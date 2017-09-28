Top 10 Best Superman Costumes for Halloween 2017

Amazon/Rubie's Costume Co.

When you make the decision to wear a Superman costume for Halloween, you assent to the responsibility that comes with portraying the legendary character. With great strength comes great responsibility. It is, perhaps, even a solemn duty.

On the other hand, it could be…that you’re just goofin’ and you thought it would be fun! You were right! You’re gonna get the looks whenever and wherever you wear the classic red and blue with the big “S.” And if it’s a little guy sporting the cape? Even better, because a tiny Superman is a great thing in a small package.

With this list of the Top 10 Best Superman Costumes for Halloween, we’ve put a superhuman focus on options. For example, here you’ll find just a cape (easy, no-fuss costume), or a full one piece with rippling abs (for the guy who really wants to assume the character), or a kid’s costume that comes with not one, but four iconic superhero looks. Heck, we know that you might even need a special wingman on Halloween, so check out this super piece that will turn your mild mannered pooch into Superdog. (Or for even more pet costume options, take a look at this great list of the Top 10 Best Small Dog Halloween Costumes.) But for the men of steel and the boys of steel looking for a great Superman Costume for Halloween, we’ve got you covered. Which version of Superman do you want to rep? There’s the classic Superman. The DC Comics Superman. The Man of Steel Superman. We’ve got your cape-covered back. Now go! Save the planet, and look great at that Halloween party!

Super Men Costumes

1. Adult Superman Dawn of Justice Jumpsuit Costume

A great, updated Superman look, as this piece is based on the Dawn of Justice version of our favorite son from Krypton. It’s a printed fiber filled jumpsuit and it comes with the Velcro-attached cape and the boot covers. (Note: they’re not boots. They fit over the shoes or boots that you supply.) This great Superman Halloween costume is from Rubie’s so it’s officially licensed and, as Rubie’s tells us, it’s got the patented muscle-chest technology. Or, put another way, you’ll look ripped in this thing. If you want to take your Superman game up a level, you can check out this Collector’s Edition with the four piece foam chiseled muscles, or this Grand Heritage version, which is stretch knit.

Price: $29.01-$59.98 (depending on size selected)

2. Rubie’s Deluxe Embroidered Superman Cape

When you prefer to not go to a planetary amount of trouble getting gussied for Halloween, you will definitely want to consider this cape. It’s based on the Man of Steel version of Superman — that is, the cape is on the longer side, which is totally cool. It’s got a clasp closure and, judging by the reviews, the overall piece is amazing. In fact, the nearly 300 reviews average out to a 4.8 out of 5 stars. Besides the quality manufacturing and the heavy weight of this cape, reviewers also point out the beauty of the embroidered “S” on the piece. All told, it’s a great looking item at a great price and it’s super easy to rep.

Price: $19.32

3. Superman Muscle Chest Top with Cape

We know there are those of you out there who long to be Superman, yet you don’t long to jump into a jumpsuit. This is the piece for you. You can wear whatever super looking pants, shorts, jammies, etc., you want on the bottom half. Meanwhile, the top half is all muscle, sinew and style. The cape is removable and the belt is printed onto the shirt. It’s polyester and hand washing is recommended (and, depending on what sort of super deeds you’ll be performing, necessary). Another option, from a different version of Superman (the Man of Steel) is this Muscle Top, also by Rubie’s, which is officially licensed. It looks like it’s a bit deeper blue (we don’t have X-ray eyes) and the shoulder pads seem a bit more pronounced.

Price: $18.93-$102.87 (depending on size selected)

4. DC Comics Superman Costume T-Shirt With Cape

This may be the most simple Superman costume of the list, as it’s a simple screen print t-shirt with an attached cape. Think of the possibilities here: you can wear it to work, underneath your regular clothes, and then – just at the right moment – you unbutton your regular shirt just enough to reveal the top of the big “S.” So, in a way, this is a sort of Clark Kent and Superman piece. But later, just when the time is right, you completely shed your regular top half, revealing the full costume and cape! Expect gasps. If you’d like to go with the same type of ensemble in a different Superman version, check out this Dawn of Justice look, which is in the same price range.

