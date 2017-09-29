‘Marvel’s Inhumans’ Season 1 Premiere: What Time & Channel Is It On Tonight?

ABC/Marvel

After promises of a movie, then after their appearance on Agents of SHIELD, Marvel’s Inhumans are finally coming to life with their own TV series. Marvel’s Inhumans centers on the drama of the Inhuman Royal Family, led by Black Bolt and his wife Medusa. But his rule is challenged by his brother Maximus. The series kicks off at 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday, September 29, 2017 with a two-hour premiere. Read on for a preview and a taste of the series.

The Inhumans are an alien race in the Marvel Universe. They live on the dark side of the Moon and get their powers from a special Inhuman gene. Their powers are revealed after going through the Terrigenesis Mist process. However, some, like Maximus (Iwan Rheon) lose their Inhuman gene after the process. This doesn’t stop Maximus from trying to kick his brother Black Bolt (Anson Mount) off the throne. When Black Bolt and other members of the Royal Family refuse to kneel before Maximus, they head off to earth.

Marvel and ABC have struggled to fight a wave of negative publicity and awful critical responses. At Comic-Con in July, the trailer was laughed at because of the poor special effects. Then the IMAX release of the first two episodes was a disaster. It holds a seven percent fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The one-week theatrical release earned just $2.8 million worldwide. The IMAX release was also shorter than the version shown on ABC tonight. To top it all off, the series is being run by Scott Buck, who also ran the critically drubbed first season of Iron First.

Inhumans is the third Marvel series for ABC, following Agents of SHIELD and the two-season series Agent Carter. Another SHIELD spin-off, Marvel’s Most Wanted, was planned, but ABC didn’t pick it up.

SEASON PREMIERE DATE: Friday, September 29, 2017

TIME: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV CHANNEL: ABC – To find your local ABC affiliate, click here.

EPISODE DESCRIPTION: “Behold… The Inhumans/Those Who Would Destroy Us” – “A divisive conflict erupts between Black Bolt and Maximus, brothers with different visions for the future of their people in the series premiere of this adventure series about stranded members of the Royal Family trying to reunite and return home.”

CAST:

Anson Mount as Black Bolt

Serinda Swan as Medusa

Ken Leung as Karnak

Eme Ikwuakor as Gorgon

Isavelle Cornish as Crysral

Ellen Woglom as Louise

Iwan Rheon as Maximus

Lockjaw as himself

CREDITS:

Created by Scott Buck

Executive Producers: Roel Reiné, Alan Fine, Stan Lee, Joe Quesada, Jim Chory, Jeph Loeb and Scott Buck