Fire Emblem Heroes Upcoming Events for September

【Event Schedule】

Here is September's upcoming event information in a simple calendar! There's plenty of fun to look forward to! #FEHeroes pic.twitter.com/AIf2FgNjpC — FEHeroes News (@FEHeroes_News) September 4, 2017

Plenty of exciting events are happening in Fire Emblem Heroes in September.

The month kicks off with a double EXP and SP event from September 4 to 11, witch grants twice the amount of experience points and skill points to heroes for completing fights.

September also kicks off with a summoning focus for heroes with Threaten Defense: Ephraim, Peri, and Raven. Threaten Defense reduces the defense of opponents two spaces away from the user at the start of the turn, making it very useful for physical attackers. The skill can also be inherited by other heroes. The banner starts on September 4 and ends on September 18.

From September 8 to 15, there will be a mini Tempest Trials known as To Die on the Battlefield. A full Tempest Trials, the fourth one to come to the game, will begin on September 23 and end on October 7.

In addition to the Version Update Log-In Bonus from September 7 to September 22 to tie in with the game’s update, there will be a New Heroes Log-In Bonus from September 15 to 29. This may point to the release of the Black Knight and Nephenee, the existence of which was datamined on August 30.

【Datamine】

There seems to be two new Heroes in the Quick Hero Battle files found! The Black Knight and Nephenee. Found by /feg/. #FEHeroes pic.twitter.com/dmP5sFet1L — FEHeroes News (@FEHeroes_News) August 31, 2017

The Black Knight is confirmed from the previous datamine post. Here are screenshots from the new #FEHeroes commercial recently posted. pic.twitter.com/9VRs2EiPtT — FEHeroes News (@FEHeroes_News) August 31, 2017

In addition, there will be special maps from September 21 to October 26 tying in with Fire Emblem Warriors, an Omega Force developed game for the Nintendo Switch taking the mechanics of Fire Emblem and adapting it to the gameplay of Dynasty Warriors (similar to what they did with Hyrule Warriors). The Turn Limit special maps are still available from now until September 9. There are also Daily special maps still available for a limited time offering challenges against a specific unit type.

You’ll also get daily Training Tower quests from September 18 to October 2 earning you extra rewards for playing in the Training Tower. You’ll also get another chance to acquire sacred seals during the Extra Sacred Seals quests from September 24 to October 8. Sacred Seals quests are still available from now until September 15.

Past Grand Heroes are returning, giving you another chance to battle them and use them in your army. Female Robin will be available from September 13 to 20 and Clarisse will be available from September 27 to October 4.

Bound Hero Battles also make an appearance, where you fight against a pair of strong heroes and their teammates for orbs. You can fight Ephraim and Eirika from September 7 to 13 and fight Ninian and Hawkeye from September 20 to 27.

The Choose Your Legends voting gauntlet ends on September 5.