‘Rick and Morty’ Season 3 Episode 9: What Time & Channel Does It Air Tonight?

Rick and Morty is back tonight with the ninth episode in Season 3, “The ABCs of Beth.” Last week we got to see Morty’s Mind Blowers and learn that Rick has been deleting a lot of Morty’s memories, including some pretty funny moments when Rick made some silly mistakes. When Morty found out, he wasn’t too happy about it either. Now it looks like we may get some more background on Rick and Beth’s history, which is something fans have been wanting to see for a long time. Read on below for more details about tonight and how to watch the newest episode.

Here’s everything about tonight’s episode:

DATE: Tonight, Sunday, September 24, 2017

EPISODE 9 AIR TIME: 11:30 p.m. Eastern (10:30 p.m. Central). The episode will be 30 minutes long. Right before the episode airs, Adult Swim will air Season 3 Episode 8, Morty’s Mind Blowers, at 11 p.m. Eastern.

TV CHANNEL: Adult Swim — To find what channel Adult Swim is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel Adult Swim (The Cartoon Network) is on for you.

LIVE STREAM: To watch the episode via live stream, see Heavy’s story here. AdultSwim.com isn’t streaming it this week for free, so this link will give you your best options.

EPISODE PREVIEW: To get ready for tonight’s episode, you’ll want to watch this preview for the episode first.

