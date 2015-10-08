Top 10 Best T5 Fluorescent Hydroponic Grow Lights 2017

T5 fluorescent lighting systems becoming increasingly popular with hydroponic gardeners because of the energy efficiency and great yields that come with this type of lighting. Plants thrive under T5 fluorescent lights, without the excessive cost that often comes with traditional metal halide or HID systems. T5 lights are great for early growth stages of your plants, from seedlings to vegetative growth.

Why Choose T5 Lights For Your Indoor Garden? Fluorescent lights, especially T5’s, are extremely energy efficient. This is great for hydro farmers because when growing a garden, you have to leave the lights on for up to 12 hours a day. If you have a light that produces a lot of heat, that heat is wasted energy and ends up increasing your electricity bill, not to mention the extra cost of installing and running high powered fans to dissipate that heat. Your plants might even consume more water if your light is releasing too much heat into the environment, especially if you use a grow tent. T5 lights produce ambient temperature of only 95 degrees, and do not require much if any additional ventilation.

What is T5? The “T” in T5 is a way of identifying the bulb size. T5 lights are the smallest diameter fluorescent bulbs available. They are 5/8 of an inch in diameter, about the size of a dime, as opposed to T8 or T12 bulbs which are larger. T5 bulbs are also shorter than T8 and T12. The reason they are so popular with hydroponics is because they are even more efficient and put out more lumens per watt than larger bulbs. T5 bulbs are slightly more expensive, but for hydro growers looking to get the most yield out of their gardens, this cost is not significant.

1. AgroBrite FLT24 T5 Fixture

This customizable fixture from AgroBrite is the full package, with T5 bulbs included. The lumen output is rated at up to 8,000 lumens, and the powder coated steel housing is ideal for maximizing your plants’ light coverage. This is a low profile set up, meaning it does not take up too much space in your grow room or tent. You can hang this fixture either overhead, vertical or horizontal and it can be combined with multiple fixtures for maximum coverage. This light comes in multiple sizes, either two feet or four feet long with two tubes, four tubes or eight tubes.

Price: $71.64 to $181.56 depending on size, with free shipping

Watch an unboxing video here.

Pros:

Does not need additional ventilation

T5 light bulbs included

5 year warranty

Cons:

Some reviewers noted that the bulbs did not last long

Does not come with a timer

Not full spectrum

2. DuroLux Two Foot, Four Bulb T5 Grow Light DL824

This two foot long lighting fixture comes with four T5 lightbulbs included. It puts out an impressive 10,000 lumens for some serious growth in your garden. The German Hammertone reflectors in this fixture are rated at 95% reflective and put out 30% more light total than other T5 lights. There is a power outlet included on the fixture itself, making it easy to daisy chain multiple fixtures together and power up to 12 fixtures using only one wall outlet. You can also customize each fixture further by using the two separate power switches – one for the inner bulbs, and one for the outer bulbs. You are not stuck with the same configuration, so you can use this fixture in multiple different grow operations that require different lighting conditions.

Price: $59.99 with free shipping

Watch a video about using T5 bulbs to grow lettuce here.

Pros:

Customizable with two lights or four lights on at any time

Easy to combine with other fixtures for maximum coverage

Powerful 10,000 lumen output

Cons:

Can only be mounted horizontally

the ballast is not easily accessible

Some reviewers had issues with customer service and broken bulbs

3. DuroLux Four Foot, Four Bulb T5 Grow Light DL844s

This advanced light fixture is from the same manufacturer as above, but with twice as much output as the two foot model. This four foot long, four bulb set up puts out a massive 20,000 lumens and has the same German Hammertone reflector hood for maximum light output. You can daisy chain up to 5 of these grow lights together using only one wall outlet. This makes it really convenient to use in a larger grow op, because you do not have to worry about the clutter or danger of multiple extension cords for each light. This set up also includes two power switches, one each for the inner and outer bulbs so that you can tun down the power if needed and fully customize your lighting.

Price: $81.99 with free shipping

Pros:

Very powerful at 20,000 lumens

Light runs warm so you do not need a heating pad for seed starting

Great for cloning

Cons:

No warranty

May need additional ventilation

Not full spectrum

4. Apollo Horticulture 4 FT 6400K T5 Fluorescent Grow Light Bulbs

This set of T5 lights from Apollo is a great deal at less than $30 for five bulbs. When you consider the amount of power you get from T5 lights and the impressive quality from a well known brand such as Apollo, this is an excellent deal. The package includes five T5 light bulbs at 54 watts each, with a color temperature of 6400K. You can also get a pack of five lights at 2700K. These lights put out 4,850 lumens per bulb, which can be increased with a reflective hood.

