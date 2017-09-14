NBA 2K18 Release Date: What Time Can You Download Pre-order Game?

Those who pre-ordered NBA 2K18 are able to download the game four days before the official September 19 release date. Xbox users will have access to the pre-order edition of the game beginning on September 14 at 11 p.m. Eastern. Fans who pre-ordered the PS4 edition will gain access at 12 a.m. Eastern on September 15.

The Nitendo Switch edition will also available on September 15.

The pre-order version also comes with 5,000 Virtual Currency, 10 MyTeam packs (one per week) and Kyrie Irving MyPlayer apparel. While we have seen other sports franchises like Madden require fans to buy the expanded edition to have early access, NBA 2K only requires you to pre-order the game before September 15.

What can fans expect from this year’s version of the game? As the game seems to do every year, you will notice more detailed players and uniform models.

For years, 2K’s MyPlayer has been one of the most popular modes of any sports game. While MyPlayer is not going anywhere, users can now try their hand as an NBA GM in the new MyGM mode.

Polygon details this new front office mode.

MyGM: The Next Chapter casts you as a former NBA star who is returning to the league six years after a career-ending injury to become a general manager. The mode includes all kinds of cutscenes in which you have to interact with your team’s owner, staff and players, as well as the media and other clubs’ GMs.

Players will also enjoy The Neighborhood mode. Users can play in different “worlds”, a feature normally not available in sports video games.

As Heavy described the mode earlier, it is “Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas and NBA 2K.” You will be able to interact with other players, get a haircut or grab some shoes from Foot Locker.

Those who do not pre-order the game will have to wait until September 19 to play NBA 2K18.