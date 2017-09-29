Amazon/Rubie's Costume Co.

It makes perfect sense that the Wonder Woman costume for Halloween is the hottest costume for this year’s trick-or-treat. Everyone knows who Wonder Woman is. After all, she’s been fighting for good since she appeared in All Star Comics #8 in 1941. She moved from the funnies to television, most memorably when she was portrayed by Lynda Carter in the appropriately titled Wonder Woman series from 1975 to 1979. But let’s face it. It’s probably more accurate to say that the biggest reason for Wonder Woman’s popularity now is the (also appropriately titled) 2017 blockbuster film, Wonder Woman. By summer’s end, the movie had done more than $800 million in box office. Popular! And proof of your excellent taste for wanting to rep Double W for Halloween! But a question: which Wonder Woman are you going for?

As you can see, movie Wonder Woman (portrayed by Gal Gadot, right) wears a decidedly different uni than t.v. Wonder Woman. And as you’ll see in the list, the styles of costumes don’t always sync up perfectly with one of the two template Wonder Women. Sometimes it’s a mash-up of both, sometimes it’s just something that a designer thought looked good. But here’s the important detail on this: it doesn’t matter! You’ll look good in any version, and we’ve rounded up the Top 10 Best Wonder Woman Costumes for Halloween.

1. Adult Dawn of Justice Deluxe Wonder Woman Costume

We’re starting the list with what might be the most popular Wonder Woman look this year. This is the Justice League version of the Woman’s style andt was actually first unveiled, cinematically, by Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman in the 2016 film Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice. Whereas the Wonder Woman style popularized by the 1970s t.v. show featured a very red, white and blue theme, the Justice League colors are based more on ancient Roman battle gear, which was usually made of layered leather. This terrific looking women’s Wonder Woman costume is polyester that’s foam padded for the red and gold corset style top. It has clear illusion straps and a blue skirt with gold trim and an attached pair of shorts. The costume also includes padded forearm gauntlets, which are attached to fingerless faux brown leather gloves. There’s also a gold arm band, a tiara and the knee high red and gold boot toppers (which have a stirrup that secures them under your own shoes or boots). As an alternative, you could go for these Wonder Woman boots, which get rave reviews. Your look will be so popular, you may need a shield. An alternative costume with larger size options — and from the same JL style — is this Dawn of Justice Wonder Woman Costume Plus. Happy Wonder Womanween.

Price: $38.16-$141.05 (depending on size selected)

2. Secret Wishes Deluxe Wonder Woman Costume

Two quick things to point out about this one: it’s the old school style (patterned more after the t.v. series version of Wonder Woman) and it’s definitely an adult Halloween costume. Like all costumes from Rubie’s, this one is officially licensed. It features a strapless mini dress, a red cape, tiara, arm cuffs and boot tops (which cover your boots, they aren’t boots themselves). You could leave the boot tops at home and go with some actual Wonder Woman style boots like these. Take a look at the review section, because there are plenty of photos that reviewers included. Some of them mentioned the skirt length, so you could go with some sassy fishnet stockings or some cotton stretchy bike style shorts.

Price: $24.91-$160.40 (depending on size selected)

3. DC Comics Wonder Woman T-Shirt With Cape and Headband

We’re moving into a simpler style of Wonder Woman Halloween costume because there are some of you who want to rep the Woman but don’t lean toward the cosplay. This T-shirt with cape and headband is an extraordinarily popular item – almost 1,900 reviews. Of course, it’s got the Wonder Woman print (in old school style) and it’s got an attached cape. The headband is an elastic foam piece. You can get some great real-life views if you look at the reviews because a lot of the purchasers included photos in their (very positive) reviews. For some great accessories, you could go with these DC Comics (again, old school style) wrist cuffs or you could mix eras and rock the Justice League (current WW) cuffs. Finally, you could let everyone know you mean business by equipping yourself with this (plastic) sword, which spits some great sound effects (batteries are included).

Price: 13.19-$36.12 (depending on size selected)

4. Dawn of Justice Wonder Woman Top

We’re including this very simple Wonder Woman Halloween costume in the list because there may be some of you who either, a) want something super easy or, b) will be so busy vanquishing evil foes, you don’t have time to get into the full garb. This is a two piece set: the top, which is a stretchy, fitted T-shirt and the tiara. The design on the shirt is Justice League, which is the current era and look made popular in this summer’s blockbuster movie. If you do want to make the costumer more…wonderful…there are some great accessories that will work here. First, you could swap out the included tiara for this metal crown. If you happen to need a whip (okay, a lasso), this model lights up. Since the costume is just a top, you could rock a cape. And these compression yoga pants would work great with the ensemble!