Price: $13.17-$36.99 (depending on size selected)

5. Superman Relaxed One Piece

This one-piece speaks in the soothing tongue of Kryptonian to me because it’s a relaxed super hero outfit. And who says Superman can’t occasionally feel a little looser and a little less constricted than usual? This Rubie’s piece is officially licensed and it comes in small, medium and large. For those of you who may want an even roomier version, check out this Man of Steel plus size jumpsuit (with the cut abs, of course). If you want to go full laissez-faire Supes, maybe this Superman hoodie is your joint. So while you’re leaping tall buildings in a single bound, you’ll be doing it very comfortably.

Price: $25.90-$101.52 (depending on size selected)

6. DC Comics Deluxe Muscle Chest Superman Costume

As with all Rubie’s Costume Company character-based costumes, this one is officially licensed. It’s the classic Superman look, with bold, deep blue, red and yellow. While we know you won’t need it, this piece does feature Rubie’s patented muscle-chest technology, so you will look thoroughly ripped as you…answer the door to serve candy to three year olds (or whatever you’ll be doing). It’s a one-piece jumpsuit and is available in small (34-to-36 inch jacket size), medium (38-to-40) and large (42-to-44). The boot tops (not real boots, they just go over your own super boots that you’ll supply), belt and cape are all included.

Price: $28.57-$121.79 (depending on size selected)

Super Boy Costumes

7. Rubies Man of Steel Deluxe Superman Children’s Costume

This one’s got that great, very tough and contemporary look from the Man of Steel version of Superman. This Deluxe Superman Children’s Costume features a muscle chest, so the rippling abs, chest and arms will be impressing everyone. It’s a one piece jumpsuit with attached boot covers and a removable cape. Note that it does not come with shoes or boots — they’re simply boot covers that will sit over the little super hero’s kicks. There are great size options here: from toddler to small, medium and large. Before you buy, make sure you take a good look at the very simple size chart. Lots of great reviews on this one!

Price: $19.95-$24.69 (depending on size selected)

8. Super Kiddos Superhero Cape and Mask Set for Kids

This may be the bargain of the list…and the one that will make you a super hero to your kid! Check out all the swag in this entry: four capes and four masks (Superman, Iron Man, Spiderman and Batman); three sheets of superhero stickers (each sheet features between 17-25 stickers); one sheet of temporary tattoos (21 tattoo on the sheet). It’s great for giving your masked marvel all sorts of options or, if he or she is feeling super generous, it’s a terrific buy for a party. No surprise that it’s Super Kiddos’ number 1 bestseller in boys costumes, girls costumes and role play and dress up. The manufacturer says that it’s great for all ages, as the capes and masks are adjustable and will fit most. As one reviewer (our of more than 650 very positive reviews!) said: “When your kid opens this box, (he or she) will be overloaded with super hero gear — it will feel like Christmas!”

Price: $19.99

9. Superhero or Princess Cape and Mask Set

While it doesn’t have the extensive variety of the eighth entry in the list, this is a combo that any pint-sized fighter for truth and justice will love. Like a few of the other pieces on the list, this one is really great for simplicity: a cape and a mask. But you know that the little ones who’ll be wearing this will feel like they’re shielded in all sorts of super hero gear. This set, from So Sydney, is very popular with the reviewers (more than 330 reviews) who give it a 4.5 star average. It’s best for children between three and 10 years old. It’s got a Velcro closure at the neck and the cape is a double-layered satin material.

Price: $12.97

10. Super DC Heroes Deluxe Muscle Chest Child’s Superman

This is a great look for the young ones, and you have plenty of options. It starts with the toddlers (as pictured) and then runs to small, medium and large. The biggest size says it tops out for a little super person who weighs up to 90 pounds. Again, this is a piece that requires a careful eye as you look at the size chart (which is very easy to understand). This Superman Halloween costume for kids is officially licensed by Rubie’s. It’s all polyester with the exception of the trim and it includes the cape, the jumpsuit and the boot tops — shoes are not included. If you need a bit more insight, check out all the reviews, many of which include photos supplied by other super peeps.

Price: $26.99

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.