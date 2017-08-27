‘Rick and Morty’ Season 3 Episode 6: What Time & Channel Does It Air Tonight?

Adult Swim

Rick and Morty is back tonight with the sixth episode in Season 3. Last week we got to see a great Jerry and Rick adventure. Now we’re heading into S03E06 with “Rest and Ricklaxation,” a Rick and Morty episode that already sounds hilarious just from the promo. Read on below for more details about tonight and how to watch the newest episode.

After you watch the episode, come back to this story and scroll to the end, taking our poll at the very end of the story. Let us know what you thought!

Here’s everything about tonight’s episode:

DATE: Tonight, Sunday, August 27, 2017

EPISODE 6 AIR TIME: 11:30 p.m. Eastern (10:30 p.m. Central). The episode will be 30 minutes long. Right before the episode airs, Adult Swim will air Season 3 Episode 5, The Whirly Dirly Conspiracy, at 11 p.m. Eastern.

TV CHANNEL: Adult Swim — To find what channel Adult Swim is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel Adult Swim (The Cartoon Network) is on for you.

LIVE STREAM: To watch the episode via live stream, see Heavy’s story here. AdultSwim.com isn’t streaming it this week for free, so this link will give you your best options.

RICK AND MORTY AFTER SHOW: Yes, even Rick and Morty has an aftershow now. It’s called Ricking Morty and it airs at 11:59 p.m. Eastern on AdultSwim.com immediately after Rick and Morty. We’ll be honest.

EPISODE PREVIEW: To get ready for tonight’s episode, you’ll want to watch this preview for the episode first. And check out these spoilers about Season 3 here.

Poll: What Did You Think About the Episode?

After you watch the episode, come back here and tell us what you thought about it.

While you’re waiting for the episode to begin, here are some stories about Rick and Morty to help you catch up: