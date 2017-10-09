WATCH: Neil Patrick Harris Sings National Anthem Before Yankees-Indians Game

While many know him for his acting, Neil Patrick Harris got a chance to showcase his singing ability before Game 3 of the American League Divisional Series.

NPH impressed the sold-out crowd at Yankee Stadium with his rendition of the national anthem before first pitch at the Cleveland Indians and Yankees game Sunday. He held his hand over his heart while looking to the outfield at a military presentation of the American flag.

Watch a video of NPH’s performance of the national anthem below:

NPH has had a few singing roles in movies, musicals, TV shows and on Broadway in the past. He sang in numerous musicals and even won the 2014 Tony Award for the Best Leading Actor in a Musical for his role in Hedwig and the Angry Inch on Broadway.

NPH has also sang a few songs as Barney Stinson on How I met Your Mother. His performance of “Nothing Suits Me Like a Suit” climbed as high as No. 50 on the U.K. music charts. He was also part of a cover of Aerosmith’s “Dream On” on Glee: The Music, Volume 3 Showstoppers in 2010. That single reached as high as No. 26 on the U.S. charts.

When NPH hosted the 2012 Tony Awards, he performed a medley of songs from Broadway Shows live on stage.