Price: $19.99

Pros:

Inexpensive

Great quality

Well known brand

Cons:

No warranty

Some reviewers had bulbs burn out quickly

Does not come with hood or ballast

5. Jump Start JSV4 T5 Grow Light System

This T5 fixture from Hydrofarm has a unique configuration, which is ideal for seedlings, cuttings and clones. The lamp puts out 15% to 20% more lumens than other T5 set ups. Set up is very easy and there is a quick toggle clamp included to make it easy for you to adjust the height of your lamp. This lets you grow anything from the smallest seedlings to tall plants. The great thing about this fixture is that you do not have to mount the light to a ceiling or build a frame, it comes included with its own frame and can be easily assembled and disassembled as needed. This system comes in two foot or four foot sizes to fit any small to medium sized garden.

Price: $50.50 to $70 depending on size with free shipping

Watch a review here.

Pros:

Comes with T5 bulbs

Can be set up anywhere, does not need a special location or tent

Reputable manufacturer and great quality

Cons:

Takes up a lot of space

Not full spectrum

No warranty

6. Sun Blaze T5 High Output Fluorescent Strip Light

The Sun Blaze T5 light strip is a quick and easy solution for any sized garden. It comes in two foot and four foot lengths with between one and eight tubes. The ballast is rated as a High Output model for a longer lifespan. This fixture comes included with your T5 light bulbs so it is ready to go as soon as it arrives. It is easy to daisy chain multiple lights together, so you can combine as many as you need for the perfect lighting in your grow room. It also comes with a two year warranty just in case anything goes wrong.

Price: $29.41 to $231.12 depending on size and number of bulbs

Watch a review video here.

Pros:

One Year Warranty

Lightweight and comes with hangers

Comes with reflector hood and T5 bulbs included

Cons:

Not as powerful as other systems at 2,000 lumens

Warranty is for repair only, not replacement

Some reviewers had inconsistency with some bulbs not working

7. Apollo Horticulture T5 Commercial – 8 Bulb Fixture

This commercial lighting fixture from Apollo Horticulture is incredibly well built and powerful. The package includes everything you need to get started on your vegetative plants. It includes a well built reflective hood meant for long term use, and T5 bulbs to go with it so you are ready to get started as soon as your package arrives in the mail. This system can be hung overhead, horizontally, or vertically so that you can put it in any configuration that is needed for your grow op. This fixture comes with either six or eight bulbs depending on the size of your grow op. The total wattage is 324 W for six bulbs or 432W for eight bulbs. It is a little pricier than some other systems, but the construction of the whole system is incredibly strong and rugged and is sure to last many years.

Price: $190.08

Pros:

Rugged construction

Highly reflective hood for more lumens

Reputable manufacturer

Cons:

No Warranty

More expensive than other lights

Some reviewers had issues with the ballast

8. Hydrofarm Agrobrite Designer T5 System

Hydrofarm is one of the best manufacturers of hydroponic lighting systems out there. This four foot, eight tube system is no exception. The housing is constructed of high quality and durable, powder coated textured steel so that it will last through multiple growing seasons with no issues. It is also built to be low profile so it can be used even in smaller grow tents. It comes with eight 6400K T5 lights, a ten foot power cord and all of the hangers necessary to hang either overhead or vertical. There are also two power switches that give you the option to power all eight lamps at once or only four, so the light can grow with your garden if you decide to add or remove plants. This light comes in two and four foot lengths with between one and eight bulbs.

Price: $59.20 to $189 depending on size, with free shipping

Watch a review here.

Pros:

Two power switches for customizability

Rugged housing construction

Low profile, won’t take up much room

Cons:

Very powerful, may need extra ventilation to prevent burning plants

No warranty

Some customers had issues with shipping

9. Sunblaster NanoTech T5 High Output Fixture Reflector Combo

This SunBlaster T5 fixture is a good option for anyone who is looking to expand their grow op incrementally or create totally custom lighting. Each two foot length fixture holds only one bulb so you can buy as many or as little as you need in order to light your garden. The fixtures easily link together, regardless of length, to a maximum of 8 single power cords. The reflective surface on this fixture was designed using nano technology to bring the absolute most reflective surface so that you can get the maximum amount of lumens out of your T5 bulbs.

Price: $41.59

Pros:

Extremely reflective surface

Easy to daisy chain up to eight lights together

Lightweight, easy to hang

Cons:

On the more expensive side

Not practical if you have a large garden

May need additional ventilation

10. VIVOSUN 5 Packs T5 Fluorescent Grow Light Bulbs

This is a set of four high quality T5 bulbs from Vivosun. They provide the full spectrum of light needed for growing seedlings, cuttings and clones. These lights can be used in any two foot long or four foot long hanging fixture or ballast. It is best to use them with a reflective hood because the reflective surface will maximize the light output and give you a lot more coverage than if you used just the bulb on its own. Each bulb comes with an average usage life span of 20,000 hours. These bulbs are rated at 2,000 lumens each with a temperature of 6500K for vegetative or 3000K for flowering stages. Each type of bulb is available in two or four foot lengths.

Price: $17.99 to $20.99 depending on size

Pros:

Inexpensive

Lightweight

No additional ventilation needed

Cons:

Must buy fixture separately

No warranty

Very fragile

