The Doom Wall 2 on Roblox: 10 Tips and Tricks

Screenshot by Jack Fennimore

The Doom Wall 2 by SuperCloud9 is one of the games on Roblox that’s a part of the Roblox Sports Event 2017. From now until September 20, you’ll be able to get exclusive gear for completing achievements in the games. For The Doom Wall 2, you need to place in the top 3 in the “Astral Palace” map to get the Roblox Helmet.

Here are 10 tips and tricks you need to know to ensure you get in first place and earn that sweet football helmet.

1. Press Z to Slide

Sliding is required to pass through some of the obstacles in maps. If you see a wall with a hole along the ground, hit that Z key to ensure you stay ahead of the pack and don’t bonk your head.

2. Press Q and E to Barrel Roll Left and Right While Flying

Some maps allow you to fly. By pressing the Q and E keys you can do a barrel roll to the left or right respectively. Doing so will allow you to dodge obstacles at the last second and is quicker than using the camera controls (holding down the right mouse button) to turn. It also looks super cool.

3. Get Right Up to the Starting Wall

Before you begin a race in a map, there will be an invisible wall. Start running up against the wall before the countdown completes so you’re ready to go right when the race starts. Just don’t slide into the wall as you’ll be sent backwards.

4. Keep Moving!

The game’s titular Doom Wall will move across the map behind the players. Remember, you just need to survive and complete maps in order to get points for buying cosmetic items, so keep moving so you’re not caught by the wall. Also have the right mouse button held down at all times so you can move the mouse to turn.

5. You’ll Need to Run Up and Across Walls

Certain parts of the map layout are able to be climbed. You can tell if a wall is climbable because it’s noticeably different than the other walls. This can be fairly obvious like the red walls in the Kingdom map or more subtle like the cracked rock walls of Crisis City. Either way, you’ll often need to climb up or across the walls to get through the maps, which can be done just by touching them while moving forward.

6. You’ll Also Need to Grind on Rails

Any long, skinny section of the map is used as a rail. Channel your inner blue hedgehog and jump on the rails to grind on them. Sometimes the rail paths will be incomplete so be sure to jump off the rails and onto safety before it’s too late.

7. Keep and Eye Out for Shortcuts

Always keep an eye out for shortcuts. Even keeping close the the inside of curves helps. Some shortcuts are a bit more obvious and useful. In the Kingdom map, for instance, there’s a shortcut involving a platform you spring jump from and then grind off of to completely bypass the climbing section at the end of the map.

8. Watch Out for Traps

Also keep an eye out for traps. In the Hell’s Return map, for instance, you’ll run along a wall and into a door that will kill you if you don’t jump off the wall.

9. Watch Out for When Flying Turns Into Sprinting

Be wary of when flying sections end and running sections begin and vice versa. These are clearly separated with a wall you pass through. In Hell’s Return, if you don’t pass through the wall after the flying section in the right part you’ll fall to your death. Pass through the ring towards the bottom left corner.

10. Here’s Some Tips for the Astral Palace

The Astral Palace is where you can earn the Roblox Helmet. Be sure to jump in the middle of the walls along the first section. However, you should jump on top of the last wall as that will bounce you further up the course. Once you reach the halfway point with all the round towers, you should stick to the left or right path and the middle one will just make you wind and wind around a tower. Then just keep jumping over the walls to get to the end.