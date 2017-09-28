FIFA 18 Nintendo Switch: All The Game Modes

FIFA 18 promises to be the most immersive of the FIFA titles to date. Normally that wouldn’t mean anything to Nintendo fans since the FIFA series hasn’t appeared on a Nintendo console since FIFA 13 on the Wii U, but this year is different.

FIFA 18 has been built from the ground up for the Nintendo Switch using a custom engine to get the game running on Nintendo’s hardware. The result is a very strong showing but some cutbacks had to be made. Since the Frostbite engine was key to The Journey narrative found on the other consoles, EA Sports had to omit it from the Switch version since a custom engine is being used.

Outside of missing The Journey, the Switch is fully featured. Here are all the game modes you can expect to see when you pick up FIFA 18 for the Nintendo Switch.

Switch Kick Off

Local Seasons

Career Mode

Tournaments

Women’s International Cup

Skill Games

Online Seasons

Most of these modes are pretty straight forward and are included in every sports game on the market. One interesting mode is Local Seasons. This mode allows you to connect with another Nintendo Switch console and play in a season with up to four players. Of course, finding a Switch is still relatively hard so you might be struggle to find a friend near you that owns one but it is still a cool feature.

Arguably the biggest draw to the FIFA series, and a mode that wasn’t cut from the Switch, is the FIFA Ultimate Team. The mode is also fully featured so don’t feel like you’re missing out on anything if you opt for the Nintendo Switch version over another version of the game.

FIFA Ultimate Team includes the LIve Campaigns, Transfer Market, Team of the Week challenges, Squad Building Challenges and the brand new FUT Icons mode that all can be found on the other versions of the game.

Really, all we’re looking at is the omission of The Journey which may or may not matter all that much to you. If you’re a fan of narrative driven sports games, then you might want to find yourself a copy of FIFA on another platform. If that doesn’t matter to you, then you can enjoy the portability of the Nintendo Switch version.

If you’re interested in learning more about the Switch version, make sure to read about all the different control styles that will be available. EA Sports really outdid themselves on this one.