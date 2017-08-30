Odell Beckham Jr. Posts About Port Arthur Flood Rescue

Odell Beckham Jr. has posted on Instagram about the Port Arthur flood rescue efforts in Texas. That led some people on Twitter to assume that Beckham was, himself, actually on the boat rescuing people. However, it appears he was just posting about his trainer being out in a boat rescuing people in Port Arthur, and isn’t on the boat himself, although he is relaying information about people needing rescue to the trainer.

Beckham is a New York Giants receiver who has been recovering from an injured ankle.

People on Twitter praised Beckham, mistakenly thinking that the NFL player was actually on a boat rescuing people from the flood waters.

Odell Beckham deserves the upmost respect — 🌈 (@heymaryonce) August 30, 2017

Wrote one man, “Can you imagine being in your flooded house and Odell Beckham Jr. rides up on a boat to save you?”

There’s even a photo of the boat on Beckham’s Instagram story. But it includes his trainer’s handle on Twitter.

Bleacher Report also reported that Beckham was helping out with Port Arthur flood efforts.

OBJ is helping out with the Hurricane Harvey relief effort 🙌 (via @OBJ_3/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/UaP3uqJxdw — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 30, 2017

Celebrity Trainer Alex Fine was praised on social media for helping with the rescues. He says on Twitter that he is “Personal Trainer for hundreds of Pro Athletes and celebrities including Jennifer Aniston, Peter Berg, Devon Windsor, Odell Beckham Jr, and Reggie Bush.”

Talk about God. He working through my guy @alexfine44 bro really is out there in Houston doing Gods work first hand. There's people really trying to help. Please send any goods and supplies you can. #RealHero #Blessings #HelpHouston A post shared by Keith Smith (@beef31) on Aug 29, 2017 at 8:47pm PDT

The situation in Port Arthur, a community about 90 miles from Texas, is extremely dire.

Port Arthur, Texas was swamped with 30 inches of rain from Hurricane Harvey on August 30, and people in the small community pleaded for help on social media, saying they were trapped in their flooded homes.

Evacuations underway at Port Arthur shelter after it flooded overnight https://t.co/gdOOgle9Zk #TexasFlood pic.twitter.com/qsXXt6wwj9 — Donie O'Sullivan (@donie) August 30, 2017

The mayor of Port Arthur, Derrick Freeman, even streamed on Facebook Live from inside his home.

Photos and videos showed horrific scenes of severe flooding.

Central Baptist Church – Port Arthur, Tx. My Uncle is the pastor here. Pray for him and for the people of Port Arthur. #PrayforTexas pic.twitter.com/KDgpKpEYi8 — Brian C Legg (@brian_c_legg) August 30, 2017

Even an evacuation shelter in Port Arthur flooded.

Video from Kevon Rayford who is inside the flooded Port Arthur shelter #TexasFlood pic.twitter.com/PnbE4Jz1ta — Donie O'Sullivan (@donie) August 30, 2017

According to 12NewsNow, the mayor of Port Arthur described the “whole city” as being underwater. The television station reported that hundreds, and possibly thousands, of homes in Port Arthur were underwater as a result of the flooding.

Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick told 12NewsNow: “There are people that are needing to be rescued and evacuated, brought to sheltering areas and given the nighttime hours, the darkness, it’s impossible to wage a boat rescue and we simply don’t have enough high-water vehicles that are available to us.”

Near Port Arthur. We just passed a woman who said she wasn't ready to go "yet." Rescuers say that's been the frustrating thing through day. pic.twitter.com/pOYh4Hv7wP — Jason Pohl (@pohl_jason) August 30, 2017

911 call lines were overloaded, and tragic messages were posted to social media from people begging for help.

STILL NEED HELP!!!!! 4220 Sunset Dr Port Arthur, Tx pic.twitter.com/JZt4bRqbwD — hunty (@hopeponsegrauXO) August 30, 2017

At 1 a.m., a woman wrote on social media, “Lord please! If you have a boat please come get me & my family I’m trying to stay calm but the water is coming in at a fast rate.”

An evacuation center in Port Arthur, TX flooded overnight, with water nearly reaching the top of cots at the shelter https://t.co/glht9ggmcR pic.twitter.com/BaSglewnfQ — CNN (@CNN) August 30, 2017

There were many similar calls for help.

“This looks like a war zone,” Fox News’ Matt Finn said from Port Arthur. “We are witnessing people being rescued from their homes in bare feet, shivering, some people without clothes.”