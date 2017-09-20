Amazon

When it comes to navigating the sometimes tricky world of love relationships, every year you’ve managed the challenges together is worth celebrating. Anniversary rings and eternity bands are a wonderful way to do just that. They’re a demonstration of your love, and a gift that shows your beloved that the time you’ve invested as a couple has been worthy, fulfilling and mostly wonderful.

In selecting the rings here, we’ve probably broken with tradition, and completely stepped outside the ring box with a few of our choices. But your woman is unique, and so should be the ring you choose to honor her, and your commitment to each other. We’ve picked some doozies, not just huge diamond anniversary rings, but others with colored gemstones. We’ve picked rings that are works of art, and a few that are simple and sweet. We’ve also assorted by budget, so you can choose a ring under $50 to celebrate your first year together, or something totally splurge worthy to celebrate your fiftieth, for $50,000 or more.

In fact, when it comes to anniversary rings, today you’re really free to choose whatever best expresses the tastes of your lady love. So you could even choose an Egyptian style ring, something made of hammered copper or set with gemstones like amber or amethyst. But clearly, whatever you choose should be a reflection of everything your woman is as an individual, coupled with everything you repesent as a duo. Here are our picks for the Top 30 Best Anniversary Rings & Bands for Women 2017. Remember, you don’t need to wait for your anniversary to give your woman the ring of her dreams. It’s the perfect gift idea for Christmas, her birthday, Mother’s Day or any day. And there’s no better time than the present to reaffirm your vows and cement your love, forever and eternity.

Best Budget Anniversary Rings Under $50 1. Sterling Silver Diamond Band Ring

Whether you’re on a budget, or you just want to surprise your lady love with an anniversary ring this year, this inexpensive band features an intricate designs and delivers a luxurious look for under fifty bucks. The sterling silver band features milgrain edging and glittering prong-set white diamond accents. It’s a perfect option, whether it’s your first anniversary or your 25th silver anniversary. Plus, you can feel like you’re making a socially conscious choice, because all of the Amazon Collection diamond suppliers comply with the Kimberley Process, so you can be assured that these shining beauties are conflict-free. If you’re looking for a more traditional diamond anniversary ring, you can get a single row of diamonds in a simple silver band for around the same price.

Price: $45.67

2. Platinum-Plated Sterling Silver Princess-Cut Swarovski Zirconia Eternity Ring

While you probably could never afford 7.5 carats of real diamonds, you can have that level of glamour and glitter in this gorgeous eternity ring. Beautifully facted, the princess cut Swarovski Zirconia sparkle like the real thing, and at under $40, it’s almost unfathomable to get an anniversary ring that looks as impressive as this one. Each stone has been crafted and cut to the exacting GIA diamond standards. They have been carefully set with precision, and the platinum plated band is polished to the highest shine, so you know you’re getting a finely crafted piece of jewelry, even though it’s at a budget price. If your princess prefers round cut stones, not to worry. The Platinum-Plated Sterling Silver Swarovski Zirconia All-Around Ring delivers equally beautiful sparkle and shine, in a slightly different setting style. The Round Cut Swarovski Five Stone Ring is another gorgeous anniversary ring option, which you can get in an impressive three carat total weight, or a more diminutive 1.5 carat total weight.

Price: $30

3. Rose Gold Plated Swarovski Zirconia Three Row Pave Eternity Ring

This anniversary ring is just as pretty on the inside as it is on the outside, so you can tell the love of your life that you picked it because it reminded you of her beauty, both inside and out. The super-shiny rose gold plated band features three glittering rows of round cut, pink Swarovski Zirconia, pavé set to last for years of wear. Inside the band, a beautiful circle of openwork flowers allow more light to pass through the stones, giving them even greater glitter. You can also get this gorgeous anniversary ring in yellow gold plating with beautiful golden colored stones, or a platinum plated version with brilliant white zirconia stones. It’s big enough to look substantial on your lady’s hand, without looking over the top. If she’s an over the top kind of girl, perhaps the seven row pavé ring would be more to her liking.

