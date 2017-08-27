Gundam Versus: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Bandai Namco knows how to properly represent a beloved manga/anime in gaming form.

Among the anime franchises that Bandai Namco makes playable are One Piece, Dragon Ball, Sword Art Online, Saint Seiya etc. On September 29, Gundam’s cult of American fans will get the chance to hop into their favorite Mobile Suits and do battle. Gundam Versus is a fast-paced, explosions and colorful sabers filled arena brawler that’s reminiscent of Sega’s Virtual-On series. The fighting game apocalypse of 2017 is still running strong thanks to the addition of this Mobile Suit powered 2v2/3v3 fighter. Luckily, you’ll get to play it early during its open beta phase (which kicks off at 12am PST/3am EST on September 2 and ends on September 4).

Allow us to give all you Gundam fans out there a primer on this upcoming fighting game straight from Bandai Namco.

1. Gundam Versus is an Arena Fighter That Lets You Compete in 2v2 and 3v3 Battles

This Gundam based fighter allows players to participate in offline/online 2v2 and 3v3 robot arena battles. These battles take place on a variety of spacious battlegrounds where slick boosting is needed to help maneuver around them at will. The three boost types players will need to master are the Boost Dash, Boost Step and Boost Dive. In the midst of these big skirmishes, players can call out an assist unit (called “Strikers”) to add an extra attack to their combos or to simply get an enemy off their back. It’s already been confirmed that there’s over 180 different Strikers to choose from.

The most important mechanic players will need to select before battle is their “Burst” type. For those who want to enhance their melee stats, the Blaze Gear will fulfill your needs. But if you prefer to increase your Mobile Suit’s lock-on range and ranged weaponry attributes, choosing the Lightning Gear skill is a more viable selection. Choosing either of these Burst types helps strengthen a player’s chosen character and also ups the battle efficiency of their partner in battle.

2. There’s Tons of Mobile Suits to Choose From

The Gundam franchise has been around since 1979 and has managed to stay relevant by venturing off into several main story arcs and spinoffs. Gundam Versus honors that long lasting legacy by featuring over 90 Mobile Suits that encompasses every facet of the Gundam universe. These selectable giant mech’s come with their own main/alternate pilot, who can be heard verbally shouting out all types of quotables during battle. Some of the Mobile Suits you can choose from includes the RX-78-2 Gundam, MSZ-006 Zeta Gundam, FA-010S Full Armor ZZ Gundam, RX-93 ν Gundam etc.

Refer to the list below to see which Gundam arcs you can expect to see Mobile Units lifted from for this game’s roster:

– Mobile Suit Gundam

– Mobile Suit Zeta Gundam

– Mobile Suit Gundam ZZ

– Mobile Suit Gundam: Char’s Counterattack

– Mobile Suit Gundam Unicorn

– Mobile Suit Gundam F91

– Mobile Suit Victory Gundam

– Mobile Suit Gundam Wing

– Turn A Gundam

– Mobile Suit Gundam SEED

– Mobile Suit Gundam 00

– Gundam Reconguista in G

– Mobile Suit Gundam IRON-BLOODED ORPHANS

– Mobile Suit Gundam: The 08th MS Team

– Mobile Suit Gundam Thunderbolt

– Mobile Suit Gundam Side Story: Missing Link

– Mobile Suit Gundam 0083: Stardust Memory

– Mobile Suit Crossbone Gundam

– Mobile Suit Gundam: Char’s Counterattack – Beltorchika’s Children

3. There’s a Wealth of Modes Featured in the Gundam Brawler

Once you deem yourself battle ready after participating in the game’s Tutorial, you’ll be able to duke it out across a bunch of different modes. The video posted above breaks down each and every offline/online mode you can expect to play for hours on end.

4. Even More Mobile Suits are on the Way as DLC

While there may already be a nice selection of Mobile Suits to choose from once the game launches, Gundam Versus is set to bring in even more as DLC. These upcoming roster additions have been lifted from Gundam Build Fighters Amazing Ready, Mobile Suit Gundam 00, Mobile Suit Gundam IRON-BLOODED ORPHANS, Gundam Reconguista in G, Mobile Suit Zeta Gundam, Mobile Suit Gundam Side Story: Missing Link, Mobile Suit Gundam SEED and Mobile Suit Crossbone Gundam: Ghost.

The DLC Mobile Suits that are set to arrive sometime after launch are the:

– BN-876-2H Hot Scramble Gundam

– GN-005 Gundam Virtue

– ASW-G-08 Gundam Barbatos Lupus

– ASW-G-11 Gundam Gusion Rebake

– YG-111 Gundam G-Self (Perfect Pack)

– NRX-055 Baund Doc

– RX-80PR Pale Rider

– GAT-X105+AQM/E-YM1 Perfect Strike Gundam

– EMS-TC02 Phantom

5. Three Exclusive Mobile Units are Coming as Pre-Order DLC Bonuses

Three extra Mobile Suits have been confirmed as the pre-order DLC bonuses for Gundam Versus. Those exclusive roster additions are ASW-G-08 Gundam Barbatos Lupus, BN-876β Hot Scramble Gundam and GN-005 Gundam Virtue.

