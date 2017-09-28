Abigail Spencer as Megan Hunt on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Getty

Tonight, a new face will be taking over the role of Megan Hunt on Grey’s Anatomy.

Now that she’s returned after a decade of being missing, Megan will play a crucial role on the show. Not only will she be reunited with her big brother, Owen, but she will have the chance to see her former lover, Nathan Riggs, once again. Small problem: Riggs is dating Meredith. That can only mean one thing– drama, drama, drama.

Read on to learn more about Abigail Spencer, who will be playing Megan on season 14 of Grey’s Anatomy.

1. She Is Replacing Bridget Regan as Megan Hunt

Spencer will be replacing Bridget Regan this season on Grey’s due to a scheduling conflict. According to TVLine, sources say Regan is tied up with commitments to TNT’s The Last Ship, and is unavailable to play the part on Grey’s.

Spencer’s commitments to her own TV show don’t kick off until November, so she’s had time to film the role of Owen’s sister on the legendary hospital drama.

Regan kindly took to Twitter to address the casting change, and to say that she knows Spencer will do a fantastic job. “Thanks for all the love guys! @abigailspencer is an incredible actor, tip top lady and will be a BRILLIANT Megan on #GreysAnatomy 💓💓”

2. She’s Known for Her Leading Role on ‘Timeless’

Spencer held recurring roles on Mad Men and Suits. She also plays the lead role of history professor Lucy Preston on NBC’s Timeless.

Timeless has had a bumpy ride as of late. The show was canceled by NBC after one season on May 10, 2017.

Three days later, Variety announced that the show was actually going to come back for another season. Executive producer Eric Kripke shared the news on Twitter, writing, “The #TimeTeam went back 3 days, and changed history. @nbc picked us up for 10 episodes. Seriously. Airs next summer.”

Its true. NBC canceled #Timeless. We're surprised & upset. Get you a longer response later. Odds are long, but trying to find another home. — Eric Kripke (@therealKripke) May 10, 2017

3. She Will Be on Grey’s for at Least 4 Episodes

According to her IMDB, Spencer will appear in four episodes of the new season: “Ain’t That a Kick in the Head”, “Go Big or Go Home”, “Get Off on the Pain”, and “Break Down the House.” It’s possible she will return for more, especially if the show continues for more seasons.

4. Spencer Is Good Friends with Prince Harry’s Girlfriend and Actress Meghan Markle

Spencer is good friends with Meghan Markle, who has been all over the tabloids recently because she’s dating Prince Harry.

Vanity Fair recently published a feature

about Markle and Harry’s relationship, and interviewed Abigail Spencer, Markle’s close friend and fellow Suits actor, for the article.

Spencer said of her friend, “She’s got warm elegance, though her style is hard to pin down. It’s classy and timeless. When you’re talking to her, you feel like you’re the only person on the planet. And it’s just wonderful to see her so in love.”

5. Spencer Is Not the Only Cast Change This Season

This season of Grey’s Anatomy will bring with it a few changes.

Jerrika Hinton, who playe Stephanie Edwards since season 9, will not be returning this season.

Marika Dominczyk, who played Eliza Minnick and a love interest for Arizona, will also not return– her character was fired in the season 13 finale.

New actors include Stefania Spampinato, who will play the role of Andrew DeLuca’s sister Carina.