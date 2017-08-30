WATCH: Human Chain Saves Elderly Man in Harvey Floodwater

YouTube

A group of people in Houston are being heralded as heroes after they formed a human chain to rescue an elderly man from the floodwater in Houston following Hurricane Harvey.

The incredible moment of teamwork was captured on video by Stephanie Mata, who was driving on the non-flooded part of the road when she noticed a group gathered near a truck with a man inside that was caught in the water.

The group of at least one-dozen people locked arms as the people in front went into the water to reach the man in the submerged vehicle. A man laid on top of the car as the group pulled the elderly man out through the driver’s side door and carried him to safety.

“It just shows how we Texas people can come together as one,” Mara said to BBC News. “And we will pull through this as one.

“The people had no rope to get him out, so they made a chain holding each other.”

Watch a video of the dramatic rescue below:

The man was brought to safety and for a medical checkup, where he’s in good shape.

The floodwater from Harvey has completely submerged the Houston area with historic rainfalls. As of Wednesday night, the death toll due to the flood was at least 38 people. Over 8,500 people have been rescued by emergency personnel and volunteers and were brought to safety.

Over 32,000 people are currently residing at over 230 temporary shelters all around Texas, Governor Greg Abbott said Wednesday at a press briefing. So far, move than 210,000 people have registered for FEMA assistance, and there are 24,000 additional National Guard troops about to be deployed.

Thankfully, rainfall appears to be over after almost six-straight days of storming and flooding and the standing water is expected to recede, The New York Times reported.