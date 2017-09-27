WATCH: New-Look Steven Seagal Backs Putin, Criticizes NFL Players

Steven Seagal is making headlines in America once again after he took aim against NFL players who protest the national anthem by taking knees before games.

Seagal, appearing on Wednesday’s episode of Good Morning Britain, called the protest tactic “disgusting” during the interview with Piers Morgan.

“I believe in free speech, I believe everyone is entitled to their own opinion,” Seagal explained. “But I don’t agree they should hold the U.S hostage by taking a venue where people are tuning in to watch a football, imposing their political views. I think it’s outrageous, I think it’s a joke, it’s disgusting.”

Seagal was sporting a new look since most Americans last saw him. The actor was speaking from Moscow with glasses, dyed black hair and a black robe. In November 2016, Seagal was granted Russian citizenship by President Vladimir Putin and has maintained a friendship with the leader that’s “lasted for decades,” Vanity Fair wrote.

Also during the interview, Seagal called the U.S. investigation into Russia’s tampering of the 2016 presidential election “stupid,” saying it’s a clear diversion to distract the public.

“Lets be really honest, every country is involved in espionage,” Seagal said. “However, for anyone to think that Vladimir Putin had anything to do with fixing the elections or even that the Russians have that kind of technology is stupid.”

Seagal continued with his political comments, defending President Donald Trump by saying he’s been the victim of enemies conspiring to attack him.

“We have these Democrats that have this whole other agenda to kind of — when I say Democrats it’s not just the Democrats, but there are this whole group of left of Obama-ites and people that feel they should overthrow Trump and any decisions he makes, anything he tries to do,” Seagal said. “He gets blocked often from the enemies within, so it’s very difficult for him to do anything.”

In March 2014, Seagal described Putin as “one of the great living world leaders,” adding that he considered him as a brother.

But for most social media users, the story was Seagal’s new appearance. Many took to Twitter to comment on his new look, some saying he looks like a movie villain. Here are some of the best memes and reactions from Seagal’s morning show appearance:

