Hop Grab-and-Go Insulated Double Bottle Bag (Triangles)

The Skip Hop Grab-and-Go Insulated Double Bottle Bag is a super affordable breastmilk cooler bag with an adorable triangle design. You can also pick up a matching Skip Hop changing mat and a Skip Hop wet/dry bag for storing dirty diapers. This bag holds two large bottles or sippy cups, and includes a freezable insulated lining to keep them cold.

Consumers complain about the low storage capacity for breastmilk bottles as compared to other bags. It’s not ideal for longer trips. The strap included is somewhat short. Some consumers have noted that if the ice pack freezes flat, it can make the bag difficult to close.

Price: $9.98 (33 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Inexpensive

Adorable design

Holds two large bottles or sippy cups with insulated lining to keep them cold

Cons:

Low capacity for breastmilk bottles as compared to other bags

Strap included is short

If ice pack freezes flat, the bag is difficult to close

8. JL Childress 6 Bottle Cooler (Black)

The JL Childress 6 Bottle Cooler is a slim breastmilk cooler with an attractive design that comes in three colors. This breastmilk cooler is inexpensive and packs a punch as far as storage capacity, holding up to six standard size bottles. It has a heat-proof, leak-sealed lining, as well as an upper storage compartment where you can stash baby food, feeding utensils and bibs—or anything else you can think of that might come in handy when out and about.

Consumers complain that the shoulder strap isn’t adjustable—it is very long, though, and can be used as a cross-body strap. The materials used are not heavy duty, so this bag may not hold up as well as others. Some consumers have noted the need to include extra ice packs to keep the bottles as cool as desired (which means you cut down on bottle storage capacity).

Price: $15.99

Pros:

Slim, attractive design that comes in three colors

Inexpensive

Holds up to six standard bottles with a heat-proof, leak-sealed lining

Cons:

Shoulder strap is not adjustable

Not made with heavy duty materials

Some consumers feel it needs extra ice packs to keep breastmilk cool enough

9. JJ Cole Bottle Cooler (Stone Arbor)

The JJ Cole Bottle Cooler is a lightweight and stylish breastmilk cooler that comes in 14 fun and cute patterns, including the Stone Arbor pattern in gray and white featured above. This breastmilk cooler is inexpensive at $15, and it features a unique attach-anywhere handle. You can match this cooler to your JJ Cole diaper bag, which is great for moms who love to coordinate. It holds two large bottles and also includes the freezable ice pack you need to keep your breastmilk cool on-the-go.

Some consumers have noted that the freezer pack is small and doesn’t keep bottles cool very long—instead they like to substitute a heartier freezer pack. This bag is on the small side, only holding two large bottles, or perhaps three smaller ones. Consumers complain that if you spill liquid inside the bag, it may leak.

Price: $14.99

Pros:

Inexpensive

Attractive style in 14 colors and patterns

Features an attach-anywhere handle

Cons:

Some consumers note that the freezer pack is cheap

Smallish

Tends to leak if any liquid gets loose inside the bag

10. NorChill Marine Boatbag Soft Cooler

The NorChill Marine Boatbag Soft Cooler is a heavy duty cooler bag featuring a UV resistant PVC tarpaulin shell. It has a heavy duty YKK zipper and fusion welded liner seams to keep it lasting a long time. The shell is made of heavy duty, tear-resistant nylon. Though not designed specifically as a breastmilk cooler, some moms have recommended this bag as the perfect place to stash breastmilk and keep it cool. It has a very large capacity. This bag also comes with a two year warranty from the manufacturer.

This bag is probably too large for working moms to haul back and forth to the office every day, but it would be great for long road trips or other family outings. It’s not designed specifically for breastmilk bottles, so they may rattle around in there if not secured. This bag does not use ice packs but instead uses just plain old ice to keep your breastmilk cool.

Price: $63.29

Pros:

Heavy duty bag features a UV resistant PVC tarpaulin shell

Large capacity

Two year warranty

Cons:

Generally too large for everyday portability

Not designed specifically for breastmilk bottles

No ice packs, need to use regular ice

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.