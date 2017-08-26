‘Game of Thrones’: Has the Season 7 Finale Been Leaked?

HBO

Has the Season 7 finale episode of Game of Thrones been leaked yet? Have hackers released the episode, “The Dragon and the Wolf”?

No, at the time of publication, Season 7 Episode 7, the season finale, has not been leaked.

The question is asked so frequently that a Reddit forum dedicated to leaks and spoilers has a pinned post telling people that no, the episode has not leaked. They have the discussion pinned in order to cut down on the number of new posts made just to ask that question.

There are rumors that the script for the season finale has been leaked, but the episode itself has not. According to Mashable, the sixth data leak by the hacking group “Mr. Smith” included plot summaries and outlines for the final episode. The group demanded about $6.5 million from HBO in Bitcoins in order to not release what it has, but HBO did not pay the ransom. Even people who normally watch leaks have suggested not reading any leaks from this particular group, after the group earlier released the personal details of some of the actors involved in Game of Thrones.

So far in Season 7, two episodes of Game of Thrones were accidentally leaked early by HBO. Episode four was leaked just days before its release. The leak was traced back to Star India and four people from a data-management vendor were arrested. The leak didn’t hurt HBO’s numbers, however. The show was watched by 10.2 million, which was HBO’s highest viewership until Episode 5, Eastwatch, beat it with 10.72 million viewers.

Then HBO Nordic in Spain accidentally made Episode 6 available on-demand early for one hour, where it was quickly downloaded and then shared on torrents, YouTube, Instagram, and many other platforms for anyone who wanted to find it. HBO put out the following statement in response.

We have learned that the upcoming episode of Game of Thrones was accidentally posted for a brief time on the HBO Nordic and HBO España platforms. The error appears to have originated with a third-party vendor and the episode was removed as soon as it was recognized. This is not connected to the recent cyber incident at HBO in the US.

So no, the Season 7 finale episode has not been leaked. Besides, even if it was, the best choice would be to watch it live. This is likely going to be an amazing, extra-long episode that will be best viewed in the highest quality possible. And after all the work HBO has done to give us Game of Thrones, it’s a great idea to support them by viewing the show from one of their platforms.