Price: $47.83

4. High Polish Ladies Titanium Eternity Ring

Highly polished titanium is the perfect foil for a beautiful string of channel set cubic ziconia in this gorgeous eternity ring for your sweetheart. At 4MM wide, it’s the perfect size for a woman with smallish hands. Because the stones are channel set, this pretty eternity band will stand up to daily wear, without worry that the stones will come loose or fall out. The stokes catch the light from every angle, so your sweetie will surely be delighted to wear it anywhere. If you’re buying for a woman with larger hands, you can also get this beauty in 6MM wide. A similar, 3MM titanium and cubic zirconia band features gorgeous (and super-popular) princess cut stones channel set to give your lady the maximum glitter factor.

Price: $17.99

5. Created Blue Sapphire & White Sapphire Anniversary Ring

This lovely anniversary band features highly polished sterling silver, set off by three sparkling created blue sapphire baguettes, punctuated by four round cut created white sapphires. The narrow band would look especially beautiful next to your wife or partner’s white diamond or white sapphire solitaire. Naturally, if you insist on the real deal, you can get a very similar white gold, sapphire and diamond eternity band, but you can expect to pay a whole lot more. In the bargain category, you can find lots more options for created sapphires and colored cubic zirconia anniversary rings, from vintage style eternity rings, to bolder and more modern designs.

Price: $34.99 (33 percent off MSRP)

Anniversary Rings & Bands Under $200 6. Diamond Anniversary Band in Rhodium Plated Sterling Silver

This beautiful vintage style anniversary band delivers a whole lot of bling for your buck. With 1/5 carat of sparkling white diamonds set in a rhodium plated sterling silver band, the styling features beading, filigree and milgrain trim. The side view is also decorated with a leaf and berry filigree pattern. The 30 round diamonds are HI Color, I2-I3 Clarity. If your lady loves colored stones, consider this ring in a combination of blue and white diamonds. You can also find this same ring with black and white diamonds at an even more affordable price.

Price: $179 (10 percent off MSRP)

7. 10k Rose Gold & White Diamond Anniversary Ring

Four sparkling white diamonds seem to be suspended in rose gold, like glimmering drops of water on a shimmering pond. This pretty eternity band is just perfect for the woman who likes clean lines without a lot of bling. The highly polished 10k gold band will stand up to years of wear and you could just splurge, since it’s so well priced, and get her the matching ring in white gold as well as one in 10k yellow gold, so your lady love can wear these pretty anniversary rings either stacked, or by themselves. Another affordable white diamond and rose gold anniversary ring features ten stones in extremely unique, three prong settings. And if you’re looking to stay under $200, you can also find a beautiful 14k Rose Gold and Diamond Eternity Band that has 1/4 carat of sparkling pavé set stones that will give your love a reason to celebrate.

Price: $79.33 – $125.57

8. 10K Gold Blue Sapphire & White Diamond Swirl Anniversary Band

This lovely anniversary ring features 1/5 carat of extra-deep blue sapphires, with .15 carats of sparkling white, conflict free diamonds swirled around them, creating a mesmerizing setting that will keep your love looking at them time and again. The highly polished yellow gold adds to the warmth and beauty of this eternity band, that has both prong and channel set stones. The 14k Gold Round Blue Sapphire & White Diamond Ladies Anniversary Ring features a slimmer swirled design with bands of prong set stones intertwined along a delicate gold band. This less chunky style could easily be stacked with her simple solitaire or plain gold band for a dramatic look. Another stackable swirl design features less swirls and slightly larger stones for greater impact.

Price: As low as $189 depending on size selected (Up to 71 percent off MSRP)

9. Sterling Silver Round & Baguette Diamond Band

The wow factor of this diamond anniversary ring is undeniable. With a half carat of round and baguette diamonds delivering a huge amount of bling, the price is amazing because they’re set in sterling silver. Row after row of diamonds sweep around this big beauty, and it would be an awesome anniversary gift for any woman who loves to live loud and large. This ring isn’t for the timid or faint of heart lady, but if your sweetie isn’t afraid to be bold, it’s a total score. Another beautiful option that’s a statement piece as well as an anniversary ring option, is the Sterling Silver with White and Black Diamond Ring, which sports a full carat of stones in a polished sterling setting. The Sterling Silver Diamond Lattice Ring is another gorgeous and affordable anniversary ring option. It features 1/4 carat of sparkling white diamonds prong set in a beautiful Victorian style openwork band.

Price: $155.04

10. Sterling Silver Natural Peridot & Opal Women’s Eternity Ring

Three natural grassy green peridots are highlighted with two colorful Australian opals in this eternity ring with distinctly British roots. The antique styling is made of the finest quality English silver, and it is a beautiful option for the woman who loves color. The opals crackle with fire, showing their different colors at every angle, while the peridot stones sparkle with fresh light. Each of the stones in this anniversary ring are set and secured with ornate silver prongs. You can also find this same anniversary ring set with opals and deep blue sapphires or opals and precious pink tourmalines. If you love the pairing of peridot and opals, you can get a somewhat more traditional seven stone eternity ring that features the same mix of stones in smaller sizes.

Price: $119 (49 percent off MSRP)

Best Eternity & Anniversary Rings From $200 – $500 11. Keepsake Signature 14k Gold Diamond Anniversary Ring

The Keepsake Signature ring collection is special because it is created to express the love between two people, and this beautiful diamond anniversary ring expresses your love and more. With alternating arches of diamonds and gold, this pretty piece fairly weaves together your story and your journey together. The natural white diamonds are prog set, to keep them in place, even with daily wear. The Keepsake Signature collection features many beautiful eternity bands and anniversary rings, from a simple pavé set circle, to more elaborate diamond cluster rings and engagement rings featuring popular designs, and they’re always in 14k gold, and engraved with the Keepsake brand to ensure you’re getting the finest quality jewelry.

Price: $224.13 – $229.00

12. AGS Certified 1 Carat TW Diamond Three Stone Ring

This classic three stone diamond anniversary ring is a perfect gift for your lady love, to express to her just how much she really means to you. With a full carat of sparkling white diamonds, this 10k white gold ring features smaller channel set diamonds on each side of the three larger center stones. The three stone ring continues to be one of the most popular choices when it comes to diamond rings, and this classic styling means she’ll wear it, and eventually pass it down as a beloved family treasure. At under $500, for a full carat of diamonds, this is a steal of a deal right now. If this ring is a bit too expensive for your budget, but you still love the look, consider a similar half carat three stone diamond ring that comes in under $300. If you think she’ll love the showy style of larger stones, consider a three stone ring set with white topaz center stones, instead of diamonds. She’ll enjoy all the glitter and glamour, but you can still afford it at under three hundred bucks.

Price: $499 (50 percent off MSRP)

13. 14K Yellow Gold Bezel Set CZ Eternity Ring

This gorgeous and unusual eternity ring is all about big, bold gold. At 9MM wide, it will make a stunning impression on your lady’s hand. Golden swirls and milgrain detailing make this anniversary band a real standout, plus the unusual design is nearly as pretty on the inside as it is on the outside. Bezel set with dozens of larger and smaller sparkling cubic zirconia, this ring has an ultra-luxe look, without the expensive price tag.

Price: $331.99 – $401.99 (Up to 17 percent off MSRP)

14. 14K Gold Round White Diamond Ladies Eternity Band

This dazzling 14k white gold anniversary ring is one of the most unique designs we’ve seen. It embraces an art deco vibe, with a 5.5MM wide band that is made up of dimensional swoops, swirls, angles and circles, all of which feature gold beading to enhance the shine. Then, to add to an already ultra-cool design, nearly a third of a carat of sparkling white diamonds, both large and small, are sprinkled around the band’s entirety. This eternity band also has a nice, chunky feel, and the weight of it makes it all that much more impressive. If your lady loves an even more vintage look, the .20 carat 14k White Gold Vintage Eternity Ring has an elegant look that includes diamond studded leaves and blossoms. Another vintage looking diamond studded anniversary ring is a great choice because you can get it in white, yellow or rose gold.

