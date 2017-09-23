Pokemon Go Equinox Eggs: What Pokemon Can You Get?

Niantic

Pokemon Go’s Equinox event lets you nab rare Pokemon from special 2 km Eggs. It’s happening now until October 2 at 1:00 p.m. PT / 4:00 p.m. ET. But what kinds of Pokemon can be hatched from the Eggs?

Here are the Pokemon confirmed to appear from the special Eggs according to Niantic:

Chansey

Mareep

Larvitar

And here are other Pokemon reported by other Trainers to hatch from the Eggs:

Slugma

Oddish

Remoraid

Slowpoke

Tyrogue

Zubat

Togepi

We will update this list as more Pokemon are found.

Any Egg found at PokeStops or Gyms during the Equniox event are considered that event’s special Eggs. 2 km Eggs found before the event’s start date (September 22 at 1:00 p.m. PT / 4:00 p.m. ET), are not considered special Eggs and will just hatch into Pokemon regularly found in 2 km Eggs. The event only affects 2 km Eggs and not 5 km or 10 km ones.

Pokemon only found in 5 km or 10 km Eggs are being included in the special 2 km Eggs. According to Ranked Boost, Chansey, Larvitar, and Mareep are usually found only in 10 km Eggs while Tyrogue is usually found only in 5 km Eggs. Slugma, Oddish, Remoraid, Slowpoke, and Togepi are hatched from regular 2 km Eggs but were reported to be found from the special Eggs during the event. Zubat does not hatch from Eggs, though multiple Trainers have reported finding them in the special Eggs.

During the Equinox event, you will also be able to earn double stardust for catching Pokemon and hatching Eggs; earn triple XP for registering Pokemon in the Pokedex; and buy special boxes that contain Lucky Eggs, Lure Modules, and new Super Incubators that hatch Eggs 1.5 times quicker.

In other news, EX Raid Passes were sent out in a massive wave as field report for EX Raids continue. In addition, Raikou, Entei, and Suicune will rotate from their current place in the world to the next one on September 30.

Did you hatch any other Pokemon from the special Eggs? Let us know in the comment section below.