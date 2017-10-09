‘Supergirl’ Season 3 Premiere: What Time & Channel Is ‘Girl of Steel’ On Tonight?

Bettina Strauss/The CW

The third season of Supergirl finally starts tonight with “Girl of Steel.” Kara is going through an existential crisis, now that Mon-El is gone and she sees no use in pretending to be Kara Danvers. Meanwhile, Alex and Maggie are about to tie the knot, if Alex could just get out of her own way. “Girl of Steel” starts at 8:00 p.m. ET on Monday, October 9. Read on for a preview of the episode and the upcoming season.

In “Girl of Steel,” Kara is still dealing with the loss of Mon-El and her decision in “Nevertheless, She Persisted” to release lead into the air to drive the Daxamites from Earth. In the process, she made Earth inhospitable for her own boyfriend. On the other hand, her adoptive sister Alex is about to get married to Maggie, but Alex is going to drop a secret before their nuptials.

Lena Luthor is also facing problems of her own. Capitalist Morgan Edge (Adrian Pasdar of Heroes fame) will be stepping on her toes and is a new Supergirl villain.

“Adrian is killing it,” Melissa Benoist, who plays Kara, told Entertainment Weekly. “He’s maniacal in a Wall Street way. He’s very manipulative and whip smart and just a sharp businessman. Edge and Supergirl look at each other as playthings. Neither one is threatened by the other, but both have a mutual hatred for each other.”

As for the Kryptonian baby we saw being sent to Earth just before Krypton was destroyed in “Nevertheless, She Persisted,” it appears that this is Reign, a relatively new character who first appeared in the comics in 2012. She’s a biological weapon created by Kryptonians who fought Supergirl, hoping that she would join her on a path of destruction. She’s played by Odette Annable (Cloverfield).

EPISODE DESCRIPTION: “Girl of Steel” – “Kara (Melissa Benoist) deals with the loss of Mon-El (Chris Wood) by focusing all her energy on being Supergirl and the mysterious new threat against National City. Alex (Chyler Leigh) confesses a secret to Maggie (guest star Floriana Lima) about their impending nuptials. A citizen of National City has a mysterious connection to Kara, and Lena (Katie McGrath) makes a bold move. Jesse Warn directed the episode with story by Andrew Kreisberg and teleplay by Robert Rovner and Caitlin Parrish (#301).”

CAST:

Melissa Benoist as Kara Danvers/Supergirl

Mehcad Broooks as James Olsen

Chyler Leigh as Alex Danvers

Jeremy Jordan as Winn Schott

David Harewood as J’onn J’onzz/Martian Manhunter

Floriana Lima as Maggie Sawyer

Katie McGrath as Lena Luthor

Guest Stars

Odette Annable as REign

Erica Durance as Alura Zor-El

Calista Flockhart as Cat GRant

Yael Groblas as Gayle Marsh/Psi

Adrian Pasdar as Morgan Edge

Supergirl developed by Greg Berlanti, Ali Adler & Andrew Kreisberg; Based on characters created by Jerry Seigel and Joe Schuster