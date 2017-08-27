Katy Perry, VMAs 2017: Red Carpet & Performance Photos

Getty

Katy Perry is the host of tonight’s 2017 MTV Video Music Awards, so wardrobe changes will definitely be in the works. And, we hear that a theme she’s going with tonight is “Space”. In addition to being the host, Perry is also set to perform “Swish Swish” with Nicki Minaj. Perry is also nominated for several awards at tonight’s event – Best Pop Video, Best Collaboration, Best Direction, Best Art Direction, and Best Visual Effects. Recently, Perry was in the news for reconciling with ex-boyfriend Orlando Bloom, so fans are probably hoping to see Bloom somewhere at the VMAs. But, this probably won’t happen during the show. If Bloom is at the event at all, he probably is back stage or going to some kind of after-party with Perry if they are definitely “back together”.

Check out Perry’s best moments throughout the night at the VMAs in the below photos as we update this post throughout the night.

Perry stopped for interviews on the red carpet tonight and warned viewers that she might pee her pants on stage because she is so nervous.

Below, Katy Perry flies in, fresh from outer space, to host the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards. After a short video with a variety of stars, including Kevin Bacon, Perry was slowly lowered to the stage.

Perry went through “her wardrobe” on stage and joked that she liked the pilgrim outfit. During the awkward dialogue, she also was met with near-silence when she pretended not to know about all the horrible news in the world today.

Then, Katy Perry was given a newspaper that said the world is “on fire” right now. Perry seemed to not totally be comfortable with delivering the punchline.