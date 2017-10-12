Top 5 Best Cheap T5 Grow Lights For Cannabis 2017

As a beginner grower, you need every break you can get when it comes to purchasing grow equipment. Costs can start stacking up fast when you are buying everything from grow tents, hydroponic systems, and hydroponic lighting to nutrients and soil for your plants to stay healthy and happy throughout their life cycle. Hydroponic lighting has traditionally been expensive to run and inefficient when it comes to energy consumption. High Intensity Discharge and Metal Halide bulbs are very effective for growing cannabis, but they must be replaced yearly or more, and they end up being very expensive in electricity costs not only for the lights themselves but for ventilation that is needed to dissipate the heat that they produce. This is why many growers choose CFL or Compact Fluorescent bulbs for their grow. Fluorescent bulbs do not offer a full spectrum of light, so they are best used just for seedlings, cloning and vegetative growth. You can still save a lot of money during this time though, because cannabis requires at least 16 hours of light per day during vegetative growth, while it requires only 12 hours per day during flowering.

T5 lights are the most popular CFL type for hydroponics. T5 lights are the smallest diameter of CFL lights that you can purchase. They are about the same diameter as a dime. This smaller diameter makes them more efficient than T5 or T12 bulbs, and they also have a higher PAR/lumen rating. T5 lights are very inexpensive when compared to HID or LED lighting. In this article we have found the cheapest of them all, so that you can start growing today without breaking the bank. Keep in mind that the lights on this list, because they are so inexpensive, are not as powerful as more expensive T5 lights or other types of grow lights. Click here if you want to see more options for CFL bulbs to grow cannabis with.

1. Apollo Horticulture 4 FT 6400K T5 Fluorescent Grow Light Bulbs

This pack of four T5 lights from Apollo Horticulture is a great start for your hydroponic lighting system. Each bulb is 54W and has a color temperature of 6400K and 4,850 lumens. This pack comes with light bulbs only, so you will need to purchase a hood separately. It is also a great price for replacement bulbs.

Price: $19.99

Pros: