‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Season 5 Premiere Time & Channel

John P Fleenor / FOX

Andy Samberg and the rest of the Brooklyn Nine-Nine crew are back for the fifth season of the Fox sitcom. The season premiere, titled “The Big House Part 1,” airs at 9:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, September 26, 2017. This time, the team will have to prove Jake and Rosa are innocent after they were convicted of a crime and framed by their idol in the season four finale.

At the end of season four, Rosa (Stephanie Beatriz) and Jake (Samberg) were found guilty of crimes committed by Lt. Melanie Hawkins (Gina Gershon) and her corrupt team. Now, it’s up to the rest of the Nine-Nine to prove them innocent. In the season premiere, Amy (Melissa Fumero) is surprised to see that Jake is bonding with his cellmate. Meanwhile, Rosa has Holt (Andre Braugher) and Terry (Terry Crews) pulling off favors for her.

In a post-season interview with Entertainment Weekly, co-creator Dan Goor said the conviction was the only way to end the fourth season. Now, they have to work themselves out of the hole.

“We had had this idea from the start of this season, that there would be an end arc like this, but we just didn’t know where we were going to end it,” Goor explained. “We knew it would end with a trial, and we knew it would end with a verdict, but there was a version which was like, ‘Should the verdict come back, and you don’t know what it is, and that’s the cliffhanger?’ But at the end of the day, it just felt like the only way to go.”

PREMIERE DATE: Tuesday, September 26, 2017

TIME: 9:30 p.m. ET

CHANNEL: Fox (To find out what channel Fox is for you, click here to go to TVGuide.com and click “change” next to “Provider.”)

EPISODE DESCRIPTION: “The Big House Part 1” – “In the Season 5 premiere, Jake and Rosa assimilate to their new lives behind bars, but both cope in very different ways. Jake bonds with his cellmate and is forced to join a prison gang led by a notorious inmate. Meanwhile, in the women’s prison, Rosa puts Holt and Terry to the test by having them complete outrageous favors for her. Back in the precinct, Amy and Charles are doing all they can to exonerate their colleagues.”

CAST:

Andy Samberg as Jake

Stephanie Beatriz as Rosa

Terry Crews as Terry

Melissa Fumero as Amy

Joe Lo Truglio as Charles

Chelsea Peretti as Gina

Andre Braugher as Holt

Dick Blocker as Hitchcock

Joel McKinnon Miller as Scully

CREDTIS:

Created by Dan Goor & Michael Schur

Executive Producers: Dan Goor, Michael Schur, David Miner, Phil Lord, Chris Miller & Luke Del Tredici