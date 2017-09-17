How Many Episodes of ‘Rick and Morty’ Are Left in Season 3?

Adult Swim

Now that episode eight of Rick and Morty is airing tonight, fans are wondering just how many episodes of the show are left this season. Unfortunately, knowing this answer will make you really want to turn to a camera and yell, “wubba lubba dub dub!” Because the truth will cause any fan to feel like they’re in great pain. :(

Rick and Morty only has 10 episodes in Season 3. The finale episode will air on October 1, 2017. It will be called “The Rickchurian Mortydate.”

So yes, this means that counting tonight’s epiosde, there are only three episodes left in Season 3. And after that, we’ll likely be waiting another year-and-a-half to two years for a fourth season.

Sad to think there is only like 3 episodes left of this season pic.twitter.com/FcjCGY2LXm — Oli-Wan Kenobi (@TheStenkilde) September 12, 2017

Believe me, I feel your pain.

Season 1 had 11 episodes and Season 2 had 10 episodes, so this is in line with previous seasons. But if you thought there were more episodes in this season, that’s because we were originally told that there were.

Back in December, during a Magic City Comic Con panel, Dan Harmon had said there were going to be 14 episodes in Season 3. Then on June 29 during the Rick and Morty special live stream event with Harmon and Justin Roiland, Harmon said there would be 10 episodes.

I’m still holding out this tiny shred of hope that we’ll be surprised with a few extra episodes we weren’t expecting. Why did Harmon say there were 14 episodes originally, but now there aren’t? However, this tiny shred of hope is unlikely to happen. Brace yourself for a 10 episode season that ends on October 1. It’s pretty much a sure bet at this point that the finale will happen then.