Price: $11.31-$24.99 (depending on size selected)

5. Wonder Woman Hippolyta Costume

Not only will you look great at the Halloween party, you’ll win trivia contests about your identity. YES, this is a Wonder Woman Halloween costume. Of course, it’s not Wonder Woman herself — it’s her mom, Hippolyta! It’s a solid option for mother-daughter duos who want to really do the Wonder Woman theme right. While you’re rocking H-Lyta, the kid can rep this (also Justice League — same era — look) Wonder Woman tutu. As for your Hippolyta ensemble, it comes with the dress, the belt (which has an attached apron, i.e. armor), the gauntlet wrist cuffs and the tiara. It doesn’t come with the Roman style sandals, so take a look at these great suede Roman kicks. A couple of other ways to up the WW accessories game is with this shield and, of course, a sword. Now go, moms. And if you are doing the mom/daughter thing: keep an eye on that kid!

Price: $33.47-$82.49 (depending on size selected)

6. DC Comics Secret Wishes Wonder Woman Corset Costume

The WW style here leans Lynda’s way (i.e., Lynda Carter, t.v. Wonder Woman), but with a definite update to the vibe. Rubie’s Costume Company describes this piece as a “sexy wonder woman corset,” and while it is recognized that Wonder Woman is all about fighting for truth and justice, it is also fully acceptable that sometimes a girl superhero gotta look good. This Halloween costume for women includes the corset, headpiece, skirt, gauntlets, belt and cape. Stockings and shoes are not included, so check these cool (also sexy) patent red pumps. You could also go with these slightly more expensive Wonder Woman boots, which get some pretty rave notices in the reviews. As for the corset costume itself, there are many reviews and it might do you well to browse some of them, particularly because there’s a lot of discussion on how the bust fits different sizes. (As always, make sure to pay close attention to the easy-to-read sizing chart.) A great accessory for this piece would be these very simple, very Wonder Womany earrings.

Price: $29.12-$129.25 (depending on size selected)

7. Super DC Heroes Child’s Wonder Woman Costume

An extremely popular Wonder Woman Halloween costume for girls, so you may want to act fast on this one. It comes in small, medium and large and prices do vary depending on the size you choose. The style here is more in the t.v. Wonder Woman look, but what a great look it is. Very bright fabric. It comes with the sleeveless dress with the attached cape and attached gold belt, a headband, the wrist cuffs and the bold red and white boot covers. (Note, these are covers, not boots. They’d work great with something like these very affordable Kenneth Cole boots, which would be a solid wardrobe addition beyond Halloween.) For more real life looks at this costume, check out the reviews (more than 850 of them, and super positive sentiments), many of which include photos of small Wonder Women out there rocking this costume.

Price: $25.27

8. Kid’s Deluxe DC Superhero Wonder Woman costume

Despite the fact that Wonder Woman is, by definition, an athletic individual, there’s something about this particular Wonder Woman costume for girls that seems like it’s especially great for a young gymnast or other very active kid. The costume is comprised of the elastane (stretchy) pants, the top, two arm cuffs (gauntlets), belt and the tiara. Note that the golden lasso is attached to the belt and can’t be removed. You could buy a separate lasso and say one’s for rockin’, one’s for stockin’. Prices vary depending on which size (small, medium or large) you choose, and be sure to take a good look at Rubie’s helpful sizing chart. This is a really fun outfit done up in more of the old school style of WW pre-blockbuster movie.

Price: $24.49

9. Girl’s Justice League Premium Wonder Woman Dress

And now with superhero speed we’re back to a more today version of the Wonder Woman look. This girl’s Halloween costume is based on the Justice League version of WW, so it’s in the same style as the look seen in the latest blockbuster Wonder Woman movie. This is a seven piece set: the dress; the belt with attached apron (armor); two arm cuffs; two shin guards; tiara. This tough looking costume is prettied up a bit with the tulle fabric in the shoulder area. Note that the costume does not come with shoes or bracelets, so you might want to check out these great gladiator sandals, which will have all sorts of super uses beyond Halloween. And, despite the perhaps limited post-Halloween usage of this shield, you know it would be a super shame to not outfit the young WW properly.

Price: $45 (25 percent of MSRP)

10. Baby’s Wonder Woman Costume

What could be more coo-able than a Wonder Baby? The full name of this Wonder Woman costume for baby includes “diaper cover,” so you are covered! This one is available in four sizes: 0-6 months; 6-12 months; 12-18 months; 12M-2T. Your little Amazon (referencing the island that all the WW’s come from) should be very comfy in this soft 100% poly four piece. It includes the dress, the diaper cover, the headband and the wrist cuffs. Before you buy, make sure you take a good look at the very easily understandable sizing chart. The costume is from Princess Paradise-Rubie’s.

Price: $39.95-$78.85 (depending on size selected)

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.