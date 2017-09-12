Here’s the Hate Speech Gauntlet Removed From Destiny 2

Destiny 2 has had a tumultuous initial first week but now things are gearing up for a bright future. After being met with several bugs and errors, players are now able to play without worry of their game crashing for the most part. Much of the endgame content is available in the game now with the Nightfall Strikes and the Leviathan Raid kicking off tomorrow. The weekly reset also hit today so players can start doing all of their weekly content again, including the Nightfall.

Not everything is smooth sailing though as Bungie announced today on Twitter that a set of gauntlets in Destiny 2 resemble hate speech and are being removed. Bungie denounced hate speech of any kind in their tweets.

1/2 It’s come to our attention that a gauntlet in Destiny 2 shares elements with a hate symbol. It is not intentional. We are removing it. — Bungie (@Bungie) September 12, 2017

2/2 Our deepest apologies. This does NOT represent our values, and we are working quickly to correct this. We renounce hate in all forms. — Bungie (@Bungie) September 12, 2017

Many players are now wondering what those gauntlets might be and if they have them. As with most situations, Reddit is usually able to come up with an answer pretty fast and it looks like they have done it again.

The supposed Gauntlets in question are the Road Complex AA1 Hunter Gauntlets which resemble Kek. The reference to the hate group might be vague for many so we’ll do some explaining.

According to Southern Poverty Law Center, Kek is a satirical religion headed by white nationalists to troll liberals and spread their memes. Pepe the frog, once a harmless meme, has become the face of this movement which is why the meme is now associated with white supremacy so often these days. This appears to be a mostly social media driven ideology but the group does hold rallies every so often.

As you can see from the photo, the symbols on the arm closely represent the Kek flag. With the news that Bungie is extending today’s maintenance by an hour, it’s entirely possible these gauntlets will be removed as soon as today. It’s likely the gauntlets themselves will remain in the game but they will just have a different look to them. The tweet does say the gauntlets are being removed so we will just have to see.

This news come just a few days after wildly-popular YouTuber PewDiePie uttered a racial slur during a PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds stream. As a result, Sean Vanaman, one of the developers of Firewatch, announced the team is filing a DMCA takedown of PewDiePie’s Firewatch videos and it’s possible more developers could follow in this patch.

Destiny 2 is out now for Xbox One and PS4. A PC version is coming October 24 as a Battle.net exclusive.