Price: $479 (71 percent off MSRP)

15. IGI Certified 14k Gold Diamond Eternity Band Ring

This beautiful diamond eternity ring is the classic. Prong set fiery white diamonds encircle the entire band, so no matter how your sweetheart holds her hand, this ring stands out beautifully. With nearly half a carat of gemstones, this ring is also an incredible value. It comes in either white, yellow or rose gold, and because this anniversary ring is supremely stackable, and such a wicked good price, you might want to order one in each color to give your love each of the next three years to mark your special day. Love the classic look, but want bigger stones with a showier look? Check out this one carat dazzler, but keep in mind, the price more than doubles with the size of the stones. If you’re looking for a more delicate option, the 14k Gold & White Diamond Dainty Anniversary Ring mirrors the classic eternity band style at a really affordable price.

Price: $284.99 – $369.99 (Up to 22 percent off MSRP)

Best Eternity & Anniversary Rings Under $1,000 16. 14K Yellow Gold Diamond Natural Green Amethyst & Emerald Ring

Who says diamond eternity rings are the only option? This delicious option is set with all natural green amethyst and emerald gemstones, highlighted by a sprinkling of white diamonds down each side of the main center stones. This would be the perfect gift idea to celebrate your years together, and it gives your lady a big, showy look without a huge price tag. The shank is especially pretty and is also highlighted on each side with an additional prong set diamond and milgrain finishes. For a single splash of color, consider this three stone ring set with 2.23 carats of beautifully faceted lemon quartz and diamonds. For a dramatically different combination of colors, get this ring set with a huge pink champagne colored morganite center stone flanked by beautiful lemon quartz, or perhaps a sparkling faceted tanzanite, flanked by genuine turquoise cabochons. Whichever combination of stones you might choose, they can be as unique and different as your sweetheart.

Price: $572.71

17. 14K Gold 1.33 Carat Diamond Three Stone Halo Ring

This stunning, genuine diamond three stone ring is set in the super popular halo style, meaning each of the large statement stones are literally surrounded by a halo of smaller diamonds. This ring features a 14k white gold band and the shank is airy and open, delivering even more light to the diamonds, bringing them added sparkle and luster. The center diamond weighs approximately 1/2 carat. Two side diamonds flank the center stone, along with 60 additional accent diamonds. The ring has a whopping total diamond weight of approximately 1 1/3 carats, and you can bank on the fact that your wife, partner or love of your life will never want to take it off. For the same price, you can even find a larger carat weight three stone ring. If your sweetie loves the vintage look, the 1.5 Carat Three Stone Antique Diamond Anniversary Ring is another gorgeous option.

Price: $899 (60 percent off MSRP)

18. 10k Rose Gold Diamond Anniversary Ring

Just imagine the look on her face when you present the woman you most love with this stunning anniversary ring. Heart warming rose gold, studded with five rows of diamonds in different sizes, this beautiful band says you’ll love her forever and eternity. A full carat of diamonds, large and small, wave across the face of this eternity ring – 88 conflict-free diamonds in total. That’s a lot of sparkle, and to add to the shine, the rose gold band features a highly polished finish that fairly shimmers and flatters any skin tone.

Price: $928.44

19. AGS Certified One Carat Two Stone Diamond Ring

This two stone diamond anniversary ring is set in 10k yellow gold with two focal diamonds and eight side diamonds. The newest style in fine jewelry design, the two stone ring symbolizes the union of your love and friendship. Two of you, together forever. The two larger center diamonds weigh a total of 1/2 carat, while the eight side stones combine for an additional 1/2 carat. This bypass design is especially flattering and draws the eye to the descending size diamonds flowing from the center. A similar ring takes the two stone design a step further, with bands of diamonds that sweep past the two center stones in an elegant setting. If you just totally want to bust the budget to give your sweetheart the kind of anniversary ring she’ll never forget, step up to the Two Carat Forever Us Two Stone Diamond Ring.

