‘The Goldbergs’ Season 5 Premiere Time & Channel

ABC/Greg Gayne

The Goldbergs is once again kicking off a new season with a tribute to a 1980s John Hughes classic. This time, it’s Weird Science, with Barry and Adam trying to build the perfect girlfriend, just like in the movie. The fifth season of The Goldbergs kicks off on ABC at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, September 27. Read on for a preview of the new episode and season.

Last season kicked off with a tribute to The Breakfast Club. The show has also paid tribute to Ferris Beuller’s Day Off, Dirty Dancing and Risky Business, as well as dozens other movies and shows Adam has mentioned throughout the show.

In “Weird Science,” the A-plot finds Barry struggling to find a new girlfriend after Lainey said she was leaving high school early to start college in Georgia. So he enlists his nerdy younger brother Adam to create a girlfriend for him. Meanwhile, Beverly and Murray learn that their daughter Erica’s college roommate is also named Erica. As expected, Beverly has a hard time letting her only daughter go.

Barry’s relationship with Lainey is being put on the back-burner this season, as AJ Michalka will no longer be a series regular.

“That relationship between Barry and Lainey was really important, especially in grounding [Barry],” executive producer Adam F. Goldberg told TVLine. “I loved exploring the idea of what happens when a guy like Barry is madly in love and has a serious girlfriend. But [with] these family shows, the kids grow up, and all the dynamics eventually change, and that’s one that had to change.”

PREMIERE DATE: Wednesday, September 27, 2017

TIME: 8 p.m. ET.

CHANNEL: ABC (To find your local ABC affiliate, click here.)

EPISODE DESCRIPTION: “Weird Science” – “Beverly and Murray move Erica into college where her roommate is also named Erica. Later, Beverly has a hard time letting go and ends up sleeping over in the dorm, much to Erica’s dismay. Meanwhile, Adam tries to give Barry the perfect girlfriend, even trying to build one like in the movie Weird Science, as he embarks into his senior year, on the season premiere of The Goldbergs.”

CAST:

Wendi McLendon-Covey as Beverly, Adam’s mom

Sean Giambrone as Adam

Jeff Garlin as Murray, Adam’s dad

Troy Gentile as Barry, Adam’s older brother

Hayley Orrantia as Erica, Adam’s older sister

George Segal as Pops, Adam’s maternal grandfather

AJ Michalka as Lainey, Barry’s girlfriend and Erica’s best friend

Sam Lerner as Geoff, Barry’s friend and Erica’s boyfirend

Patton Oswalt as Narrator

CREDITS:

Created by Adam F. Goldberg

Executive Producers: Adam F. Goldberg, Doug Robinson, Seth Gordon, Alex Barnow, Marc Firek, David Guarascio and David Katzenberg