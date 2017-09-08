Bungie Lays Out Destiny 2 Plans for September 2017

Bungie

Destiny 2 has just arrived and while it launched with a healthy dose of content, there’s always players who want and need more. Whether you’re still grinding your way through the main story content or you have already reached the endgame, there’s a lot for you to be doing.

If you’ve reached the max level, you still have to plug away at raising your Power Level through things like Public Events, Strikes, the Crucible and many more things. The first Nightfall Strike has just become available too so there’s a lot more to be doing. Although the raid hasn’t dropped yet, there’s plenty of things to do to prepare for it.

In a recent blog post, Bungie outlined its plans for the month regarding the game. These plans included the Weekly Nightfall Strikes and what they will be, when the first raid will be available, when Xur is coming back and much more.

Here’s the graphic Bungie uploaded so you can get a look for yourself.

We see that Xur makes his triumphant return from Destiny 1 as the weekly Exotic vendor which is good news to those who love Exotics. Most importantly is that the first raid – the Leviathan Raid – begins next Wednesday, September 13. This gives players plenty of time to hit level 20 and increase their Power Level as high as it can go.

The initial Nightfall Strike is The Arms Dealer and that is already live. Check out our tips on how to beat it here. After The Arms Dealer, it will rotate to The Inverted Spire, Exodus Crash and The Pyramidion, in that order. We don’t have anything to share right now regarding the modifiers.

For you solo players out there, the Guided Games beta for the Nightfall Strike begins next week. Guided Games will give solo players an option to group up with clans to complete high-level content. Alternatively, it gives clans a chance to fill in a missing roster spot as well. Since Nightfall Strikes don’t feature matchmaking, solo players either have to go through Guided Games or try to tackle the Strikes alone, which doesn’t seem like a good idea. Likewise, the Guided Games beta for the raid doesn’t begin until two weeks after the raid launches, so solo players look like they will be locked out of the raid for a while unless they find a Fireteam to get into.

Bungie promises more new content in October including the Iron Banner and new ways to test your prestige in The Crucible but that’s all we know for now.

Destiny 2 is available now on Xbox One and PS4. The PC version is arriving October 24 exclusively for Battle.net.