Price: $799 (60 percent off MSRP)

20. Champagne & White Diamond Layered Crossover Ring

Champagne and white diamonds mix it up in this stunning 10k yellow gold crossover design that makes a perfect eternity or anniversary ring. The beautiful round cut yellow champagne colored and white diamonds are flanked by two rows of white diamond baguettes. This unique design is equally beautiful in either white gold or rose gold. For future anniversaries or any other special occasions, you can also spoil her with some diamond stud earrings to match, or perhaps a champagne diamond eternity bangle bracelet.

Price: $665 (20 percent off MSRP)

Best Eternity & Anniversary Rings From $1,000 – $5,000 21. Two Round Cut Diamond Anniversary Ring in 14 kt White Gold

How can you miss when you combine excellent, high quality diamonds with an art piece? This has to be one of the most unique anniversary rings we’ve ever seen, and it’s so eye-catching, any woman would feel honored to wear it. A spiral of highly polished white gold snuggles in two beautiful, and extremely high quality channel set diamonds, each 1/3 of a carat. They’re noted for their excellent cut, clarity and polish. At nearly 20MM wide, this is a ring to be honored with its own finger, rather than shared with a wedding set or band. Your beloved will think this anniversary ring was made especially for her, don’t you think?

Price: $1,599

22. 1.40 Carat 14K Rose Gold Princess & Round Diamond Ladies Anniversary Band

This lovely diamond anniversary ring features 1.40 carats of sparkling white diamonds in both prong and channel settings. While it follows the more traditional design of many anniversary rings, it ups the wow factor in a big way. Princess cut diamonds are hot right now, and they’re front and center on this eternity ring. Channel set, side by side in a sparkling row, they’d be enough to make this ring a must have. But they’re flanked by shanks that are laden with round diamonds too, some 53 of them if you wanted to count. This beautiful anniversary ring is a wonderful way to shower her with love and diamonds, and it’s a great buy as well. Get it in white gold, yellow gold or rose gold, and it comes in a wide range of whole and half sizes from four to ten. If you’re looking for a simple princess cut diamond anniversary band, there are many in various carat weights to choose from.

Price: $949 – $1,069

23. 5.25 Carat Ladies Round Cut Diamond Anniversary Ring in 14K Yellow Gold

This stunning diamond anniversary ring will make your lady’s next anniversary, birthday or Christmas so memorable. This alluring dome style ring has dozens and dozens of round, brilliant cut diamonds, all pavé set to create a huge impession. These diamonds have an exceptionally white G color, and they’re sparkling clean to the eye, with SI-1 clarity. With a whopping total weight of 5.25, this ring is going to turn heads. The 14 karat yellow gold ring band is slightly over 16MM wide, but it is remarkably comfortable to wear all day, in addition to looking simply gorgeous. If your lady likes the look of pavé set diamonds, but a dome ring isn’t her favorite style, the 3.25 Carat Diamond Anniversary Band has a similar look, with a bit flatter profile, but the same dramatic impact. If we’re still at the top of your budget range and you’re looking for something in the middle range, but with that beautiful and bold pavé look, a 1.50 Carat Platinum Anniversary Ring delivers on both looks and budget fronts.

Price: $4,999

24. Brilliant Cut Diamond Anniversary Ring in Platinum

Express all the love you hold in your heart with this stunning diamond anniversary band from the Madina Jewelry LOVE Collection. Fashioned in 950k platinum, this ring features two round-cut diamonds, bezel set at each open end of the band. This is an expressive ring that celebrates the circle of your lives together, but leaves open a space for all the new possibilities and memories to come. With .52 carats of sparkling diamonds, of beautiful color and clarity, she’ll treasure it on your anniversary and every single other day after you’ve slipped this ring on her finger. You can also get this beautiful design in both 18k white gold and 14k white gold, just in case platinum is a budget buster for you. The design is dazzling in yellow gold as well.

