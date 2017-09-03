‘Psycho Wedding Crasher’: Meet the Cast of Lifetime’s New Movie

Getty

This weekend’s new Lifetime movie is the thriller Psycho Wedding Crasher, starring Glee actress Heather Morris as Jenna, a woman desperate to have her own wedding to escape the clutches of her abusive aunt. Will she find the right man and see her dreams come true? We’ll have to watch the movie to find out. It debuts on Sunday, September 3 at 8:00 p.m. ET. Read on for a preview of the movie and to meet the cast.

It turns out that the titular Psycho Wedding Crasher isn’t the abusive aunt, but Jenna! She’s spent her whole live watching Aunt Daisy (Joan Van Ark) make wedding dresses for other people’s weddings. Jenna knows that getting married would be her way of escaping Daisy, so she’s really happy when she meets the man of her dreams – Glenn (Jason Cermak). However, Glenn is about to get married to Marci (Fiona Vroom)! Rather than just move on and try to find another man, Jenna decides she has to marry Glenn, even if she has to kill Marci to do it.

The film is not advertised as “based on a true story.” It was written by Dick Bruna and Manny Dearest writer Bryan Dick, from a story by Lifetime movie veterans Ken Sanders and Daniel West. Director David Langlois also helmed The Hot Karl (2001) and Shattered Souls (2002).

Now, let’s meet the main cast of Psycho Wedding Crasher.

Heather Morris as Jenna Kravitz

Heather Morris stars as Jenna Kravitz, the titular “psycho wedding crasher” who is desperate to marry Glenn, even though he’s about to marry another woman. Morris is best known for playing Brittany on Glee from 2009 to 2015. She has also starred in Spring Breakers and Comedy Bang! Bang!. She had an uncredited cameo in the GLOW pilot. You can follow Morris on Instagram.

Fiona Vroom as Marci Belle

Fiona Vroom stars as Marci Belle, the poor woman who has chosen to marry Glenn. Vroom is an experienced Lifetime movie actress, having appeared in Death of a Vegas Showgirl and Manny Dearest. Her other credits include Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency, The Man in the High Castle, Power Rangers, Van Helsing and Star Trek Beyond. You can follow here on Instagram here.

Jason Cermak as Glenn Cooper

My cutest co-star ever Gidget just rolled off of "Wonder" playing Julia Roberts' character's dog. A post shared by Jason Cermak (@jasoncermak) on May 25, 2017 at 9:14pm PDT

Jenna is in love with Glenn so much that she won’t let him marry Marci. Jason Cermak, who you might recognize as Sgt. Mansdale on CBS’ Zoo, stars as Glenn. His other credits include appearances on Fargo, Imaginary Mary and Delmer & Marta. He is also a regular in TV movies, starring in Where’s My Baby?, Death of a Vegas Showgirl, Eat, Play, Love and Framed For Murder: A Fixer Upper Mystery. You can follow Cermak on Instagram.

Joan Van Ark as Aunt Daisy

Joan Van Ark stars as Aunt Daisy. She will look familiar to longtime TV fans, since she starred in Knots Landing and The New Temperatures Rising Show. Comic book fans know her as the voice of Spider-Woman in the short-lived Spider-Woman 1979-1980 series. Other recent credits include Pretty The Series, Dallas, Watercolor Postcards and The Young and the Restless. She also appeared in two episodes of M*A*S*H.

PREMIERE DATE: Sunday, September 3, 2017

TIME: 8 p.m. ET

OTHER AIRINGS:

Monday, September 4 at 12:02 a.m. ET

CHANNEL: Lifetime (To find out what channel Lifetime is for you, click here to go to TVGuide.com and change your provider under “TV Listings.”)

PLOT: “Since she started working as a dressmaker for her Aunt Daisy, Jenna has seen dozens of brides getting happily married in her gorgeous wedding gowns. Jenna longs to have a white wedding of her own and to find a handsome man who will take her away from her abusive Aunt. When Jenna meets bride-to-be Marci and boyfriend Glenn, she realizes Glenn is the man of her dreams and now she will stop at nothing to have him all to herself and to make her dreams come true… even if she has to kill the bride!”

CREDITS:

Directed by David Langlois

Written by Dick Bruna & Bryan Dick

Story by Ken Sanders & Daniel West

Executive Producers: Tom Berry, Breanne Hartley & Ken Sanders

Producers: Gilles LaPlante & Nicole Reed

Production Companies: Pender Street Pictures 4, Entertainment Partners Canada & Reel One International