EA Teases Battlefront II Locations, Fans Crack Code

EA’s Star Wars Battlefront II comes out in November and EA is helping build hype toward the game by continuing a drip feed of information for the upcoming title. After a strong showing at E3 2017 earlier this year, the team followed up with the Starfighter trailer and gameplay video.

With the launch coming quick, the team is now revealing Galactic Assault locations for the fans to decipher. Earlier today, the team revealed the first two locations as Naboo and Kamino. While the first two planets were officially revealed, we still have some work to do if we want to discover the remaining planets.

This is what we’re currently looking at if the fan speculation is anything to go by.

Naboo

Kamino

???????? –> Kashyyyk

????? –> Endor

????? ???? ?? –> Death Star II

???? –> Hoth

??? ?????? –> Mos Eisley

????? ?? –> Yavin IV

????? –> Jakku

???????? –> Takodana

?????????? ???? –> Starkiller Base

With the addition of prequel content into this game, we certainly would’ve liked to see more prequel content other than Naboo and Kamino. Geonosis seems like a no brainer to add since that is the battle that kicked off the Clone Wars. The map did appear in the original Star Wars Battlefront series so it makes since to see it here again.

These maps aren’t 100 percent confirmed but fans tend to do a good job figuring this kind of stuff out. All of these maps seem likely because they have either appeared in the first EA Battlefront title or have been featured in recent movies. Starkiller Base will be an interesting map since it will be the first time players have to a chance to battle it out on one of The Force Awakens marquee locations. We’ll likely be seeing more maps coming in the form of DLC so don’t rule out previous maps such as Scarif or Cloud City just yet.

One other major addition to this sequel is a single-player campaign. Players will assume the role of Iden Versio, a member of the Empire’s elite Inferno Squad. The campaign is designed to help bridge the gap between Star Wars Episode VI and VII. To top it all off, the campaign will be considered canon so it is a can’t miss experience for fans of the new canon established with the Disney takeover.

Star Wars Battlefront II Elite Trooper Deluxe Editionreleases November 17, 2017 for Xbox One, PS4 and Origin on PC. Like many games these days, pre-ordering the will allow you start playing three days earlier and give you some exclusive content.