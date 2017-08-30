Tomi Lahren’s Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Getty

Tomi Lahren, the outspoken 25-year-old conservative pundit, has finally landed at Fox News. Lahren rose to fame as a member of Glenn Beck’s TheBlaze, where she had her own talk show before she was fired for saying she thought women should have legal access to abortion. Lahren, whose success has made her a millionaire, has joined Fox News as a contributor.

At Fox News, Lahren will “primarily” appear on Hannity with Sean Hannity. Her first appearance will be on the August 20 episode of the show. She will also appear on other FNC programs and will take a “signature role” in a new FNC “digital content product” that’s currently in the works, the network said.

1. Lahren Has an Estimated Net Worth of $3 Million

While some sites estimate that Lahren’s net worth is just $500,000, Celebrity Net Worth estimates that her net worth is $3 million.

Lehren was born in Rapid City, South Dakota into a military family and is a graduate of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

In 2010, Lahren was featured in a Rapid City Journal story about teenagers searching for their first jobs. In that interview, she complained that she wasn’t given much advice in school about getting a summer job.

“They do an excellent job of talking about college, but we don’t really get the aspect of how we’re going to pay for it,” Lahren told the Journal. “If employers would take the time to get to know the applicants a little better, they might find they’re a good match for those jobs.”

2. Lahren Was Only 22 When She Got Her First Show at One America News Network

Lahren always loved being in front of the camera and knew that UNLV would help her launch a career as a political pundit. While there, she hosted her own political show called The Scramble. Back home, she interned for South Dakota’s U.S. House Representative, Kiristi Noem.

Lahren told the Rapid City Journal in 2014 that she heard about One America News Network when she Googled “conservative news outlets.” Since it was a new network, she thought that was the place to start a career.

“It was a new network, just on the verge of something big. The Herring family described it as an alternative to Fox News. The values of conservative news balanced with the no-fluff news headlines. It sounded like a perfect fit,” she told the journal.

Lahren said she thought she would just interview for an internship, but was shocked when they offered her her own show. She jumped at the chance and On Point With Tomi Lahren began in August 2014. She was only 22 at the time.

Lahren stayed at OANN for a year before she sought an even bigger audience by joining Glenn Beck’s TheBlaze. There, she hosted Tomi.

3. Lahren Sued Beck for Wrongful Termination in April 2017 & Settled a Month Later

In March 2017, Lahren appeared on The View, where she told the hosts of the ABC show that she supported abortion. “I’m for limited government, so stay out of my guns, and you can stay out of my body as well,” she said.

This didn’t go over well with Beck and TheBlaze. She was suspended and, in April, filed a wrongful termination lawsuit, The New York Times reports. When the suit was filed, the Irving, Texas-based TheBlaze said Lahren was still employed there. Lahren’s lawyer told the Times that she was still being paid, but didn’t have a job and needed permission to find employment elsewhere.

On May 1, The Dallas Morning News reported that Beck and Lahren reached a settlement. The terms of the deal remain confidential, but Lahren was told to pull TheBlaze videos from her Facebook page.

“Ms. Lahren is relieved to have this litigation behind her,” Brian Lauten, Lahren’s lawyer, said in a statement to Morning News. “She looks forward to connecting with her audience and fan base on the pressing political issues facing our country in the days to come.”

“TheBlaze is pleased to announce that the relationship with Tomi Lahren has concluded,” TheBlaze said in a statement. “Ms. Lahren will continue to have access to her social media accounts as has always been the case.”

4. Lahren Joined the Pro-Trump Nonprofit Great America Alliance After Leaving TheBlaze

A few weeks after settling her lawsuit with TheBlaze, Lahren found another job with Great America Alliance, a nonprofit group that supports President Donald Trump’s agenda. She appeared in a TV ad for the group and is prominently featured on a newsletter sign-up page.

“John Tomi Lahren,” the page reads, adding, “If you are tired of the political tantrums and hypocrisy, stand with Tomi Lahren and Great America Alliance today to counter the largest group of whiners the country has ever seen.”

The group announced that Lahren joined its national team, helping to “execute communications and messaging strategies to expand grassroots support of the President’s policies across the country.”

“The liberal establishment and mainstream media continue to fight our President at every turn, so it’s critical for all Americans to step up and do all they can to advance the America First agenda,” Lahren said in a statement. “I’m excited to join the Great America team and continue supporting President Trump and help ensure he can deliver on his promises to the American people.”

In 2016, the group’s sister Super PAC Great America PAC raised $30 million to support Trump.

5. Lahren Is Inspired By Her Family’s Military Service & Says She’s Not Racist

Throughout her career, Lahren has made frequent reference to the members of her family who served in the military as her inspirations. As The New York Times noted in a December 2016 profile, she’s said that her grandfather was a paratrooper in World War II. Her uncle received a Purple Heart for his Vietnam service. Her ex-boyfriend, Navy SEAL Jerad Christian inspired one of her OANN pieces that went viral in 2015.

Lahren has also had to respond to accusations of being racist. She told the Times that she’s not and called the alt-right “disgusting.” She told the Times that she would never be “an advocate, a cheerleader or an apologist for the K.K.K. or any other hate group.”

However, in July 2016, over 56,000 people signed a petition asking TheBlaze to fire her for comparing the Black Lives Matter movement to the KKK in a now-deleted tweet.

In an interview with Marie Claire, Lahren was asked why there weren’t more young, outspoken women in the conservative movement. She said events like her split from TheBlaze didn’t help.

“My message to women is: It’s okay not to toe the party line on every issue,” Lahren told the magazine. “You don’t have to be a puppet or a mouthpiece for your party on every issue. You can be an independent thinker, you can take it issue by issue, and that’s okay. You shouldn’t be told, ‘You can’t sit with us.'”