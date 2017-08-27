How Long Is ‘Rick and Morty’ Season 3 Episode 6 Tonight?

Adult Swim

Rick and Morty continues Season 3 tonight with Episode 6, “Rest and Ricklaxation.” We know from the previews that this is going to be a Rick and Morty adventure, and it looks like things aren’t going to go quite as planned. Every week, some fans ask us if there’s any chance that this week’s episode will be extra long (especially since Sunday night’s other popular show, Game of Thrones, has a tendency to throw in different-length episodes at random.) You may also be wondering about this if you looked at the schedule for tonight and noticed that two back-to-back Rick and Morty episodes are airing this evening. (Note: If you’re here looking for live stream information, visit Heavy’s story here.)

So how long will the episode be?

Tonight’s new Rick and Morty episode 6 will air for its normal length of 30 minutes on Adult Swim, including commercials. So it will begin at 11:30 p.m. Eastern and end at midnight.

The description for the episode is pretty simple: “Rick and Morty need a break.” They’re not giving away anything in that description!

To learn how to watch a live stream of Rick and Morty, check out Heavy’s story here.

If you see a listing for Rick and Morty at 11 p.m. Eastern, it’s not because we’re getting two new back-to-back episodes or because this new episode is extra long. Adult Swim is simply airing the fifth episode of Rick and Morty Season 3, “The Whirly Dirly Conspiracy,” immediately prior to the premiere of Episode 6. So if you want to refresh yourself on what happened last week, tune in 30 minutes early.

If you’re having some trouble waiting for the new episode to premiere, you can always visit AdultSwim.com and catch up on the episodes. Visit the Rick and Morty page here and if you scroll down, you’ll see that all the other episodes are available. But remember: right now only Season 3 premiere is available for free streaming. You’ll need a cable log-in to watch the others.

To get ready for tonight’s episode, you’ll want to watch this preview for the episode first. And check out these spoilers about Season 3 here.

While you’re waiting for the episode to begin, here are some stories about Rick and Morty to help you catch up: