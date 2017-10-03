Destiny 2 Faction Rallies: Which Faction Won?

The first ever Destiny 2 Faction Rallies has officially ended and we can confirm that the mysterious and monochromatic loving Dead Orbit has won. Perhaps the most popular of the three groups in the original Destiny, Dead Orbit was by far the front-runner for this competition. However, many theorized that Future War Cult had a strong shot at winning since they had the best offering in terms of weapons. Yet, even FWC’s impressive pulse rifle wasn’t enough to draw the devoted Dead Orbiters away.

You may notice evidence of who won the first Faction Rally in Destiny 2 as you make your way back to the Tower. Congratulations, Dead Orbit. Thanks to all who played in support of their favorite faction. There is always next time! pic.twitter.com/7hjr6AdeVo — Bungie (@Bungie) October 3, 2017

Announced via Bungie’s official Twitter account, players can now go to The Tower and pick up their special Dead Orbit focused weapon. There was no word on where both New Monarchy and Future War Cult placed, though we wouldn’t be surprised if those statistics are revealed soon. The reward weapon in question is the Haunted Earth scout rifle that sports the perks, High Impact, Tactical Mag, High-Caliber Rounds, and Field Prep. It’s default colors are black, grey, and white with the Dead Orbit logo on the stock and ammo clip.

To get this weapon, spawn into The Tower and head to your left where Cayde-6 and Amanda Holiday reside. Once in the hanger go left until you enter an area with a mesh tent and a black haired Awoken standing underneath. Speak to the Dead Orbit vendor Arach Jalaal and select “Winner’s Offering.” If you aligned with Dead Orbit this gun will only cost you 1,000 Glimmer to purchase. However, if you decided to join FWC or New Monarchy then you will have to spend 50,000 Glimmer to own this weapon.

If you followed our recommendation and put a character in each faction then this won’t be a problem for you. Just load up the Guardian who joined Dead Orbit and go get your gun at that discounted rate. For those that didn’t join Dead Orbit, we suggest you just save your Glimmer unless you really want this rifle. It’s not great and there are certainly better Legendary scout rifles you can obtain.

Congratulations to Dead Orbit for winning Destiny 2’s first ever Faction Rallies!