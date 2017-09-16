‘Alaskan Bush People’: Ailing Ami Brown’s Daughter Rain Posts New Message

The Discovery Channel

The Alaskan Bush People have been staying in Los Angeles where matriarch Ami Brown was undergoing chemotherapy and radiation treatment for lung cancer. In recent weeks, several reports have indicated that Brown’s condition has worsened, with some outlets going so far as to report that she is on her deathbed. However, the Brown family has not given an official update on Ami’s health in recent weeks.

According to Radar Online, Brown is in “grave condition” with only a 3 percent chance of survival.

“She is confined to a hospital bed at UCLA medical center, surrounded by her adoring family.”

Ami’s children have been trying to stay positive during these trying times, knowing that they could lose their mom. Recently, Rain Brown has been posting words of encouragement for herself and for others on social media. Her messages of hope have been very well-received by her 19,000+ followers. Rain even has a name for her posts: “Rain-spiration!”

“If you missed a chance that’s ok, just don’t miss the next one looking back at the mistake you’ve already made, start again. If you’ve done wrong it’s ok but it’s not ok to know that what you’re doing is wrong and keep doing it. It’s ok not to be ok, it’s ok to be depressed and nervous but what isn’t ok? It’s not ok to burry yourself is those dark emotions, it’s not ok to look at yourself and say it’s too late for me, it is never too late, I want you to get off your phone or computer and get up and hug someone you love and tell them you love them because you never know if one day they might be diagnosed with cancer, you get up and you tell them how you feel be it a friend a lover or a family member every chance you get you tell them what they mean to you, and you make a change. Let’s all celebrate today and make it a new day! It doesn’t matter if the day is over you start from this moment and make it better! #startagain #stayhappy #staystrong #love #rain-spiration.”

The new season of Alaskan Bush People has not yet started filming. The Brown family has been focused on Ami’s health and has not made a decision as to when they will continue on with the show.

Alaskan Bush People Season 7, episode 16, will air on Thursday, September 21, on The Discovery Channel.