Price: $2,199

25. Ladies 1.50 Carat Round Cut, Bezel Set Diamond Anniversary Ring

A beautiful reflection of your love, this exquisite anniversary band can be interpreted to mean many things. With 1.5 carats of sparkling diamonds, graded excellent for their cut and polish, the sparkle and shine of this beautiful piece is breathtaking. Nine stones, each carefully bezel set, are sprinkled over a latticework of gold. At 16MM wide, this would look beautiful on her right hand as well as her left. Either way it’s a statement piece of jewelry as well as a commemoration of your love for your special woman. If you’re shopping for anniversary rings and you still haven’t found the band that speaks to your soul, Madina Jewelry has many interesting designs in both platinum and gold.

Price: $2,399

Splurge Worthy & Over the Top Anniversary Rings 26. Two-Tone 18K Gold & Diamond Spinning Anniversary Ring

This designer two-tone gold anniversary ring is definitely a masterpiece of both artistry and craftsmanship. The central part of the ring, which holds 37 channel set round cut diamonds, freely spins over a larger, highly polished inner band. Hand crafted from 18k white and yellow gold, this mixed metal anniversary ring delivers a truly unique look that’s both surprising and beautiful. The ring measures 9MM wide and features 1.29 carats of glittering diamonds. For the same beautiful ring at a slightly more affordable price, order it in 14k white and yellow gold instead.

Price: $5,647.50

27. 14K White Gold Emerald & Diamond Anniversary Ring

This anniversary ring is fit for your princess, with a glorious .66 carat emerald in the center, flanked by two emerald cut diamonds on each side. This 14K white gold band is polished to a high shine, making the dazzling stones sparkle even more. The emerald is of particular note for its high clarity and deep green color. They are thought to express love, devotion and adoration, making this a perfect choice to celebrate your commitment and years as a couple. The diamonds are of extremely high clarity and color, as well. This magnificent anniversary ring is a splurge worthy choice for your special woman, is it not?

Price: $5,277.25

28. Platinum & 1.9 Carat Diamond Anniversary Ring

Hand crafted in the heart of New York’s Diamond District, this gorgeous anniversary ring is made of solid 950 platinum. The bar setting is a bold variation on more traditional prong setting. Rather than prongs on each side of the stones, the platinum is fused into elongated bars to hold the stone in place. This is a beautiful design feature that highlights more metal, but doesn’t obscure the glittering princess cut diamonds, which are among the most popular. Because these diamonds are cut in this particular way, their numerous facets on the top of the stone allow for increased brilliance and shine. It also features alternating rows of glittering round cut diamonds, and in total the gem weight comes in at a whipping 1.9 carats. A perfect investment for the love of your life, this ring is destined to become a family heirloom. For an even larger gem weight in this beautiful bar setting design, the 3.75 Carat Princess Cut Anniversary Ring is an over the top option.

Price: $7,310.60

29. Two Stone Radiant & Baguette Diamond Anniversary Ring

You’ll take her breath away with this stunning diamond anniversary ring from Kobelli’s Two Collection. Carefully crafted in highly polished 18k white gold, this ring features three full carats of radiant and baguette conflict-free diamonds. They are channel set, creating the maximum view of each individual stone, with no prongs to take away from their sparkle and shine. The two focal stones weigh in at more than one carat each. The beautiful baguettes travel down the sides of the band, making this an unforgettable anniversary ring you can get now, in time for your next celebration.

Price: $10,000

30. Allurez 7.20 Carat Asscher-Cut Diamond Eternity Ring

There’s nothing to be said but “wow” about this over-the-top anniversary ring. Eighteen perfectly matched asscher-cut diamonds are showcased in this extraordinary band, featuring a 14k yellow gold shared-prong setting. Each of the ring’s near-colorless stones have the faceted brilliance that is a characteristic of the popular asscher cut. The modern asscher cut diamond is similar to a square emerald cut, usually with larger step facets, a higher crown, and a smaller table. This combination often produces more brilliance and shine. If, by some crazy chance, you’re looking for something similar, but even more impressive, you can also get a stunning 9.0 carat radiant cut diamond anniversary ring for a mere forty grand, or an eternity ring with a four carat asscher-cut center stone for just a bit under $65,000.

Price: $27,160

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.